Lincoln Electric Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results


 
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
  • Net sales increase 9.4% to record $1,061 million on 4.5% higher organic sales
     
  • Operating income margin of 16.8%; Adjusted operating income margin of 17.4%
     
  • Record EPS of $2.36; Record adjusted EPS of $2.44
     
  • Cash flows from operations increase 102% to record $199 million
     
  • Returned $90 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

CLEVELAND, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported second quarter 2023 net income of $137.3 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $4.9 million, or $0.08 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $127.8 million, or $2.18 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $0.4 million. Excluding special items, second quarter 2023 adjusted net income was $142.2 million, or $2.44 adjusted EPS. This compares with adjusted net income of $128.2 million, or $2.18 adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.

Second quarter 2023 sales increased 9.4% to $1,060.6 million reflecting a 4.5% increase in organic sales and a 5.2% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 0.2% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the second quarter 2023 was $178.0 million, or 16.8% of sales. This compares with operating income of $167.5 million, or 17.3% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $184.2 million, or 17.4% of sales, as compared with $168.1 million, or 17.3% of sales, in the prior year period.

“Our record second quarter performance, including adjusted operating income margin and earnings, demonstrates continued strong momentum in the business and excellent execution of our Higher Standard 2025 Strategy,” commented Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong profit performance across all segments reflects how we are winning in the market with an industry-leading portfolio of differentiated solutions and application experts, disciplined cost management and improved operational efficiency from our Lincoln Business System initiatives.” Mapes continued, “As announced earlier today, I am confident that our year-end leadership transition with Steve Hedlund serving as President and CEO, will continue the Company’s momentum and success in the years ahead.”

Six Months 2023 Summary

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $259.3 million, or $4.44 EPS, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $7.2 million, or $0.13 EPS. This compares with prior period net income of $253.9 million, or $4.30 EPS, which included special item after-tax net gains of $1.0 million, or $0.01 EPS. Excluding these items, adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased 5.4% to $266.5 million, or $4.57 EPS, compared with $252.9 million, or $4.29 EPS, in the comparable 2022 period.

Sales increased 10.8% to $2,099.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 reflecting a 6.5% increase in organic sales and a 5.4% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 1.0% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $342.4 million, or 16.3% of sales. This compares with operating income of $328.7 million, or 17.3% of sales, in the comparable 2022 period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $353.3 million, or 16.8% of sales, as compared with $331.2 million, or 17.5% of sales, in the comparable 2022 period.

Webcast Information

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results will be webcast live today, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Those interested in participating via webcast in listen-only mode can access the event here or on the Company's Investor Relations home page at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. For participants who would like to participate via telephone, please register here to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that is required to access the call. A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast on the Company's website.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“adjusted EPS”), Organic sales, Cash conversion, adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted return on invested capital (“adjusted ROIC”) are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company’s expectations and beliefs concerning the future contained in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance” or words of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the Company’s operating results. The factors include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial and market conditions; the effectiveness of commercial and operating initiatives; completion of planned divestitures; interest rates; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; currency exchange rates and devaluations; adverse outcome of pending or potential litigation; actual costs of the Company’s rationalization plans; possible acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; market risks and price fluctuations related to the purchase of commodities and energy; global regulatory complexity; the effects of changes in tax law; tariff rates in the countries where the Company conducts business; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics on the Company or its customers, suppliers and the economy in general. For additional discussion, see “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited) 		 
Consolidated Statements of Income                  
                             Fav (Unfav) to  
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Prior Year  
    2023   % of Sales   2022     % of Sales   $   %  
Net sales   $ 1,060,565     100.0 % $ 969,589     100.0   % $ 90,976     9.4   %
Cost of goods sold     687,137     64.8 %   636,108     65.6   %   (51,029 )   (8.0 ) %
Gross profit     373,428     35.2 %   333,481     34.4   %   39,947     12.0   %
Selling, general & administrative expenses     192,748     18.2 %   166,792     17.2   %   (25,956 )   (15.6 ) %
Rationalization and asset impairment charges     2,667     0.3 %   (844 )   (0.1 ) %   (3,511 )   (416.0 ) %
Operating income     178,013     16.8 %   167,533     17.3   %   10,480     6.3   %
Interest expense, net     11,699     1.1 %   6,459     0.7   %   (5,240 )   (81.1 ) %
Other income (expense)     6,746     0.6 %   (1,133 )   (0.1 ) %   7,879     695.4   %
Income before income taxes     173,060     16.3 %   159,941     16.5   %   13,119     8.2   %
Income taxes     35,729     3.4 %   32,118     3.3   %   (3,611 )   (11.2 ) %
Effective tax rate     20.6 %         20.1   %       (0.5 ) %    
Net income   $ 137,331     12.9 % $ 127,823     13.2   % $ 9,508     7.4   %
                                   
Basic earnings per share   $ 2.39         $ 2.20         $ 0.19     8.6   %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 2.36         $ 2.18         $ 0.18     8.3   %
Weighted average shares (basic)     57,479           58,016                  
Weighted average shares (diluted)     58,303           58,688                  


                                   
                          Fav (Unfav) to  
    Six Months Ended June 30,   Prior Year  
    2023   % of Sales   2022   % of Sales   $   %  
Net sales   $ 2,099,908     100.0 % $ 1,895,037   100.0 % $ 204,871     10.8   %
Cost of goods sold     1,371,123     65.3 %   1,231,779   65.0 %   (139,344 )   (11.3 ) %
Gross profit     728,785     34.7 %   663,258   35.0 %   65,527     9.9   %
Selling, general & administrative expenses     382,864     18.2 %   333,478   17.6 %   (49,386 )   (14.8 ) %
Rationalization and asset impairment charges     3,544     0.2 %   1,041   0.1 %   (2,503 )   (240.4 ) %
Operating income     342,377     16.3 %   328,739   17.3 %   13,638     4.1   %
Interest expense, net     24,899     1.2 %   12,657   0.7 %   (12,242 )   (96.7 ) %
Other income     10,926     0.5 %   3,500   0.2 %   7,426     212.2   %
Income before income taxes     328,404     15.6 %   319,582   16.9 %   8,822     2.8   %
Income taxes     69,142     3.3 %   65,729   3.5 %   (3,413 )   (5.2 ) %
Effective tax rate     21.1 %         20.6 %       (0.5 ) %    
Net income   $ 259,262     12.3 % $ 253,853   13.4 % $ 5,409     2.1   %
                                   
Basic earnings per share   $ 4.51         $ 4.35       $ 0.16     3.7   %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 4.44         $ 4.30       $ 0.14     3.3   %
Weighted average shares (basic)     57,537           58,311                
Weighted average shares (diluted)     58,353           58,970                


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)
(Unaudited) 		 
Balance Sheet Highlights              
               
Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data      June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 220,483   $ 197,150  
Accounts receivable, net     570,294     541,529  
Inventories     674,754     665,451  
Total current assets     1,646,178     1,557,790  
Property, plant and equipment, net     563,180     544,871  
Total assets     3,311,188     3,180,546  
Trade accounts payable     358,160     352,079  
Total current liabilities     810,762     852,897  
Short-term debt (1)     10,406     93,483  
Long-term debt, less current portion     1,103,898     1,110,396  
Total equity     1,201,424     1,034,041  
               
Operating Working Capital   June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
Average operating working capital to Net sales (2)     18.9 %   20.9 %
               
Invested Capital   June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
Short-term debt (1)   $ 10,406   $ 93,483  
Long-term debt, less current portion     1,103,898     1,110,396  
Total debt     1,114,304     1,203,879  
Total equity     1,201,424     1,034,041  
Invested capital   $ 2,315,728   $ 2,237,920  
               
Total debt / invested capital     48.1 %   53.8 %
  1. Includes current portion of long-term debt.
  2. Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.

 

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited) 		 
Non-GAAP Financial Measures                            
                             
     Three Months Ended June 30,      Six Months Ended June 30,   
    2023     2022       2023     2022    
Operating income as reported   $ 178,013     $ 167,533       $ 342,377     $ 328,739    
Special items (pre-tax):                            
Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2)     2,667       (844 )       3,544       1,041    
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (3)     3,545       1,459         7,401       1,459    
Adjusted operating income (1)   $ 184,225     $ 168,148       $ 353,322     $ 331,239    
As a percent of total sales     17.4   %   17.3   %     16.8   %   17.5   %
                             
Net income as reported   $ 137,331     $ 127,823       $ 259,262     $ 253,853    
Special items:                            
Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2)     2,667       (844 )       3,544       1,041    
Pension settlement net gains (4)                         (4,273 )  
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (3)     3,545       1,459         7,401       1,459    
Gain on asset disposal (5)                   (1,646 )        
Tax effect of Special items (6)     (1,311 )     (252 )       (2,129 )     789    
Adjusted net income (1)     142,232       128,186         266,432       252,869    
Interest expense, net     11,699       6,459         24,899       12,657    
Income taxes as reported     35,729       32,118         69,142       65,729    
Tax effect of Special items (6)     1,311       252         2,129       (789 )  
Adjusted EBIT (1)   $ 190,971     $ 167,015       $ 362,602     $ 330,466    
                             
Effective tax rate as reported     20.6   %   20.1   %     21.1   %   20.6   %
Net special item tax impact     0.1   %   0.1   %     0.0   %   (0.2 ) %
Adjusted effective tax rate (1)     20.7   %   20.2   %     21.1   %   20.4   %
                             
Diluted earnings per share as reported   $ 2.36     $ 2.18       $ 4.44     $ 4.30    
Special items per share     0.08               0.13       (0.01 )  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)   $ 2.44     $ 2.18       $ 4.57     $ 4.29    
                             
Weighted average shares (diluted)     58,303       58,688         58,353       58,970    

(1) Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.
(2) 2023 charges are primarily related to restructuring activities and impairments within International Welding. 2022 charges are primarily related to severance, gains or losses on the disposal of assets.
(3) Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold.
(4) Pension net gains primarily due to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan and are included in Other income (expense).
(5) Gain on asset disposal and included in Other income (expense).
(6) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited) 		 
Non-GAAP Financial Measures              
               
       Twelve Months Ended June 30,   
Return on Invested Capital      2023     2022    
Net income as reported   $ 477,633     $ 360,037    
Plus: Interest expense (after-tax)     33,234       18,832    
Less: Interest income (after-tax)     1,999       986    
Net operating profit after taxes   $ 508,868     $ 377,883    
Special Items:              
Rationalization and asset impairment charges     14,291       6,075    
Acquisition transaction costs (2)     6,003          
Pension settlement charges (3)           115,693    
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories     7,048       5,422    
Gain on asset disposal     (1,646 )        
Tax effect of Special items (4)     (4,110 )     (44,405 )  
Adjusted net operating profit after taxes (1)   $ 530,454     $ 460,668    
               
Invested Capital   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022  
Short-term debt   $ 10,406     $ 125,458    
Long-term debt, less current portion     1,103,898       712,908    
Total debt     1,114,304       838,366    
Total equity     1,201,424       912,983    
Invested capital   $ 2,315,728     $ 1,751,349    
               
Return on invested capital as reported     22.0   %   21.6   %
Adjusted return on invested capital (1)     22.9   %   26.3   %

(1) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.
(2) Related to acquisitions and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses.
(3) Related to lump sum pension payments due to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan.
(4) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
           
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows          
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2023     2022  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
Net income $ 137,331     $ 127,823  
Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:          
Rationalization and asset impairment net charges   1,134       (1,301 )
Depreciation and amortization   21,917       19,868  
Equity earnings in affiliates, net   (106 )     (67 )
Other non-cash items, net   22,180       11,043  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:          
Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable   8,774       (17,839 )
Decrease (Increase) in inventories   76       (57,187 )
(Decrease) Increase in trade accounts payable   (5,275 )     4,968  
Net change in other current assets and liabilities   21,574       14,210  
Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities   (8,760 )     (3,306 )
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES   198,845       98,211  
           
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
Capital expenditures   (21,765 )     (15,930 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (32,657 )     (82 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   578       1,123  
Purchase of marketable securities   (6,453 )      
NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES   (60,297 )     (14,889 )
           
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
(Payments on) short-term borrowings   (28,277 )     (33,448 )
(Payments on) proceeds from long-term borrowings   (6,875 )     8,969  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   9,534       382  
Purchase of shares for treasury   (53,075 )     (25,119 )
Cash dividends paid to shareholders   (36,889 )     (32,553 )
NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES   (115,582 )     (81,769 )
           
Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents   (1,286 )     (3,130 )
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   21,680       (1,577 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   198,803       154,373  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 220,483     $ 152,796  
           
Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.64     $ 0.56  


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
             
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows            
       Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:            
Net income   $ 259,262     $ 253,853  
Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:            
Rationalization and asset impairment net charges     1,134       (113 )
Depreciation and amortization     43,212       39,759  
Equity earnings in affiliates, net     (294 )     (180 )
Other non-cash items, net     21,680       3,822  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:            
Increase in accounts receivable     (18,890 )     (103,959 )
Decrease (Increase) in inventories     6,267       (112,594 )
Increase in trade accounts payable     1,566       44,252  
Net change in other current assets and liabilities     15,474       21,174  
Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities     (6,635 )     (4,713 )
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES     322,776       141,301  
             
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:            
Capital expenditures     (40,552 )     (34,602 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (32,657 )     (22,095 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment     3,892       1,692  
Purchase of marketable securities     (7,029 )      
NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES     (76,346 )     (55,005 )
             
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:            
(Payments on) proceeds from short-term borrowings     (72,224 )     64,960  
(Payments on) proceeds from long-term borrowings     (6,978 )     6,869  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     12,010       1,417  
Purchase of shares for treasury     (85,234 )     (129,698 )
Cash dividends paid to shareholders     (74,472 )     (65,914 )
NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES     (226,898 )     (122,366 )
             
Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents     3,801       (4,092 )
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS     23,333       (40,162 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     197,150       192,958  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 220,483     $ 152,796  
             
Cash dividends paid per share   $ 1.28     $ 1.12  


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Segment Highlights (1)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited) 		 
                                 
       Americas   International   The Harris   Corporate /        
    Welding   Welding   Products Group   Eliminations   Consolidated  
Three months ended June 30, 2023                                
Net sales   $ 676,966   $ 253,403   $ 130,196   $     $ 1,060,565  
Inter-segment sales     30,850     8,292     2,867     (42,009 )      
Total sales   $ 707,816   $ 261,695   $ 133,063   $ (42,009 )   $ 1,060,565  
                                 
Net income                           $ 137,331  
As a percent of total sales                             12.9 %
                                 
EBIT (1)   $ 136,913   $ 30,519   $ 19,510   $ (2,183 )   $ 184,759  
As a percent of total sales     19.3 %   11.7 %   14.7 %         17.4 %
Special items charges (3)     2,957     3,255               6,212  
Adjusted EBIT (2)   $ 139,870   $ 33,774   $ 19,510   $ (2,183 )   $ 190,971  
As a percent of total sales     19.8 %   12.9 %   14.7 %         18.0 %
                                 
Three months ended June 30, 2022                                
Net sales   $ 595,659   $ 236,629   $ 137,301   $     $ 969,589  
Inter-segment sales     29,031     9,527     2,866     (41,424 )      
Total sales   $ 624,690   $ 246,156   $ 140,167   $ (41,424 )   $ 969,589  
                                 
Net income                           $ 127,823  
As a percent of total sales                             13.2 %
                                 
EBIT (1)   $ 117,606   $ 34,855   $ 17,922   $ (3,983 )   $ 166,400  
As a percent of total sales     18.8 %   14.2 %   12.8 %         17.2 %
Special items charges (4)     461     154               615  
Adjusted EBIT (2)   $ 118,067   $ 35,009   $ 17,922   $ (3,983 )   $ 167,015  
As a percent of total sales     18.9 %   14.2 %   12.8 %         17.2 %

(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).
(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT.  EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT.
(3) Special items in 2023 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $2,957 and $588 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment net charges of $2,667 in International Welding.
(4) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect the amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,459 in Americas Welding related to an acquisition and Rationalization and asset impairment net gains of $998 in Americas Welding and net charges of $154 in International Welding.


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Segment Highlights
(In thousands)
(Unaudited) 		 
                                 
       Americas   International   The Harris   Corporate /        
    Welding   Welding   Products Group   Eliminations   Consolidated  
Six months ended June 30, 2023                                
Net sales   $ 1,335,611     $ 505,819   $ 258,478   $     $ 2,099,908    
Inter-segment sales     63,168       15,045     5,764     (83,977 )        
Total sales   $ 1,398,779     $ 520,864   $ 264,242   $ (83,977 )   $ 2,099,908    
                                 
Net income                           $ 259,262    
As a percent of total sales                             12.3   %
                                 
EBIT (1)   $ 266,582     $ 59,814   $ 38,493   $ (11,586 )   $ 353,303    
As a percent of total sales     19.1   %   11.5 %   14.6 %         16.8   %
Special items charges (3)     5,742       3,557               9,299    
Adjusted EBIT (2)   $ 272,324     $ 63,371   $ 38,493   $ (11,586 )   $ 362,602    
As a percent of total sales     19.5   %   12.2 %   14.6 %         17.3   %
                                 
Six months ended June 30, 2022                                
Net sales   $ 1,129,714     $ 494,670   $ 270,653   $     $ 1,895,037    
Inter-segment sales     57,187       15,755     5,928     (78,870 )        
Total sales   $ 1,186,901     $ 510,425   $ 276,581   $ (78,870 )   $ 1,895,037    
                                 
Net income                           $ 253,853    
As a percent of total sales                             13.4   %
                                 
EBIT (1)   $ 232,909     $ 70,595   $ 37,520   $ (8,785 )   $ 332,239    
As a percent of total sales     19.6   %   13.8 %   13.6 %         17.5   %
Special items charges (4)     (3,274 )     1,501               (1,773 )  
Adjusted EBIT (2)   $ 229,635     $ 72,096   $ 37,520   $ (8,785 )   $ 330,466    
As a percent of total sales     19.3   %   14.1 %   13.6 %         17.4   %

(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).
(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT.  EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT.
(3) Special items in 2023 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $5,742 and $1,659 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment net charges of $3,544 in International Welding, and a gain on asset disposal of $1,646 in International Welding.
(4) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $2,039 in International Welding and net gains of $998 in Americas Welding, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,459 in Americas Welding and a $3,735 net gain related to final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan in Americas Welding.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Change in Net Sales by Segment
(In thousands)
(Unaudited) 		 
                                     
Three Months Ended June 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment  
           Change in Net Sales due to:              
  Net Sales                     Foreign   Net Sales  
  2022   Volume   Acquisitions   Price   Exchange   2023    
Operating Segments                                    
Americas Welding $ 595,659   $ 34,384     $ 43,947   $ 5,974   $ (2,998 )   $ 676,966    
International Welding   236,629     9,006       6,009     999     760       253,403    
The Harris Products Group   137,301     (8,853 )         1,408     340       130,196    
Consolidated $ 969,589   $ 34,537     $ 49,956   $ 8,381   $ (1,898 )   $ 1,060,565    
                                     
% Change                                    
Americas Welding         5.8   %   7.4 %   1.0 %   (0.5 ) %   13.6   %
International Welding         3.8   %   2.5 %   0.4 %   0.3   %   7.1   %
The Harris Products Group         (6.4 ) %       1.0 %   0.2   %   (5.2 ) %
Consolidated         3.6   %   5.2 %   0.9 %   (0.2 ) %   9.4   %


Six Months Ended June 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment              
             Change in Net Sales due to:        
    Net Sales                     Foreign   Net Sales  
    2022   Volume   Acquisitions   Price   Exchange   2023    
Operating Segments                                      
Americas Welding   $ 1,129,714   $ 93,034     $ 89,196   $ 30,673   $ (7,006 )   $ 1,335,611    
International Welding     494,670     (5,651 )     13,365     15,868     (12,433 )     505,819    
The Harris Products Group     270,653     (13,870 )         1,973     (278 )     258,478    
Consolidated   $ 1,895,037   $ 73,513     $ 102,561   $ 48,514   $ (19,717 )   $ 2,099,908    
                                       
% Change                                      
Americas Welding           8.2   %   7.9 %   2.7 %   (0.6 ) %   18.2   %
International Welding           (1.1 ) %   2.7 %   3.2 %   (2.5 ) %   2.3   %
The Harris Products Group           (5.1 ) %       0.7 %   (0.1 ) %   (4.5 ) %
Consolidated           3.9   %   5.4 %   2.6 %   (1.0 ) %   10.8   % 

Contact

Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

