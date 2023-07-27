GXO to manage Logistics for Red Bull

Logistics leader launches full operations in Italy in one month after contract signature



Expanded partnership includes full range of services from warehousing and domestic distribution to value-added services

TREZZO SULL’ADDA, Italy, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it is partnering with leading global energy drink maker Red Bull to manage the Italian subsidiary’s warehousing and distribution from its facility in Trezzo sull’Adda, Italy. GXO also provides logistics services to Red Bull in France.

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Red Bull in Europe to optimize their warehousing and distribution,” said Paul Mohan, Managing Director, Continental Europe, GXO. “We designed a site that has the ability to scale quickly to support Red Bull’s growth and began operations in near record time. We’re looking forward to helping this great global brand optimize its logistics.”

GXO will provide end-to-end logistics support – including reverse logistics, value added services and local distribution – to Red Bull for both beverages and promotional items out of a 10,000 square-meter warehouse space. A leader in ESG logistics solutions, GXO implemented a distribution solution to Red Bull’s retail and wholesale customers that optimizes carbon emissions.

Across Europe, GXO has decades of experience managing food and beverage products for more than 50 customers in temperature-controlled and ambient warehouses – operating temperatures from ambient to -20 degrees celsius – out of nearly 125 sites in Europe.

