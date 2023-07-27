Ultralife Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 with the following highlights:



Sales of $42.7 million representing a 32.9% year-over-year increase

Operating income of $3.7 million compared to $0.8 million for the 2022 second quarter

Adjusted EPS of $0.29 compared to $0.03 for the 2022 second quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million or 14.7% of sales versus $2.2 million or 6.8% last year

Backlog increase to $110.9 million, the highest level in the Company’s history



“Driven by surging demand from our government/defense and medical customers, we delivered a 33% year-over-year sales increase to $42.7 million for the second quarter. Leveraged by a sequential improvement in gross margin and disciplined spending, operating profit more than quadrupled from the year-earlier quarter to $3.7 million, the highest level since the third quarter of 2010. With backlog increasing to $110.9 million and durable demand across our diverse end markets, the near-term highest priority remains to recapture gross margin through continued execution of price realization activities, qualification of alternate component suppliers, and lean manufacturing initiatives,” said Mike Manna, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These actions position us to deliver high-quality, sustainable profitable growth for 2023 generating incremental cash flow to pay down our acquisition debt and further invest in our businesses. We continue to strengthen our relationships with our key customers using our global new product development and sales resources to support future growth in target markets.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $42.7 million, an increase of $10.6 million, or 32.9%, as compared to revenue of $32.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Overall, government/defense sales increased 111.5% and commercial sales increased 9.2% over the 2022 period. Battery & Energy Products sales increased 12.3% to $33.9 million, compared to $30.1 million last year, reflecting increases of 26.6% in government/defense sales, 25.2% in medical battery sales, and 17.9% in oil & gas market sales, partially offset by an 18.8% decrease in other commercial sales. Communications Systems sales increased more than four-fold to $8.8 million compared to $2.0 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to shipments of vehicle-amplifier adaptors to a global defense contractor for the U.S. Army and of integrated systems of amplifiers and radio vehicle mounts to a major international defense contractor under an ongoing allied country government/defense modernization program. Our total backlog exiting the second quarter was $110.9 million representing a 40.1% increase over the comparable period last year with $76.4 million of the total backlog due to ship over the remaining six months of 2023. Total backlog increased $2.8 million or 2.6% compared to the backlog exiting the first quarter.

Gross profit was $10.6 million, or 24.8% of revenue, compared to $7.6 million, or 23.8% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products’ gross margin was 22.3%, compared to 23.7% last year, primarily due to lingering inefficiencies resulting from the first quarter cyber-attack, disposition of certain non-conforming materials and continued investments in the transition of new products to high volume production, partially offset by improved price realization. Communications Systems gross margin was 34.5% compared to 24.9% last year, primarily due to higher factory volume and favorable product mix.

Operating expenses were $6.9 million, the same as that reported for the 2022 second quarter. Operating expenses were 16.2% of revenue compared to 21.3% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

The combination of higher gross profit and flat operating expenses resulted in a $2.9 million increase in operating income to $3.7 million from $0.8 million last year.

Other income, reported below operating income, includes an Employee Retention Credit (“ERC”) for $1.5 million under Section 2301 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021 which was filed with the Internal Revenue Service during the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was $3.3 million or $0.21 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to net income of $0.5 million or $0.03 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EPS was $0.29 on a diluted basis for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.03 for the 2022 period. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred taxes of $1.3 million which primarily represents non-cash charges for U.S. taxes which will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, was $6.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, or 14.7% of sales, including the ERC, compared to $2.2 million, or 6.8% of sales, for the year-earlier period.

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government/defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company’s business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ultralifecorporation.com.

Conference Call Information

Ultralife will hold its second quarter earnings conference call today at 8:30 AM ET.

Ultralife will hold its second quarter earnings conference call today at 8:30 AM ET.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include the impact of COVID-19 and related supply chain disruptions, potential reductions in revenues from key customers, acceptance of our new products on a global basis and uncertain global economic conditions. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company’s analysis only as of today’s date. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Further information on these factors and other factors that could affect Ultralife’s financial results is included in Ultralife’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS

June 30, December 31,

2023 2022 Current Assets: Cash $8,283 $5,713 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 28,630 27,779 Inventories, Net 46,063 41,192 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 4,850 4,304 Total Current Assets 87,826 78,988 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 21,122 21,716 Goodwill 37,501 37,428 Other Intangible Assets, Net 15,552 15,921 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 11,084 12,069 Other Non-Current Assets 2,307 2,308 Total Assets $175,392 $168,430 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $18,541 $16,074 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 2,000 2,000 Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits 2,320 2,890 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 6,342 7,949 Total Current Liabilities 29,203 28,913 Long-Term Debt, Net 22,642 19,310 Deferred Income Taxes 1,876 1,917 Other Non-Current Liabilities 1,996 1,887 Total Liabilities 55,717 52,027 Shareholders’ Equity: Common Stock 2,059 2,057 Capital in Excess of Par Value 187,758 187,405 Accumulated Deficit (44,957) (47,951) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (3,846) (3,750) Treasury Stock (21,484) (21,484) Total Ultralife Equity 119,530 116,277 Non-Controlling Interest 145 126 Total Shareholders’ Equity 119,675 116,403 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $175,392 $168,430





ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Battery & Energy Products $33,861 $30,140 $62,331 $59,290 Communications Systems 8,831 1,986 12,277 3,209 Total Revenues 42,692 32,126 74,608 62,499 Cost of Products Sold: Battery & Energy Products 26,318 22,989 48,276 45,418 Communications Systems 5,786 1,491 8,308 2,477 Total Cost of Products Sold 32,104 24,480 56,584 47,895 Gross Profit 10,588 7,646 18,024 14,604 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 1,778 1,672 3,810 3,529 Selling, General and Administrative 5,145 5,181 10,523 10,577 Total Operating Expenses 6,923 6,853 14,333 14,106 Operating Income 3,665 793 3,691 498 Other Income (Expense) 1,058 (115) 564 (232) Income Before Income Taxes 4,723 678 4,255 266

Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 1,375 170 1,242 (81) Net Income 3,348 508 3,013 347 Net Income (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 8 (4) 19 3 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $3,340 $512 $2,994 $344 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Basic $.21 $.03 $.19 $.02 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Diluted $.21 $.03 $.19 $.02 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 16,141 16,129 16,138 16,116 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 16,144 16,149 16,141 16,141

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $3,340 $512 $2,994 $344 Adjustments: Interest Expense, Net 440 177 864 311 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 1,375 170 1,242 (81) Depreciation Expense 760 819 1,522 1,635 Amortization Expense 227 323 436 651 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 154 184 293 373 Cyber-Insurance Policy Deductible - - 100 - Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustment - - - 55 Adjusted EBITDA $6,296 $2,185 $7,451 $3,288

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance. We define adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that will be predominantly offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Net Income $3,340 $.21 $.21 $512 $.03 $.03 Deferred Tax Provision 1,278 .08 .08 27 - - Adjusted Net Income $4,618 $.29 $.29 $539 $.03 $.03 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,141 16,144 16,129 16,149



