ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $19.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $30.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.51 for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $0.59 for the first quarter of 2023 and $0.78 for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share from the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income of $3.2 million, an increase in provision for credit losses of $2.0 million and an increase in noninterest expenses of $0.6 million, partially offset by an increase in noninterest income of $0.6 million and a decrease in income tax expenses of $1.6 million. The decrease in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income of $11.7 million and an increase in noninterest expenses of $3.7 million, partially offset by an increase of $0.1 million in noninterest income and a decrease in income tax expenses of $4.5 million.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) as a percent of average assets was 1.31%, 1.46% and 2.28% for the quarters ending June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “ConnectOne’s operating performance remains strong and stable during this challenging economic environment, reflecting our core values which include a client-first focus and executing with a sense of urgency. Results include, most importantly, increased client deposits, fortification of liquidity sources and a reduction in brokered deposits and uninsured deposit liabilities. Our loan portfolio remained essentially flat, while our net interest margin, although compressing sequentially by 19 basis points, stabilized during the quarter at the approximate 2.80% level. Similarly, noninterest-bearing demand deposits, although down sequentially, remained relatively stable at their current level over the course of the second quarter. Meanwhile, our tangible common equity ratio increased to 9.19%, which is well above peer averages, and our tangible book value per share increased for the 13th consecutive quarter to $22.34. We also took advantage of market conditions during the quarter and repurchased 270,000 shares at an attractive average price of $15.32.

“Operationally, we’re integrating investments in technology to provide a better experience for our clients while driving increased productivity and efficiency. Our SBA lending platform continues to gain traction and we continue to see healthy diversification in our portfolio,” Mr. Sorrentino added. “Further, we’re seizing opportunities to attract high-performing, revenue-producing talent while simultaneously optimizing our staff count and managing expenses prudently.”

Mr. Sorrentino concluded, “Looking ahead, we remain well-positioned for the future. We have strong capital and liquidity levels, our credit performance continues to be strong, and we remain sharply focused on taking advantage of growth opportunities as they arise. By leveraging our results-oriented client-centric culture, continuing to invest in our valuable franchise and maintaining our long-standing financial discipline, we believe that ConnectOne is poised for continued long-term profitability.”

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and declared a cash dividend on its outstanding preferred stock.

A cash dividend on common stock of $0.17 will be paid on September 1, 2023, to common stockholders of record on August 15, 2023. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on September 1, 2023 to preferred stockholders of record on August 15, 2023.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $64.6 million, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 4.7%, from the first quarter of 2023 due to a 19 basis-point contraction of the net interest margin from 3.00% to 2.81%, partially offset by an increase in interest-earning assets of $53.9 million. The increase in interest-earning assets from the first quarter of 2023 was attributable to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $49.2 million and loans of $18.3 million, offset by decreases in investment securities of $6.6 million and decreases in restricted investment in bank stock of $7.0 million. While the net interest margin benefitted from a 14 basis-point increase in the loan portfolio yield, to 5.49%, the average cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand, increased by 46 basis points to 2.66% from 2.20% in the first quarter of 2023. Contributing to the increased cost of deposits was a $104.4 million, or 7.2%, decline in average noninterest-bearing deposits, although the balance of noninterest-bearing deposits remained relatively flat throughout the current quarter.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $11.5 million, or 15.1%, from the second quarter of 2022. The decrease from the second quarter of 2022 resulted primarily from a 110 basis-point decrease of the net interest margin from 3.91% to 2.81%, partially offset by an increase in interest-earning assets of $1.4 billion. The contraction of the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to a 230 basis-point increase in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an 82 basis-point increase in the loan portfolio yield.

Noninterest income was $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Included in noninterest income were net losses on equity securities of $0.2 million, $0.2 million, and $0.4 million for the second quarter 2023, first quarter of 2023 and second quarter 2022, respectively. Excluding the equity securities losses, adjusted noninterest income was $3.6 million, $3.0 million and $3.8 million for the second quarter 2023, first quarter 2023 and second quarter 2022, respectively. The $0.6 million increase in adjusted noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.5 million and increases in deposit, loan, and other income of $0.1 million. The net gains on loan sales consisted primarily of Small Business Administration loans. The $0.1 million decrease in adjusted noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in deposit, loan, and other income of $0.3 million, partially offset by an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $0.2 million.

Noninterest expenses totaled $35.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, $34.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $31.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. Noninterest expenses increased by $0.6 million from the first quarter of 2023 and was primarily attributable to an increase in FDIC insurance expense of $0.8 million, information technology and communications expense of $0.6 million, and other expenses of $0.1 million, partially offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $0.5 million, professional and consulting of $0.3 million, and occupancy and equipment of $0.1 million. The increase in noninterest expenses of $3.8 million from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $2.2 million, FDIC insurance of $1.0 million, information technology and communications of $0.8 million, other expenses of $0.7 million and marketing and advertising of $0.1 million, partially offset by decreases in BoeFly acquisition expense of $0.8 million and professional and consulting of $0.2 million. The increase in salaries and employee benefits from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to increased staff in both the revenue and back-office areas of the bank as well as company-wide base salary increases. The increase in FDIC insurance expense when compared to both the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to balance sheet growth and a two-basis point increase in the Bank’s initial base rate. The increase in information technology and communications when compared to both the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to additional investments in technology, equipment, and software.

Income tax expense was $7.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates for the second quarter of 2023, first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022 were 25.8%, 26.7% and 26.9%, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate when compared to the first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022 is largely attributable to lower taxable income.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to specific reserves.

Nonperforming assets, which include nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $51.5 million as of June 30, 2023, $44.7 million as of December 31, 2022 and $61.1 million as of June 30, 2022. Nonaccrual loans were $51.5 million as of June 30, 2023, $44.5 million as of December 31, 2022 and $60.8 million as of June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.53% as of June 30, 2023, 0.46% as of December 31, 2022 and 0.69% as of June 30, 2022. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.63%, 0.55% and 0.84%, as of June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percentage of loans receivable were 0.04%, 0.02% and 0.05% as of June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.05% for the second quarter of 2023, 0.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.02% for the second quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.09%, 1.12%, and 1.14% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 173.2% as of June 30, 2023, 203.6% as of December 31, 2022 and 136.2% as of June 30, 2022.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $9.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $79 million from December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets was primarily due to increased cash and cash equivalents which were $264 million, an increase of $57 million from December 31, 2022. Loans receivable were $8.1 billion, an increase of $49 million from December 31, 2022. Total deposits were $7.5 billion, an increase of $182 million from December 31, 2022.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $21 million from December 31, 2022. The increase in retained earnings of $31 million was the primary reason for the overall increase in stockholders’ equity, in addition to an increase in additional paid-in capital of $1 million, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $1 million and an increase in treasury stock of $9 million. As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.19% and $22.34, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.04% and $21.71, respectively. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $214.9 million as of June 30, 2023, and $215.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 270,000 shares of common stock leaving approximately 1.3 million shares remaining authorized for repurchase under the current Board approved repurchase program. The Company may repurchase shares from time-to-time in the open market, in privately negotiated stock purchases or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable federal securities laws. The share repurchase plan does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the plan may be modified or suspended at any time at the Company’s discretion. 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on July 27, 2023 to review the Company’s financial performance and operating results. The conference call dial-in number is 1-412-317-5195, access code 10180068. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the “Investor Relations” link on the Company’s website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 27, 2023 and ending on Thursday, August 3, 2023 by dialing 1-412-317-6671, access code 10180068. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol “CNOB,” and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:
William S. Burns
Senior Executive Vice President & CFO
201.816.4474: bburns@cnob.com

Media Contact:
Shannan Weeks 
MWW 
732.299.7890: sweeks@mww.com

 
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands)
             
    June 30,   December 31,   June 30,
      2023       2022       2022  
    (unaudited)       (unaudited)
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks   $ 56,286     $ 61,629     $ 58,807  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     263,638       206,686       240,513  
Cash and cash equivalents     319,924       268,315       299,320  
             
Investment securities     612,819       634,884       675,941  
Equity securities     17,950       15,811       15,993  
             
Loans held-for-sale     1,089       13,772       3,182  
             
Loans receivable     8,148,540       8,099,689       7,274,573  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans     89,205       90,513       82,739  
Net loans receivable     8,059,335       8,009,176       7,191,834  
             
Investment in restricted stock, at cost     46,688       46,604       47,287  
Bank premises and equipment, net     29,093       27,800       28,391  
Accrued interest receivable     46,237       46,062       34,615  
Bank owned life insurance     234,412       231,328       228,279  
Right of use operating lease assets     8,874       10,179       10,809  
Other real estate owned     -       264       316  
Goodwill     208,372       208,372       208,372  
Core deposit intangibles     6,569       7,312       8,130  
Other assets     132,601       125,069       89,037  
Total assets   $ 9,723,963     $ 9,644,948     $ 8,841,506  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits:            
Noninterest-bearing   $ 1,356,293     $ 1,501,614     $ 1,712,875  
Interest-bearing     6,182,004       5,855,008       4,904,724  
Total deposits     7,538,297       7,356,622       6,617,599  
Borrowings     827,601       857,622       874,964  
Subordinated debentures, net     79,187       153,255       153,103  
Operating lease liabilities     10,007       11,397       12,116  
Other liabilities     69,474       87,301       40,577  
Total liabilities     8,524,566       8,466,197       7,698,359  
             
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES            
             
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock     110,927       110,927       110,927  
Common stock     586,946       586,946       586,946  
Additional paid-in capital     30,740       30,126       27,536  
Retained earnings     566,498       535,915       489,640  
Treasury stock     (61,877 )     (52,799 )     (52,799 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (33,837 )     (32,364 )     (19,103 )
Total stockholders’ equity     1,199,397       1,178,751       1,143,147  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 9,723,963     $ 9,644,948     $ 8,841,506  
                         


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
                 
    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
    06/30/23   06/30/22   06/30/23   06/30/22
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 111,048     $ 81,285     $ 217,951     $ 157,310  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                
Taxable     4,029       2,551       8,258       4,424  
Tax-exempt     1,247       916       2,339       1,625  
Dividends     945       291       1,843       505  
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments     4,056       313       7,031       433  
Total interest income     121,325       85,356       237,422       164,297  
Interest expense                
Deposits     50,714       5,709       90,801       10,719  
Borrowings     6,768       4,056       15,694       7,629  
Total interest expense     57,482       9,765       106,495       18,348  
                 
Net interest income     63,843       75,591       130,927       145,949  
Provision for credit losses     3,000       3,000       4,000       4,450  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     60,843       72,591       126,927       141,499  
                 
Noninterest income                
Deposit, loan and other income     1,545       1,866       2,948       3,609  
Income on bank owned life insurance     1,553       1,342       3,084       2,548  
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale     550       556       599       1,257  
Net losses on equity securities     (210 )     (405 )     (401 )     (1,001 )
Total noninterest income     3,438       3,359       6,230       6,413  
                 
Noninterest expenses                
Salaries and employee benefits     21,726       19,519       43,962       38,159  
Occupancy and equipment     2,677       2,733       5,438       4,662  
FDIC insurance     1,715       725       2,665       1,331  
Professional and consulting     1,932       2,124       4,126       3,916  
Marketing and advertising     556       426       1,088       777  
Information technology and communications     3,644       2,801       6,705       5,667  
Amortization of core deposit intangible     371       434       743       867  
Increase in value of acquisition price     -       833       -       1,516  
Other expenses     2,829       2,108       5,593       4,038  
Total noninterest expenses     35,450       31,703       70,320       60,933  
                 
Income before income tax expense     28,831       44,247       62,837       86,979  
Income tax expense     7,437       11,889       16,514       23,240  
Net income     21,394       32,358       46,323       63,739  
Preferred dividends     1,509       1,509       3,018       3,018  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 19,885     $ 30,849     $ 43,305     $ 60,721  
                 
Earnings per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.51     $ 0.78     $ 1.10     $ 1.54  
Diluted     0.51       0.78       1.10       1.53  


ConnectOne’s management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
                     
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
                     
    As of
    Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,
    2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
Selected Financial Data   (dollars in thousands)
Total assets   $ 9,723,963     $ 9,960,467     $ 9,644,948     $ 9,478,252     $ 8,841,506  
Loans receivable:                    
Commercial   $ 1,451,400     $ 1,392,565     $ 1,443,942     $ 1,392,037     $ 1,274,280  
Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans     10,845       11,300       11,374       11,458       18,004  
Commercial real estate     3,237,559       3,245,990       3,170,760       3,087,354       2,727,120  
Multifamily     2,604,230       2,600,251       2,641,886       2,624,726       2,442,603  
Commercial construction     596,362       630,469       574,139       537,323       569,789  
Residential     254,405       259,166       264,748       256,085       249,379  
Consumer     1,416       1,435       2,312       1,030       1,248  
Gross loans     8,156,217       8,141,176       8,109,161       7,910,013       7,282,423  
Unearned net origination fees     (7,677 )     (9,057 )     (9,472 )     (9,563 )     (7,850 )
Loans receivable     8,148,540       8,132,119       8,099,689       7,900,450       7,274,573  
Loans held-for-sale     1,089       11,197       13,772       8,080       3,182  
Total loans   $ 8,149,629     $ 8,143,316     $ 8,113,461     $ 7,908,530     $ 7,277,755  
                     
Investment and equity securities   $ 630,769     $ 647,026     $ 650,695     $ 639,192     $ 691,934  
Goodwill and other intangible assets     214,941       215,312       215,684       216,093       216,502  
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 1,356,293     $ 1,345,265     $ 1,501,614     $ 1,665,658     $ 1,712,875  
Time deposits     2,621,148       2,706,662       2,394,190       1,921,235       1,285,409  
Other interest-bearing deposits     3,560,856       3,701,249       3,460,818       3,723,617       3,619,315  
Total deposits   $ 7,538,297     $ 7,753,176     $ 7,356,622     $ 7,310,510     $ 6,617,599  
                     
Borrowings   $ 827,601     $ 852,611     $ 857,622     $ 829,953     $ 874,964  
Subordinated debentures, net     79,187       79,060       153,255       153,179       153,103  
Total stockholders’ equity     1,199,397       1,190,970       1,178,751       1,148,295       1,143,147  
                     
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total assets   $ 9,765,582     $ 9,700,530     $ 9,490,477     $ 9,030,589     $ 8,322,823  
Loans receivable:                    
Commercial (including PPP loans)   $ 1,427,153     $ 1,442,180     $ 1,456,247     $ 1,342,868     $ 1,245,812  
Commercial real estate (including multifamily)     5,847,147       5,813,388       5,758,594       5,455,714       4,974,297  
Commercial construction     611,492       606,214       558,086       537,073       544,084  
Residential     256,924       261,560       261,969       251,338       247,208  
Consumer     6,733       3,894       4,630       2,361       5,029  
Gross loans     8,149,449       8,127,236       8,039,526       7,589,354       7,016,430  
Unearned net origination fees     (8,591 )     (9,664 )     (9,666 )     (9,178 )     (9,222 )
Loans receivable     8,140,858       8,117,572       8,029,860       7,580,176       7,007,208  
Loans held-for-sale     8,516       13,463       7,933       2,195       966  
Total loans   $ 8,149,374     $ 8,131,035     $ 8,037,793     $ 7,582,371     $ 7,008,174  
                     
Investment and equity securities   $ 642,915     $ 649,744     $ 650,479     $ 687,291     $ 567,140  
Goodwill and other intangible assets     215,182       215,556       215,951       216,360       216,786  
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 1,347,268     $ 1,451,654     $ 1,610,044     $ 1,682,135     $ 1,607,465  
Time deposits     2,658,673       2,357,332       2,035,362       1,525,076       1,103,418  
Other interest-bearing deposits     3,640,939       3,565,904       3,558,881       3,686,520       3,717,531  
Total deposits   $ 7,646,880     $ 7,374,890     $ 7,204,287     $ 6,893,731     $ 6,428,414  
                     
Borrowings   $ 756,303     $ 941,266     $ 913,960     $ 772,561     $ 548,675  
Subordinated debentures, net     79,104       103,637       153,205       153,129       153,053  
Total stockholders’ equity     1,197,043       1,191,216       1,165,588       1,160,448       1,143,092  
                     
                     
    Three Months Ended
    Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,
    2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
    (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Net interest income   $ 63,843     $ 67,084     $ 78,009     $ 78,161     $ 75,591  
Provision for credit losses     3,000       1,000       3,300       10,000       3,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     60,843       66,084       74,709       68,161       72,591  
Noninterest income                    
Deposit, loan and other income     1,545       1,403       1,894       1,969       1,866  
Income on bank owned life insurance     1,553       1,531       1,528       1,521       1,342  
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale     550       49       176       262       556  
Net losses on equity securities     (210 )     (191 )     (90 )     (430 )     (405 )
Total noninterest income     3,438       2,792       3,508       3,322       3,359  
Noninterest expenses                    
Salaries and employee benefits     21,726       22,236       21,676       20,882       19,519  
Occupancy and equipment     2,677       2,761       2,603       2,600       2,733  
FDIC insurance     1,715       950       830       720       725  
Professional and consulting     1,932       2,194       2,157       1,980       2,124  
Marketing and advertising     556       532       454       461       426  
Information technology and communications     3,644       3,061       2,694       2,747       2,801  
Amortization of core deposit intangible     371       372       409       409       434  
Increase in value of acquisition price     -       -       -       -       833  
Other expenses     2,829       2,764       2,489       2,344       2,108  
Total noninterest expenses     35,450       34,870       33,312       32,143       31,703  
                     
Income before income tax expense     28,831       34,006       44,905       39,340       44,247  
Income tax expense     7,437       9,077       12,348       10,425       11,889  
Net income   $ 21,394     $ 24,929     $ 32,557     $ 28,915     $ 32,358  
Preferred dividends     1,509       1,509       1,510       1,509       1,509  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 19,885     $ 23,420     $ 31,047     $ 27,406     $ 30,849  
                     
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     39,146,224       39,300,733       39,378,137       39,320,674       39,481,689  
Diluted EPS   $ 0.51     $ 0.59     $ 0.79     $ 0.70     $ 0.78  
                     
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Pre-tax and Pre-provision Net Revenue                        
Net income   $ 21,394     $ 24,929     $ 32,557     $ 28,915     $ 32,358  
Income tax expense     7,437       9,077       12,348       10,425       11,889  
Provision for credit losses     3,000       1,000       3,300       10,000       3,000  
Pre-tax and pre-provision net revenue   $ 31,831     $ 35,006     $ 48,205     $ 49,340     $ 47,247  
                     
Return on Assets Measures                    
Average assets   $ 9,765,582     $ 9,700,530     $ 9,490,477     $ 9,030,589     $ 8,322,823  
Return on avg. assets     0.88 %     1.04 %     1.36 %     1.27 %     1.56 %
Return on avg. assets (pre-tax and pre-provision)     1.31       1.46       2.02       2.17       2.28  
                     
                     
    Three Months Ended
    Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,
    2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
Return on Equity Measures   (dollars in thousands)
Average stockholders’ equity   $ 1,197,043     $ 1,191,216     $ 1,165,588     $ 1,160,448     $ 1,143,097  
Less: average preferred stock     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )
Average common equity   $ 1,086,116     $ 1,080,289     $ 1,054,661     $ 1,049,521     $ 1,032,170  
Less: average intangible assets     (215,182 )     (215,556 )     (215,951 )     (216,360 )     (216,786 )
Average tangible common equity   $ 870,934     $ 864,733     $ 838,710     $ 833,161     $ 815,384  
                     
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP)     7.34 %     8.79 %     11.68 %     10.36 %     11.99 %
Return on avg. tangible common equity (“TCE”) (non-GAAP) (1)     9.28       11.11       14.82       13.19       15.32  
Return on avg. tangible common equity (pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-merger charges)     14.78       16.54       22.94       23.63       23.39  
                     
Efficiency Measures                    
Total noninterest expenses   $ 35,450     $ 34,870     $ 33,312     $ 32,143     $ 31,703  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     (371 )     (372 )     (409 )     (409 )     (434 )
Operating noninterest expense   $ 35,079     $ 34,498     $ 32,903     $ 31,734     $ 31,269  
                     
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)   $ 64,627     $ 67,828     $ 78,773     $ 78,850     $ 76,146  
Noninterest income     3,438       2,792       3,508       3,322       3,359  
Net losses on equity securities     210       191       90       430       405  
Operating revenue   $ 68,275     $ 70,811     $ 82,371     $ 82,602     $ 79,910  
                     
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)     51.4 %     48.7 %     39.9 %     38.4 %     39.1 %
                     
Net Interest Margin                    
Average interest-earning assets   $ 9,228,079     $ 9,174,167     $ 8,972,063     $ 8,500,316     $ 7,807,445  
                     
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)   $ 64,627     $ 67,828     $ 78,773     $ 78,850     $ 76,146  
Impact of purchase accounting fair value marks     (575 )     (839 )     (837 )     (885 )     (1,014 )
Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent basis)   $ 64,052     $ 66,989     $ 77,936     $ 77,965     $ 75,132  
                     
Net interest margin (GAAP)     2.81 %     3.00 %     3.48 %     3.68 %     3.91 %
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3)     2.78       2.96       3.45       3.64       3.86  
                     
(1) Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity.
(2) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.
(3) Adjusted net interest margin excludes impact of purchase accounting fair value marks.
                     
                     
    As of
    Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,
    2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share   (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Stockholders equity   $ 1,199,397     $ 1,190,970     $ 1,178,751     $ 1,148,295     $ 1,143,147  
Less: preferred stock     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )
Common equity   $ 1,088,470     $ 1,080,043     $ 1,067,824     $ 1,037,368     $ 1,032,220  
Less: intangible assets     (214,941 )     (215,312 )     (215,684 )     (216,093 )     (216,502 )
Tangible common equity   $ 873,529     $ 864,731     $ 852,140     $ 821,275     $ 815,718  
                     
Total assets   $ 9,723,963     $ 9,960,467     $ 9,644,948     $ 9,478,252     $ 8,841,506  
Less: intangible assets     (214,941 )     (215,312 )     (215,684 )     (216,093 )     (216,502 )
Tangible assets   $ 9,509,022     $ 9,745,155     $ 9,429,264     $ 9,262,159     $ 8,625,004  
                     
Common shares outstanding     39,094,630       39,179,051       39,243,123       39,243,123       39,243,123  
                     
Common equity ratio (GAAP)     11.19 %     10.84 %     11.07 %     10.94 %     11.67 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (4)     9.19       8.87       9.04       8.87       9.46  
                     
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):                    
Leverage ratio     10.62 %     10.60 %     10.68 %     10.95 %     11.63 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio     10.55       10.55       10.30       10.20       10.63  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio     11.90       11.92       11.66       11.58       12.11  
Risk-based total capital ratio     13.83       13.85       14.45       14.45       15.09  
                     
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):                    
Leverage ratio     10.95 %     10.62 %     10.64 %     10.91 %     11.60 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio     12.26       11.92       11.60       11.53       12.08  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio     12.26       11.92       11.60       11.53       12.08  
Risk-based total capital ratio     13.33       13.27       13.02       13.00       13.55  
                     
Book value per share (GAAP)   $ 27.84     $ 27.57     $ 27.21     $ 26.43     $ 26.30  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5)     22.34       22.07       21.71       20.93       20.79  
                     
Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-Off Detail                    
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                    
Charge-offs   $ 1,119     $ 4,484     $ 4,456     $ 413     $ 302  
Recoveries     (77 )     (1 )     -       (53 )     (32 )
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 1,042     $ 4,483     $ 4,456     $ 360     $ 270  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans receivable (annualized)     0.05 %     0.22 %     0.23 %     0.02 %     0.02 %
                     
Asset Quality                    
Nonaccrual loans   $ 51,496     $ 47,667     $ 44,454     $ 57,477     $ 60,756  
OREO     -       -       264       264       316  
Nonperforming assets   $ 51,496     $ 47,667     $ 44,718     $ 57,741     $ 61,072  
                     
Allowance for credit losses - loans (“ACL”)     89,205       87,002       90,513       91,717       82,739  
                     
Loans receivable   $ 8,148,540     $ 8,132,119     $ 8,099,689     $ 7,900,450     $ 7,274,573  
Less: PPP loans     10,845       11,300       11,374       11,458       18,004  
Loans receivable (excluding PPP loans)   $ 8,137,695     $ 8,120,819     $ 8,088,315     $ 7,888,992     $ 7,256,569  
                     
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable     0.63 %     0.59 %     0.55 %     0.73 %     0.84 %
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets     0.53       0.48       0.46       0.61       0.69  
ACL as a % of loans receivable     1.09       1.07       1.12       1.16       1.14  
ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans     173.2       182.5       203.6       159.6       136.2  
                     
(4) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(5) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.
 


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)
                             
  For the Quarter Ended  
  June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022  
  Average         Average         Average      
Interest-earning assets: Balance Interest Rate (7)   Balance Interest Rate (7)   Balance Interest Rate (7)
Investment securities (1) (2) $ 726,315   $ 5,607   3.10 %   $ 732,929   $ 5,620   3.11 %   $ 610,465   $ 3,710   2.44 %
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4)   8,149,374     111,501   5.49       8,131,035     107,348   5.35       7,008,174     81,597   4.67  
Federal funds sold and interest-                            
bearing deposits with banks   309,458     4,056   5.26       260,297     2,975   4.64       157,201     313   0.80  
Restricted investment in bank stock   42,932     945   8.83       49,906     898   7.30       31,605     291   3.69  
Total interest-earning assets $ 9,228,079     122,109   5.31     $ 9,174,167     116,841   5.17       7,807,445     85,911   4.41  
Allowance for loan losses   (87,473 )           (90,182 )           (81,012 )      
Noninterest-earning assets   624,976             616,545             596,390        
Total assets $ 9,765,582           $ 9,700,530           $ 8,322,823        
                             
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Time deposits   2,658,673     23,778   3.59       2,357,332     17,267   2.97     $ 1,103,418     2,179   0.79  
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,640,939     26,936   2.97       3,565,904     22,820   2.60       3,717,531     3,530   0.38  
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,299,612     50,714   3.23       5,923,236     40,087   2.74       4,820,949     5,709   0.47  
                             
Borrowings   756,303     5,438   2.88       941,266     7,322   3.15       548,675     1,849   1.35  
Subordinated debentures, net   79,104     1,306   6.62       103,637     1,579   6.18       153,053     2,179   5.71  
Finance lease   1,658     24   5.81       1,714     25   5.92       1,865     28   6.02  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,136,677     57,482   3.23       6,969,853     49,013   2.85       5,524,542     9,765   0.71  
                             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   1,347,268             1,451,654             1,607,465        
Other liabilities   84,594             87,807             47,719        
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   1,431,862             1,539,461             1,655,184        
Stockholders’ equity   1,197,043             1,191,216             1,143,097        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,765,582           $ 9,700,530           $ 8,322,823        
                             
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)     64,627             67,828             76,146      
Net interest spread (5)     2.08 %       2.31 %       3.70 %
                             
Net interest margin (6)     2.81 %       3.00 %       3.91 %
                             
Tax equivalent adjustment     (784 )           (744 )           (555 )    
Net interest income   $ 63,843           $ 67,084           $ 75,591      
                             
(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Includes loan fee income.
(4) Loans include nonaccrual loans.
(5) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(6) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(7) Rates are annualized.

