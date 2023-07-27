Garrett Motion Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Raises Full Year Outlook, and Planning Partial Debt Repayment

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights



Net sales totaled $1,011 million, up 18% on a reported basis, up 19% at constant currency*

Net income totaled $71 million; Net income margin 7.0%

Adjusted EBITDA* totaled $170 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 16.8%

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $164 million

Adjusted free cash flow* totaled $140 million

Expected Q3 early debt repayment for $200 million

Raising outlook for 2023



ROLLE, Switzerland, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a leading differentiated automotive technology provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

$ millions (unless otherwise noted) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 H1 2023 H1 2022 Net sales 1,011 859 1,981 1,760 Cost of goods sold 809 690 1,590 1,416 Gross profit 202 169 391 344 Gross profit % 20.0% 19.7% 19.7% 19.5% Selling, general and administrative expenses 63 54 119 107 Income before taxes 101 105 209 230 Net income 71 85 152 173 Net income margin 7.0% 9.9% 7.7% 9.8% Adjusted EBITDA* 170 138 338 284 Adjusted EBITDA margin* 16.8% 16.1% 17.1% 16.1% Net cash provided by operating activities 164 104 256 177 Adjusted free cash flow* 140 23 228 61

* See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure in pages 5-12

“Garrett’s operational excellence has been the driving force behind our ability to successfully capitalize on the ramp-up of new products and strong customer demand across all major product lines. This has resulted in another quarter of great performance with strong results across all key financial metrics, and I am pleased to announce that we are raising our full year outlook for 2023,” said Olivier Rabiller, Garrett President and CEO.

“Most importantly this quarter, we continued to make strong progress in the development of our zero emission vehicle technology. This quarter we won two new pre-development awards, one in E-Powertrain and one in E-Cooling, which highlights the interest our customers have for our differentiated electric solutions. In addition, we also completed a very important step with the conversion of our Series A Preferred Stock to a single class of Common Stock with a $2 billion market capitalization as of June 30, 2023.”

Results of Operations

Net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $1,011 million, representing an increase of 18% (including an unfavorable impact of $7 million or 1% due to foreign currency translation) compared with $859 million in the second quarter of 2022. This increase was driven by higher volumes with new product ramp ups, inflation recoveries net of pricing across all product lines and the lifting of COVID-related lockdown measures in China which had impacted the prior year.

Cost of goods sold for the second quarter of 2023 was $809 million compared with $690 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by our higher sales volumes which contributed to an increase of $108 million. Cost of goods sold further increased due to $16 million of inflation on commodities, energy and transportation costs, as well as a $7 million increase in Research and Development ("R&D") costs which reflects Garrett's continued investment in new technologies and headcount increase year-over-year. The Company's continued focus on productivity, net of labor inflation and one-time expenses, contributed to a decrease in cost of goods sold of $4 million. Foreign currency impacts from transactional, translational and hedging effects also contributed to decreases of $9 million.

Gross profit totaled $202 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $169 million in the second quarter of 2022, with a gross profit percentage for the second quarter of 2023 of 20.0% as compared to 19.7% in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by the higher sales volumes and inflation recoveries from customer pass-through agreements net of pricing reductions. Furthermore, gross profit increased $7 million from higher productivity net of labor inflation and one-time expenses. These increases were partially offset by $27 million of unfavorable product mix, $16 million of inflation on commodities, energy and transportation costs, as well as $7 million of higher R&D costs as discussed above.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $63 million from $54 million in the second quarter of 2022. The $9 million increase compared with the prior year was mainly due to $5 million in legal and advisory fees related to Garrett's previously announced capital structure transformation transactions, $1 million of unfavorable impacts from foreign exchange rates, and $2 million of labor-related expenses.

Interest expense in the second quarter of 2023 was $30 million as compared to $20 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by higher interest expense from the new $700 million term loan B issued in connection with the capital structure transformation and increased market interest rates.

Non-operating expense (income) for the second quarter of 2023 was a $7 million expense as compared to an income of $16 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a $13 million expense related to the loss on the Series A repurchase agreement in connection with the capital structure transformation and $8 million of interest income recorded in 2022 for unrealized marked-to-market gains on the Company's interest rate swaps.

Tax expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $30 million as compared to $20 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily related to non-deductible expenses related to the capital structure transformation and a one-time benefit in 2022 related to a change in assertion to permanently reinvest a portion of undistributed earnings in China.

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $71 million as compared to $85 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to $23 million more in non-operating expenses, $10 million more in interest expense and $10 million more in tax expense, partially offset by a $33 million increase in gross profit.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $164 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $104 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to favorable changes in working capital of $38 million and an increase of $32 million in net income excluding non-cash charges.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $170 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $138 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to higher volume, improved productivity and inflation pass-through net of pricing, as well as comparatively favorable foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by inflation on commodities, energy and transportation costs, and unfavorable product mix. The Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 16.8% in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to 16.1% in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted free cash flow, which excludes capital structure transformation expenses, cash paid for repositioning and factoring costs, was $140 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $23 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in adjusted free cash flow was primarily due to an additional $32 million in Adjusted EBITDA, a $96 million contribution of working capital (net of factoring), and lower cash paid on interest, mainly from $17 million of partial early redemption in the second quarter of 2022 on the Series B Preferred Stock. This was partially offset by $23 million from other assets and liabilities.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30 2023, Garrett had $1,048 million in available liquidity, including $478 million in cash and cash equivalents and $570 million of undrawn commitments under its revolving credit facility. As of March 31, 2023, Garrett had $766 million in available liquidity, including $291 million in cash and cash equivalents and $475 million undrawn commitments under its revolving credit facility.

As of June 30, 2023, total principal amount of debt outstanding amounted to $1,891 million, up from $1,193 million as of March 31, 2023, due to the issuance of the new $700 million term loan B in connection with the capital structure transformation. Garrett will make an early debt repayment of approximately $200 million, expected to occur in the third quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter of 2023, we repurchased $17 million of common stock under our authorized share repurchase program and had remaining repurchase capacity of $233 million as of June 30, 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, our repurchases of Series A Preferred Stock and common stock were immaterial and we had remaining repurchase capacity of $74 million as of March 31, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Outlook

Garrett is providing the following raised outlook for the full year 2023 for certain GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures.

Full Year 2023 Outlook Prior Outlook Net sales (GAAP) $3.84 billion to $4.03 billion $3.79 billion to $3.98 billion Net sales growth at constant currency (Non-GAAP)* +6% to +11% +5% to +10% Net income (GAAP) $255 million to $290 million $231 million to $268 million Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)* $620 million to $670 million $585 million to $635 million Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $410 million to $510 million $392 million to $492 million Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)* $340 million to $440 million $315 million to $415 million

* See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure in pages 5-12.

Garrett’s full year 2023 outlook, as of July 27, 2023, includes the following expectations:



2023 light vehicle industry production at ~84Mu, 2% increase vs. 2022, 1% increase vs. prior outlook;

2023 Euro/dollar assumption of 1.10 EUR to 1.00 USD, 1.11 EUR for 2H, increase vs. prior outlook of 1.07 EUR to 1.00 USD;

R&D investment at 4.3% of sales in 2023, >50% on electrification technologies;

Capital expenditures at 2.3% of sales, 20% into electrification technologies.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 1,011 $ 859 $ 1,981 $ 1,760 Cost of goods sold 809 690 1,590 1,416 Gross profit 202 169 391 344 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63 54 119 107 Other expense, net 1 — 2 1 Interest expense 30 20 58 43 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 5 — 5 Non-operating income 7 (16 ) 3 (44 ) Reorganization items, net — 1 — 2 Income before taxes 101 105 209 230 Tax expense 30 20 57 57 Net income 71 85 152 173 Less: preferred stock dividends (40 ) (39 ) (80 ) (77 ) Less: preferred stock deemed dividends (232 ) — (232 ) — Net (loss) income available for distribution $ (201 ) $ 46 $ (160 ) $ 96 (Loss) earnings per common share Basic $ (1.88 ) $ 0.15 $ (1.86 ) $ 0.31 Diluted $ (1.88 ) $ 0.15 $ (1.86 ) $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 107,408,432 64,839,157 86,269,694 64,689,673 Diluted 107,408,432 65,102,162 86,269,694 64,907,289





CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in millions) Net income $ 71 $ 85 $ 152 $ 173 Foreign exchange translation adjustment (8 ) 1 (6 ) 3 Changes in fair value of effective cash flow hedges, net of tax 2 9 (1 ) 17 Changes in fair value of net investment hedges, net of tax 3 29 (2 ) 42 Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (3 ) 39 (9 ) 62 Comprehensive income $ 68 $ 124 $ 143 $ 235





CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Dollars in millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 478 $ 246 Restricted cash 1 2 Accounts, notes and other receivables – net 864 803 Inventories – net 312 270 Other current assets 87 110 Total current assets 1,742 1,431 Investments and long-term receivables 29 30 Property, plant and equipment – net 452 470 Goodwill 193 193 Deferred income taxes 230 232 Other assets 246 281 Total assets $ 2,892 $ 2,637 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,136 $ 1,048 Current maturities of long-term debt 60 7 Accrued liabilities 322 320 Total current liabilities 1,518 1,375 Long-term debt 1,772 1,148 Deferred income taxes 21 25 Other liabilities 204 205 Total liabilities $ 3,515 $ 2,753 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY (DEFICIT) Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.001; zero and 245,089,671 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively $ — $ — Common Stock, par value $0.001; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 264,653,768 and 64,943,238 issued and 264,403,053 and 64,832,609 outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Additional paid – in capital 1,184 1,333 Retained deficit (1,834 ) (1,485 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 27 36 Total deficit (623 ) (116 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 2,892 $ 2,637





CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (Dollars in millions) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 152 $ 173 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes 8 15 Depreciation 43 43 Amortization of deferred issuance costs 5 4 Interest payments, net of debt discount accretion — (19 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 5 Loss on remeasurement of forward purchase contract 13 — Foreign exchange (gain) loss (11 ) 2 Stock compensation expense 8 5 Pension expense 1 — Change in fair value of derivatives 19 (35 ) Other 9 (4 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts, notes and other receivables (69 ) (33 ) Inventories (47 ) (64 ) Other assets (10 ) 1 Accounts payable 105 86 Accrued liabilities 32 2 Other liabilities (2 ) (4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 256 $ 177 Cash flows from investing activities: Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (33 ) (52 ) Re-couponing of cross-currency swap contract 9 — Net cash used for investing activities $ (24 ) $ (52 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 667 — Payments of long-term debt (4 ) (4 ) Redemption of Series B Preferred Stock — (381 ) Repurchases of Series A Preferred Stock (580 ) (3 ) Repurchases of Common Stock (15 ) — Payments of Additional Amounts for conversion of Series A Preferred Stock (25 ) — Payments for preference dividends (42 ) — Payments for debt and revolving facility financing costs (2 ) (5 ) Other (1 ) — Net cash used for financing activities $ (2 ) $ (393 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1 (17 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 231 (285 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 248 464 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 479 $ 179 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Income taxes paid (net of refunds) 27 24 Interest paid 24 47





Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA(1) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in millions) Net income — GAAP $ 71 $ 85 $ 152 $ 173 Net interest expense 24 8 51 4 Tax expense 30 20 57 57 Depreciation 22 21 43 43 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 147 134 303 277 Reorganization items, net(2) — 1 — 2 Stock compensation expense(3) 5 3 8 5 Repositioning charges(4) 1 2 8 3 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 5 — 5 Discounting costs on factoring 1 — 2 1 Other non-operating income(5) (2 ) (7 ) (3 ) (9 ) Capital structure transformation expenses(6) 18 — 20 — Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 170 $ 138 $ 338 $ 284 Net sales $ 1,011 $ 859 $ 1,981 $ 1,760 Net income margin 7.0 % 9.9 % 7.7 % 9.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)(7) 16.8 % 16.1 % 17.1 % 16.1 %

(1) We evaluate performance on the basis of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We define “EBITDA” as our net income calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, plus the sum of net interest expense, tax expense and depreciation. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA, plus the sum of net reorganization items, stock compensation expense, repositioning costs, discounting costs on factoring, other non-operating income and capital structure transformation expenses. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important indicators of operating performance and provide useful information for investors because:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the effects of income taxes, as well as the effects of financing and investing activities by eliminating the effects of interest and depreciation expenses and therefore more closely measure our operational performance; and

certain adjustment items, while periodically affecting our results, may vary significantly from period to period and have disproportionate effect in a given period, which affects the comparability of our results.



In addition, our management may use Adjusted EBITDA in setting performance incentive targets to align performance measurement with operational performance.

(2) The Company applied ASC 852 for periods subsequent to September 20, 2020, the date the Company and certain of its subsidiaries each filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code, to distinguish transactions and events that were directly associated with the Company’s reorganization from the ongoing operations of the business. Accordingly, certain expenses and gains incurred related to these transactions and events were recorded within Reorganization items, net in the Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations.

(3) Stock compensation expense includes only non-cash expenses.

(4) Repositioning costs includes severance costs related to restructuring projects to improve future productivity.

(5) Reflects the non-service component of net periodic pension costs and other income that are non-recurring or not considered directly related to the Company's operations.

(6) Includes the loss on remeasurement of the Series A Preferred Stock Agreement as well as third-party legal and advisory fees that are directly attributable to the Company's capital structure transformation transactions.

(7) Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.





Reconciliation of Constant Currency Sales % Change(1) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Garrett Reported sales % change 18 % (8) % 13 % (9) % Less: Foreign currency translation (1) % (8) % (3) % (6) % Constant currency sales % change 19 % 0 % 16 % (3) % Gasoline Reported sales % change 32 % 1 % 21 % (4) % Less: Foreign currency translation (2) % (8) % (4) % (6) % Constant currency sales % change 34 % 9 % 25 % 2 % Diesel Reported sales % change 10 % (17) % 6 % (18) % Less: Foreign currency translation 1 % (10) % (3) % (7) % Constant currency sales % change 9 % (7) % 9 % (11) % Commercial vehicles Reported sales % change 9 % (19) % 10 % (15) % Less: Foreign currency translation (1) % (6) % (3) % (5) % Constant currency sales % change 10 % (13) % 13 % (10) % Aftermarket Reported sales % change 6 % 6 % 5 % 10 % Less: Foreign currency translation 0 % (5) % (2) % (5) % Constant currency sales % change 6 % 11 % 7 % 15 % Other Sales Reported sales % change 0 % 0 % (7) % (13) % Less: Foreign currency translation 0 % (11) % (2) % (8) % Constant currency sales % change 0 % 11 % (5) % (5) %

(1) We define constant currency sales growth as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

(Dollars in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 164 $ 104 $ 256 $ 177 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (25 ) (23 ) (33 ) (52 ) Net cash provided by operating activities less expenditures for property, plant and equipment 139 81 223 125 Chapter 11 professional service costs — 1 — 3 Capital structure transformation expenses 1 — 2 — Cash payments for repositioning 2 1 4 3 Factoring and P-notes (2 ) (60 ) (1 ) (70 ) Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 140 $ 23 $ 228 $ 61

(1) Adjusted free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing liquidity that management believes is useful to investors in analyzing the Company’s ability to service and repay its debt. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as cash flow provided from operating activities less capital expenditures and additionally adjusted for other discretionary items including cash flow impacts for capital structure transformation expenses, factoring and guaranteed bank notes activity.





Full Year 2023 Outlook Reconciliation of Reported Net Sales to Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency 2023 Full Year Low End High End Reported net sales (% change) 7 % 12 % Foreign currency translation 1 % 1 % Full year 2023 Outlook Net sales growth at constant currency (Non-GAAP) 6 % 11 %





Full Year 2023 Outlook Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA 2023 Full Year Low End High End (Dollars in millions) Net income - GAAP $ 255 $ 290 Net interest expense 144 144 Tax expense 83 98 Depreciation 88 88 Full year 2023 Outlook EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 570 620 Non-operating income (1 ) (1 ) Discounting costs on factoring 2 2 Stock compensation expense 16 16 Repositioning charges 12 12 Capital structure transformation expenses 21 21 Full Year 2023 Outlook Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 620 $ 670



