Kura Oncology to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Kura’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (888) 886-7786 for domestic callers and (416) 764-8658 for international callers. A live webcast and archived replay of the event will be available here or online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.kuraoncology.com .

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib is a once-daily, oral drug candidate targeting the menin-KMT2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with high unmet need. Kura is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial (KOMET-001) of ziftomenib in NPM1-mutant relapsed or refractory AML. Kura is preparing to initiate multiple Phase 1 trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in earlier lines of therapy and across multiple patient populations, including NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged AML. Tipifarnib, a potent and selective farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT-HN) in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Kura intends to evaluate KO-2806, a next-generation FTI, in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial (FIT-001) as a monotherapy and in combination with other targeted therapies in adult patients with advanced solid tumors. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com .

