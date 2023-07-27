Lincoln Electric Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results





Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net sales increase 9.4% to record $1,061 million on 4.5% higher organic sales



Operating income margin of 16.8%; Adjusted operating income margin of 17.4%



Record EPS of $2.36; Record adjusted EPS of $2.44



Cash flows from operations increase 102% to record $199 million



Returned $90 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

CLEVELAND, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported second quarter 2023 net income of $137.3 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $4.9 million, or $0.08 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $127.8 million, or $2.18 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $0.4 million. Excluding special items, second quarter 2023 adjusted net income was $142.2 million, or $2.44 adjusted EPS. This compares with adjusted net income of $128.2 million, or $2.18 adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.

Second quarter 2023 sales increased 9.4% to $1,060.6 million reflecting a 4.5% increase in organic sales and a 5.2% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 0.2% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the second quarter 2023 was $178.0 million, or 16.8% of sales. This compares with operating income of $167.5 million, or 17.3% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $184.2 million, or 17.4% of sales, as compared with $168.1 million, or 17.3% of sales, in the prior year period.

“Our record second quarter performance, including adjusted operating income margin and earnings, demonstrates continued strong momentum in the business and excellent execution of our Higher Standard 2025 Strategy,” commented Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong profit performance across all segments reflects how we are winning in the market with an industry-leading portfolio of differentiated solutions and application experts, disciplined cost management and improved operational efficiency from our Lincoln Business System initiatives.” Mapes continued, “As announced earlier today, I am confident that our year-end leadership transition with Steve Hedlund serving as President and CEO, will continue the Company’s momentum and success in the years ahead.”

Six Months 2023 Summary

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $259.3 million, or $4.44 EPS, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $7.2 million, or $0.13 EPS. This compares with prior period net income of $253.9 million, or $4.30 EPS, which included special item after-tax net gains of $1.0 million, or $0.01 EPS. Excluding these items, adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased 5.4% to $266.5 million, or $4.57 EPS, compared with $252.9 million, or $4.29 EPS, in the comparable 2022 period.

Sales increased 10.8% to $2,099.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 reflecting a 6.5% increase in organic sales and a 5.4% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 1.0% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $342.4 million, or 16.3% of sales. This compares with operating income of $328.7 million, or 17.3% of sales, in the comparable 2022 period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $353.3 million, or 16.8% of sales, as compared with $331.2 million, or 17.5% of sales, in the comparable 2022 period.

Webcast Information

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results will be webcast live today, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Those interested in participating via webcast in listen-only mode can access the event here or on the Company's Investor Relations home page at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com . For participants who would like to participate via telephone, please register here to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that is required to access the call. A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast on the Company's website .

About Lincoln Electric



Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com .

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“adjusted EPS”), Organic sales, Cash conversion, adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted return on invested capital (“adjusted ROIC”) are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company’s expectations and beliefs concerning the future contained in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance” or words of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the Company’s operating results. The factors include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial and market conditions; the effectiveness of commercial and operating initiatives; completion of planned divestitures; interest rates; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; currency exchange rates and devaluations; adverse outcome of pending or potential litigation; actual costs of the Company’s rationalization plans; possible acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; market risks and price fluctuations related to the purchase of commodities and energy; global regulatory complexity; the effects of changes in tax law; tariff rates in the countries where the Company conducts business; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics on the Company or its customers, suppliers and the economy in general. For additional discussion, see “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Income Fav (Unfav) to Three Months Ended June 30, Prior Year 2023 % of Sales 2022 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 1,060,565 100.0 % $ 969,589 100.0 % $ 90,976 9.4 % Cost of goods sold 687,137 64.8 % 636,108 65.6 % (51,029 ) (8.0 ) % Gross profit 373,428 35.2 % 333,481 34.4 % 39,947 12.0 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 192,748 18.2 % 166,792 17.2 % (25,956 ) (15.6 ) % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 2,667 0.3 % (844 ) (0.1 ) % (3,511 ) (416.0 ) % Operating income 178,013 16.8 % 167,533 17.3 % 10,480 6.3 % Interest expense, net 11,699 1.1 % 6,459 0.7 % (5,240 ) (81.1 ) % Other income (expense) 6,746 0.6 % (1,133 ) (0.1 ) % 7,879 695.4 % Income before income taxes 173,060 16.3 % 159,941 16.5 % 13,119 8.2 % Income taxes 35,729 3.4 % 32,118 3.3 % (3,611 ) (11.2 ) % Effective tax rate 20.6 % 20.1 % (0.5 ) % Net income $ 137,331 12.9 % $ 127,823 13.2 % $ 9,508 7.4 % Basic earnings per share $ 2.39 $ 2.20 $ 0.19 8.6 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.36 $ 2.18 $ 0.18 8.3 % Weighted average shares (basic) 57,479 58,016 Weighted average shares (diluted) 58,303 58,688





Fav (Unfav) to Six Months Ended June 30, Prior Year 2023 % of Sales 2022 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 2,099,908 100.0 % $ 1,895,037 100.0 % $ 204,871 10.8 % Cost of goods sold 1,371,123 65.3 % 1,231,779 65.0 % (139,344 ) (11.3 ) % Gross profit 728,785 34.7 % 663,258 35.0 % 65,527 9.9 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 382,864 18.2 % 333,478 17.6 % (49,386 ) (14.8 ) % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 3,544 0.2 % 1,041 0.1 % (2,503 ) (240.4 ) % Operating income 342,377 16.3 % 328,739 17.3 % 13,638 4.1 % Interest expense, net 24,899 1.2 % 12,657 0.7 % (12,242 ) (96.7 ) % Other income 10,926 0.5 % 3,500 0.2 % 7,426 212.2 % Income before income taxes 328,404 15.6 % 319,582 16.9 % 8,822 2.8 % Income taxes 69,142 3.3 % 65,729 3.5 % (3,413 ) (5.2 ) % Effective tax rate 21.1 % 20.6 % (0.5 ) % Net income $ 259,262 12.3 % $ 253,853 13.4 % $ 5,409 2.1 % Basic earnings per share $ 4.51 $ 4.35 $ 0.16 3.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 4.44 $ 4.30 $ 0.14 3.3 % Weighted average shares (basic) 57,537 58,311 Weighted average shares (diluted) 58,353 58,970





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Balance Sheet Highlights Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,483 $ 197,150 Accounts receivable, net 570,294 541,529 Inventories 674,754 665,451 Total current assets 1,646,178 1,557,790 Property, plant and equipment, net 563,180 544,871 Total assets 3,311,188 3,180,546 Trade accounts payable 358,160 352,079 Total current liabilities 810,762 852,897 Short-term debt (1) 10,406 93,483 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,103,898 1,110,396 Total equity 1,201,424 1,034,041 Operating Working Capital June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average operating working capital to Net sales (2) 18.9 % 20.9 % Invested Capital June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Short-term debt (1) $ 10,406 $ 93,483 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,103,898 1,110,396 Total debt 1,114,304 1,203,879 Total equity 1,201,424 1,034,041 Invested capital $ 2,315,728 $ 2,237,920 Total debt / invested capital 48.1 % 53.8 %

Includes current portion of long-term debt. Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income as reported $ 178,013 $ 167,533 $ 342,377 $ 328,739 Special items (pre-tax): Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 2,667 (844 ) 3,544 1,041 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (3) 3,545 1,459 7,401 1,459 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 184,225 $ 168,148 $ 353,322 $ 331,239 As a percent of total sales 17.4 % 17.3 % 16.8 % 17.5 % Net income as reported $ 137,331 $ 127,823 $ 259,262 $ 253,853 Special items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 2,667 (844 ) 3,544 1,041 Pension settlement net gains (4) — — — (4,273 ) Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (3) 3,545 1,459 7,401 1,459 Gain on asset disposal (5) — — (1,646 ) — Tax effect of Special items (6) (1,311 ) (252 ) (2,129 ) 789 Adjusted net income (1) 142,232 128,186 266,432 252,869 Interest expense, net 11,699 6,459 24,899 12,657 Income taxes as reported 35,729 32,118 69,142 65,729 Tax effect of Special items (6) 1,311 252 2,129 (789 ) Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 190,971 $ 167,015 $ 362,602 $ 330,466 Effective tax rate as reported 20.6 % 20.1 % 21.1 % 20.6 % Net special item tax impact 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.0 % (0.2 ) % Adjusted effective tax rate (1) 20.7 % 20.2 % 21.1 % 20.4 % Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 2.36 $ 2.18 $ 4.44 $ 4.30 Special items per share 0.08 — 0.13 (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 2.44 $ 2.18 $ 4.57 $ 4.29 Weighted average shares (diluted) 58,303 58,688 58,353 58,970

(1) Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.

(2) 2023 charges are primarily related to restructuring activities and impairments within International Welding. 2022 charges are primarily related to severance, gains or losses on the disposal of assets.

(3) Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold.

(4) Pension net gains primarily due to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan and are included in Other income (expense).

(5) Gain on asset disposal and included in Other income (expense).

(6) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Non-GAAP Financial Measures Twelve Months Ended June 30, Return on Invested Capital 2023 2022 Net income as reported $ 477,633 $ 360,037 Plus: Interest expense (after-tax) 33,234 18,832 Less: Interest income (after-tax) 1,999 986 Net operating profit after taxes $ 508,868 $ 377,883 Special Items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges 14,291 6,075 Acquisition transaction costs (2) 6,003 — Pension settlement charges (3) — 115,693 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories 7,048 5,422 Gain on asset disposal (1,646 ) — Tax effect of Special items (4) (4,110 ) (44,405 ) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes (1) $ 530,454 $ 460,668 Invested Capital June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Short-term debt $ 10,406 $ 125,458 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,103,898 712,908 Total debt 1,114,304 838,366 Total equity 1,201,424 912,983 Invested capital $ 2,315,728 $ 1,751,349 Return on invested capital as reported 22.0 % 21.6 % Adjusted return on invested capital (1) 22.9 % 26.3 %

(1) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.

(2) Related to acquisitions and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses.

(3) Related to lump sum pension payments due to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan.

(4) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 137,331 $ 127,823 Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges 1,134 (1,301 ) Depreciation and amortization 21,917 19,868 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (106 ) (67 ) Other non-cash items, net 22,180 11,043 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable 8,774 (17,839 ) Decrease (Increase) in inventories 76 (57,187 ) (Decrease) Increase in trade accounts payable (5,275 ) 4,968 Net change in other current assets and liabilities 21,574 14,210 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (8,760 ) (3,306 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 198,845 98,211 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (21,765 ) (15,930 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (32,657 ) (82 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 578 1,123 Purchase of marketable securities (6,453 ) — NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (60,297 ) (14,889 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: (Payments on) short-term borrowings (28,277 ) (33,448 ) (Payments on) proceeds from long-term borrowings (6,875 ) 8,969 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,534 382 Purchase of shares for treasury (53,075 ) (25,119 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (36,889 ) (32,553 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (115,582 ) (81,769 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (1,286 ) (3,130 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 21,680 (1,577 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 198,803 154,373 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 220,483 $ 152,796 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.64 $ 0.56





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 259,262 $ 253,853 Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges 1,134 (113 ) Depreciation and amortization 43,212 39,759 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (294 ) (180 ) Other non-cash items, net 21,680 3,822 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Increase in accounts receivable (18,890 ) (103,959 ) Decrease (Increase) in inventories 6,267 (112,594 ) Increase in trade accounts payable 1,566 44,252 Net change in other current assets and liabilities 15,474 21,174 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (6,635 ) (4,713 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 322,776 141,301 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (40,552 ) (34,602 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (32,657 ) (22,095 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 3,892 1,692 Purchase of marketable securities (7,029 ) — NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (76,346 ) (55,005 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: (Payments on) proceeds from short-term borrowings (72,224 ) 64,960 (Payments on) proceeds from long-term borrowings (6,978 ) 6,869 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12,010 1,417 Purchase of shares for treasury (85,234 ) (129,698 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (74,472 ) (65,914 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (226,898 ) (122,366 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents 3,801 (4,092 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 23,333 (40,162 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 197,150 192,958 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 220,483 $ 152,796 Cash dividends paid per share $ 1.28 $ 1.12





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights (1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Three months ended June 30, 2023 Net sales $ 676,966 $ 253,403 $ 130,196 $ — $ 1,060,565 Inter-segment sales 30,850 8,292 2,867 (42,009 ) — Total sales $ 707,816 $ 261,695 $ 133,063 $ (42,009 ) $ 1,060,565 Net income $ 137,331 As a percent of total sales 12.9 % EBIT (1) $ 136,913 $ 30,519 $ 19,510 $ (2,183 ) $ 184,759 As a percent of total sales 19.3 % 11.7 % 14.7 % 17.4 % Special items charges (3) 2,957 3,255 — — 6,212 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 139,870 $ 33,774 $ 19,510 $ (2,183 ) $ 190,971 As a percent of total sales 19.8 % 12.9 % 14.7 % 18.0 % Three months ended June 30, 2022 Net sales $ 595,659 $ 236,629 $ 137,301 $ — $ 969,589 Inter-segment sales 29,031 9,527 2,866 (41,424 ) — Total sales $ 624,690 $ 246,156 $ 140,167 $ (41,424 ) $ 969,589 Net income $ 127,823 As a percent of total sales 13.2 % EBIT (1) $ 117,606 $ 34,855 $ 17,922 $ (3,983 ) $ 166,400 As a percent of total sales 18.8 % 14.2 % 12.8 % 17.2 % Special items charges (4) 461 154 — — 615 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 118,067 $ 35,009 $ 17,922 $ (3,983 ) $ 167,015 As a percent of total sales 18.9 % 14.2 % 12.8 % 17.2 %

(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).

(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT.

(3) Special items in 2023 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $2,957 and $588 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment net charges of $2,667 in International Welding.

(4) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect the amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,459 in Americas Welding related to an acquisition and Rationalization and asset impairment net gains of $998 in Americas Welding and net charges of $154 in International Welding.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2023 Net sales $ 1,335,611 $ 505,819 $ 258,478 $ — $ 2,099,908 Inter-segment sales 63,168 15,045 5,764 (83,977 ) — Total sales $ 1,398,779 $ 520,864 $ 264,242 $ (83,977 ) $ 2,099,908 Net income $ 259,262 As a percent of total sales 12.3 % EBIT (1) $ 266,582 $ 59,814 $ 38,493 $ (11,586 ) $ 353,303 As a percent of total sales 19.1 % 11.5 % 14.6 % 16.8 % Special items charges (3) 5,742 3,557 — — 9,299 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 272,324 $ 63,371 $ 38,493 $ (11,586 ) $ 362,602 As a percent of total sales 19.5 % 12.2 % 14.6 % 17.3 % Six months ended June 30, 2022 Net sales $ 1,129,714 $ 494,670 $ 270,653 $ — $ 1,895,037 Inter-segment sales 57,187 15,755 5,928 (78,870 ) — Total sales $ 1,186,901 $ 510,425 $ 276,581 $ (78,870 ) $ 1,895,037 Net income $ 253,853 As a percent of total sales 13.4 % EBIT (1) $ 232,909 $ 70,595 $ 37,520 $ (8,785 ) $ 332,239 As a percent of total sales 19.6 % 13.8 % 13.6 % 17.5 % Special items charges (4) (3,274 ) 1,501 — — (1,773 ) Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 229,635 $ 72,096 $ 37,520 $ (8,785 ) $ 330,466 As a percent of total sales 19.3 % 14.1 % 13.6 % 17.4 %

(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).

(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT.

(3) Special items in 2023 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $5,742 and $1,659 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment net charges of $3,544 in International Welding, and a gain on asset disposal of $1,646 in International Welding.

(4) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $2,039 in International Welding and net gains of $998 in Americas Welding, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,459 in Americas Welding and a $3,735 net gain related to final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan in Americas Welding.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Change in Net Sales by Segment

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales Foreign Net Sales 2022 Volume Acquisitions Price Exchange 2023 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 595,659 $ 34,384 $ 43,947 $ 5,974 $ (2,998 ) $ 676,966 International Welding 236,629 9,006 6,009 999 760 253,403 The Harris Products Group 137,301 (8,853 ) — 1,408 340 130,196 Consolidated $ 969,589 $ 34,537 $ 49,956 $ 8,381 $ (1,898 ) $ 1,060,565 % Change Americas Welding 5.8 % 7.4 % 1.0 % (0.5 ) % 13.6 % International Welding 3.8 % 2.5 % 0.4 % 0.3 % 7.1 % The Harris Products Group (6.4 ) % — 1.0 % 0.2 % (5.2 ) % Consolidated 3.6 % 5.2 % 0.9 % (0.2 ) % 9.4 %





Six Months Ended June 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales Foreign Net Sales 2022 Volume Acquisitions Price Exchange 2023 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 1,129,714 $ 93,034 $ 89,196 $ 30,673 $ (7,006 ) $ 1,335,611 International Welding 494,670 (5,651 ) 13,365 15,868 (12,433 ) 505,819 The Harris Products Group 270,653 (13,870 ) — 1,973 (278 ) 258,478 Consolidated $ 1,895,037 $ 73,513 $ 102,561 $ 48,514 $ (19,717 ) $ 2,099,908 % Change Americas Welding 8.2 % 7.9 % 2.7 % (0.6 ) % 18.2 % International Welding (1.1 ) % 2.7 % 3.2 % (2.5 ) % 2.3 % The Harris Products Group (5.1 ) % — 0.7 % (0.1 ) % (4.5 ) % Consolidated 3.9 % 5.4 % 2.6 % (1.0 ) % 10.8 %

Contact Amanda Butler Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications Tel: 216.383.2534 Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com