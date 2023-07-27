Wedding Dress Market Forecast 2023-2030: Quantitative and Qualitative Assessment

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬:

- Global Wedding Dress market is projected to experience a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.3% until 2026.

- The Global Wedding Dress Market Size Reached USD 3197.4 Million in 2021-2022.

- The Global Wedding Dress Market to Reach the Value of USD 4948 Million by the End of 2026.

- Geographical Analysis Covered are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America, Middle East & Africa

- 145 Pages Report

- 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗘𝗦/𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗨𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗗𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲:

Pronovias

Vera Wang

Rosa Clara

Atelier Eme

Yumi Katsura

Cymbeline

Badgley Mischka

De La Cierva Y Nicolas

Carolina Herrera

Lee Seung Jin

Marchesa

Maison Signore

Enzoani

FAMORY

Franc Sarabia

Yolancris

Oscar De La Renta

Ming Shang Sha

Jinchao

Mon Cheri

Tsai Mei Yue

Impression Bridal

Monique Lhuillier

Linli Wedding Collection



𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

As a part of wedding industry, wedding dress is an important part in the celebration. Because of the advertising by the wedding companies, wedding dress suppliers, and cultural traditions and fashion industry, wedding dresses are widely consumed. There is a wide range to classify the category of wedding dress. It is apparel product at the first position; meanwhile it is also a souvenir of marriage, accordingly it can also be regarded as art craft. Moreover, like the apparel industry, the high end of its product is a kind of luxury. According to many cultures, the bride might change cloth on the wedding day for multiple times, and the veil, gloves, and other accessories can be included in wedding dress. This report will only focus on the dress that the bride wears in wedding ceremony. Moreover, different cultures often have diverse styles of wedding dress, such as Western, East Asian, etc. Since the contemporary western styled wedding dress is the most popular style for wedding ceremonies worldwide, it will be concentrated in this report.

The industry is highly competitive, with major producers Pronovias, Vera Wang and Rosa Clara accounting for 4.46%, 1.84% and 1.60% of revenues in 2019, respectively.

The Wedding Dress Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive landscape, impact of domestic and global market players, optimization of the value chain, trade regulations, recent developments, analysis of opportunities, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, expansion of the marketplace, and technological innovations.

The global Wedding Dress market is valued at USD 3197.4 million in 2019. The market size will reach USD 4948 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Wedding Dress market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2023-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Based on TYPE, the Wedding Dress market from 2023 to 2030 is primarily split into:

General Purchase

Customized Purchase

Based on applications, the Wedding Dress market from 2023 to 2030 covers:

Wedding Dress Renting Service

Photographic Studio

Personal Purchase

Others



𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The Wedding Dress market is undergoing significant growth, propelled by several key factors. These dynamics are shaping the industry and creating opportunities for innovation and expansion:

Technological Advancements: Rapid progress in technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, and blockchain is revolutionizing the market. Wedding Dresss can leverage these technologies to enhance operational efficiency, optimize supply chain processes, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Evolving Customer Expectations: Customers now expect transparency, real-time tracking, and streamlined logistics operations. Wedding Dresss are using technology to offer end-to-end visibility, efficient operations, and seamless integration, meeting the ever-changing demands of customers.

𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the Wedding Dress market. While initially disrupting supply chains and leading to a decline in trade volumes, it also accelerated the adoption of digital solutions and underscored the importance of resilient and agile logistics operations. Market players swiftly adapted to the changing landscape by implementing remote working solutions, contactless delivery options, and leveraging digital platforms for seamless coordination and visibility.

𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Historical Years: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2023

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

1 Wedding Dress Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Wedding Dress Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Wedding Dress Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2018-2023)

5 Global Wedding Dress Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Wedding Dress Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Wedding Dress Market Forecast (2023-2030)

8 Wedding Dress Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

