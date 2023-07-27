Submit Release
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

MATTOON, Ill., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights

  • Net income of $16.6 million, or $0.80 diluted EPS
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $17.2 million, or $0.83 diluted EPS
  • Loan growth of 1.1% and deposit growth of 3.8% for the quarter
  • Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share
  • Completed the acquisition of PGIB Insurance (“PGIB”) on June 16th adding approximately $2.5 million in annual revenues to noninterest income
  • Received regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (“Blackhawk”) with closing targeted for mid-August

“Our second quarter results reflect the strength of our diversification and the success of our strategic initiatives,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered on our relationship-driven model with growth in both loans and deposits, while maintaining strong asset quality metrics.”

“On the M&A front, we were pleased to receive regulatory approval to proceed with closing the Blackhawk acquisition, which we have targeted for mid-August. The work that has been done to this point and the reception by Blackhawk customers and employees has us increasingly excited about what the combined company can achieve. In addition, we completed the acquisition of PGIB Insurance on June 16th, which strengthens our expertise in the insurance business and positions us to advance these services through our northern and western Illinois footprint,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $0.8 million, or 1.9% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Interest income and interest expense increased in the quarter by $2.5 million and $3.3 million, respectively. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by higher interest rates and loan growth. Accretion income increased by $0.1 million in the quarter to $0.5 million. Interest expense increased primarily from higher rates and balances on deposits, partially offset by less borrowings.      

In comparison to the second quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $4.5 million, or 9.5%.   Interest income increased by $14.8 million and was more than offset by an increase in interest expense of $19.3 million.                

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 2.84% for the second quarter of 2023, which was 10 basis points lower compared to the prior quarter. Earning asset yields increased by 11 basis points and the average cost of funds increased 21 basis points with more aggressive pricing on deposits early in the quarter.   

In comparison to the second quarter of last year, the net interest margin decreased 36 basis points, with an average earnings asset increase of 93 basis points versus the average cost of funds increased 129 basis points.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $4.81 billion, representing an increase of $52.8 million, or 1.1% compared to the prior quarter. Growth was well diversified both geographically and by sector and came primarily within commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. The average yield on new loans and operating line usage was 7.8% in the quarter. The loan pipeline outlook remains muted due to the macro headwinds in the economy.        

Asset Quality

The Company’s strong credit culture continues to be reflected in its asset quality metrics for June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses (‘ACL’) increased by $0.5 million to $58.7 million with an ending ACL to total loans ratio of 1.22%. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $0.5 million and the Company had net recoveries in the period. Also, at the end of the second quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.39%, and the ACL to non-performing loans was 315%.   The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.34% at quarter end. Nonperforming loans increased by $3.5 million in the period to $18.6 million. Special mention loans declined $6.3 million in the quarter to $40.7 million. Substandard loans declined $1.7 million in the period to $28.3 million.      

Deposits

Total deposits ended the quarter at $5.22 billion, which represented an increase of $188.8 million, or 3.8% from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily in interest bearing demand and time deposits. The Company was aggressive with pricing throughout the first half of the quarter to increase deposits. The success of that effort allowed the Company to use the funds primarily to pay down a net $145.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings and to fund loan growth.   The Company’s average rate on cost of funds increased to 1.59% compared to 1.38% in the prior quarter, which reflected the lowest increase since the second quarter of 2022.                  

Noninterest Income/PGIB Acquisition

On June 16, 2023, our subsidiary First Mid Insurance Group closed on the acquisition of PGIB Insurance based in Macomb, Illinois. PGIB has nearly a 100-year history serving northern and western Illinois with a diversified product offering including commercial property & casualty, personal property & casualty, and group medical plans and individual health insurance. Annual revenues are approximately $2.5 million, which is expected to grow with the opportunities from bank referrals and access to expanded markets.  

Noninterest income represented 31.5% of our total net revenues in the quarter and 32.9% year-to-date.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $19.5 million compared to $22.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.   The decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the seasonality of the insurance business, which was down by $2.7 million, and the previously disclosed bank owned life insurance claim of $0.7 million that occurred in the first quarter of 2023.  

In comparison to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased $0.9 million, or 5.0%. All categories increased, except for wealth management and net securities gains.                 

Noninterest Expenses     

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $40.0 million compared to $41.6 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by the cost savings initiatives the Company implemented at the end of the first quarter and the variable cost tied to the seasonality of wealth management and insurance revenues. This was partially offset by an increase to the FDIC insurance expense accrual. The current quarter included $0.7 million in nonrecurring acquisition related expenses.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest expenses decreased $1.5 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower salaries and benefits costs tied to the cost savings initiatives at the end of the first quarter.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the second quarter 2023 was 60.4% compared to 59.0% in the prior quarter and 58.5% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company’s capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels. During the second quarter, significant loan growth increased risk-weighted assets resulting in a modest decrease in certain of the ratios. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.67%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.82%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.45%
Leverage ratio 10.00%

The Company’s Board of Directors approved its next quarterly dividend of $0.23 payable on September 1, 2023 for shareholders of record on August 14, 2023.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $6.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 157 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” and “Tangible Book Value per Common Share”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid and Blackhawk, such as discussions of First Mid’s and Blackhawk’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid and Blackhawk, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions between First Mid and Blackhawk will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of the operations of Blackhawk with First Mid will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the inability to complete the proposed transactions due to the failure to satisfy conditions to completion of the proposed transactions, including failure to obtain the required regulatory, shareholder and other approvals; the failure of the proposed transactions to close for any other reason; the effect of the announcement of the proposed transactions on customer relationships and operating results; the possibility that the proposed transactions may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid and Blackhawk; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s and Blackhawk’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid and Blackhawk; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid’s or Blackhawk’s businesses, the ability to complete the proposed transactions or any of the other foregoing risks. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important Information about the Merger and Additional Information
First Mid filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC on May 30, 2023, which, as amended, was declared effective on June 23, 2023, in connection with the proposed transaction. The registration statement includes a proxy statement of Blackhawk that also constitutes a prospectus of First Mid. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus was first mailed to the shareholders of Blackhawk on or about July 5, 2023, seeking their approval of the proposed transaction. Investors in Blackhawk are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus, which will contain important information, including detailed risk factors. The proxy statement/prospectus and other documents which were filed by First Mid with the SEC will be available free of charge at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, or by directing a request when such a filing is made to First Mid Bancshares, P.O. Box 499, Mattoon, IL 61938, Attention: Investor Relations; or to Blackhawk upon written request to Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., 400 Broad St., Beloit, WI 53511-6223, Attention: Todd J. James, President & CEO.

Participants in the Solicitation
First Mid and Blackhawk, and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees, are participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transactions. Information about the directors and executive officers of First Mid is set forth in the proxy statement for its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources provided above. Investors may obtain additional information regarding the interests of such participants in the proposed transactions by reading the proxy statement/prospectus for such proposed transactions when it becomes available.

No Offer or Solicitation
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Investor Contact:
Aaron Holt
VP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-0463
aholt@firstmid.com

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
msmith@firstmid.com

– Tables Follow –

               
      FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
      Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
      (In thousands, unaudited)
       
      As of
      June 30,   December 31,   June 30,
        2023       2022       2022  
               
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 174,253     $ 152,433     $ 137,544  
Investment securities     1,169,428       1,223,720       1,354,943  
Loans (including loans held for sale)   4,813,416       4,826,212       4,648,663  
Less allowance for credit losses     (58,719 )     (59,093 )     (59,075 )
Net loans       4,754,697       4,767,119       4,589,588  
Premises and equipment, net     89,924       90,473       90,766  
Goodwill and intangibles, net     178,615       169,897       172,871  
Bank owned life insurance     152,538       151,756       149,917  
Other assets       184,414       188,817       165,293  
Total assets     $ 6,703,869     $ 6,744,215     $ 6,660,922  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits:              
Non-interest bearing   $ 1,171,047     $ 1,256,514     $ 1,369,756  
Interest bearing       4,048,538       4,000,487       3,949,222  
Total deposits       5,219,585       5,257,001       5,318,978  
Repurchase agreement with customers   209,170       221,414       174,934  
Other borrowings     449,979       465,071       386,286  
Junior subordinated debentures   19,448       19,364       19,279  
Subordinated debt     94,632       94,553       94,476  
Other liabilities       50,368       53,657       40,701  
Total liabilities       6,043,182       6,111,060       6,034,654  
               
Total stockholders' equity     660,687       633,155       626,268  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,703,869     $ 6,744,215     $ 6,660,922  
               


                     
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                     
      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
      June 30,   June 30,  
        2023       2022     2023       2022  
Interest income:                    
Interest and fees on loans   $ 58,368     $ 43,555   $ 114,604     $ 83,463  
Interest on investment securities     7,193       7,623     14,320       14,793  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits   569       105     877       172  
Total interest income       66,130       51,283     129,801       98,428  
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits       16,580       2,523     29,347       4,671  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase       1,723       137     3,186       204  
Interest on other borrowings     4,084       645     8,967       921  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures     390       166     769       312  
Interest on subordinated debt     986       986     1,974       1,972  
Total interest expense       23,763       4,457     44,243       8,080  
Net interest income       42,367       46,826     85,558       90,348  
Provision for credit losses     458       907     (359 )     3,859  
Net interest income after provision for loan   41,909       45,919     85,917       86,489  
Non-interest income:                    
Wealth management revenues     5,341       5,473     10,855       11,448  
Insurance commissions       5,737       5,641     14,217       12,745  
Service charges       2,386       2,236     4,589       4,292  
Net securities gains/(losses)     (6 )     2     (52 )     2  
Mortgage banking revenues     332       289     482       770  
ATM/debit card revenue     3,265       3,214     6,348       6,112  
Other       2,431       1,704     5,526       4,315  
Total non-interest income     19,486       18,559     41,965       39,684  
Non-interest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     23,544       25,768     49,615       50,107  
Net occupancy and equipment expense     6,035       6,073     12,040       12,228  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense   27       218     160       185  
FDIC insurance       1,076       436     1,539       862  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,477       1,633     2,999       3,155  
Stationary and supplies       315       325     607       636  
Legal and professional expense     1,780       1,885     3,470       3,619  
ATM/debit card expense     1,016       670     2,239       1,748  
Marketing and donations     908       706     1,562       1,579  
Other       3,864       3,801     7,388       7,821  
Total non-interest expense     40,042       41,515     81,619       81,940  
Income before income taxes     21,353       22,963     46,263       44,233  
Income taxes       4,786       5,205     10,516       9,859  
Net income     $ 16,567     $ 17,758   $ 35,747     $ 34,374  
                     
Per Share Information                    
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.81     $ 0.87   $ 1.74     $ 1.73  
Diluted earnings per common share     0.80       0.86     1.74       1.72  
                     
Weighted average shares outstanding     20,528,717       20,448,799     20,510,585       19,875,516  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   20,628,239       20,529,523     20,596,283       19,947,227  
                     


                             
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                             
          For the Quarter Ended
          June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
            2023       2023       2022       2022     2022  
Interest income:                            
Interest and fees on loans       $ 58,368     $ 56,236     $ 53,128     $ 49,278   $ 43,555  
Interest on investment securities         7,193       7,127       7,285       7,302     7,623  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits       569       308       296       174     105  
Total interest income           66,130       63,671       60,709       56,754     51,283  
Interest expense:                            
Interest on deposits           16,580       12,767       9,227       4,915     2,523  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase     1,723       1,463       1,163       428     137  
Interest on other borrowings         4,084       4,883       3,345       1,927     645  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures         390       379       315       241     166  
Interest on subordinated debt         986       988       987       986     986  
Total interest expense           23,763       20,480       15,037       8,497     4,457  
Net interest income           42,367       43,191       45,672       48,257     46,826  
Provision for credit losses         458       (817 )     805       142     907  
Net interest income after provision for loan       41,909       44,008       44,867       48,115     45,919  
Non-interest income:                            
Wealth management revenues         5,341       5,514       6,201       4,843     5,473  
Insurance commissions           5,737       8,480       4,719       4,158     5,641  
Service charges           2,386       2,203       2,375       2,445     2,236  
Securities gains, net           (6 )     (46 )     (48 )     79     2  
Mortgage banking revenues         332       150       65       355     289  
ATM/debit card revenue         3,265       3,083       3,209       3,101     3,214  
Other           2,431       3,095       1,686       1,810     1,704  
Total non-interest income         19,486       22,479       18,207       16,791     18,559  
Non-interest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits         23,544       26,071       23,610       24,877     25,768  
Net occupancy and equipment expense         6,035       6,005       6,126       5,903     6,073  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense       27       133       87       58     218  
FDIC insurance           1,076       463       464       479     436  
Amortization of intangible assets         1,477       1,522       1,537       1,598     1,633  
Stationary and supplies           315       292       298       361     325  
Legal and professional expense         1,780       1,690       1,607       1,770     1,885  
ATM/debit card expense         1,016       1,223       1,309       1,243     670  
Marketing and donations         908       654       681       739     706  
Other           3,864       3,524       3,653       4,521     3,801  
Total non-interest expense         40,042       41,577       39,372       41,549     41,515  
Income before income taxes         21,353       24,910       23,702       23,357     22,963  
Income taxes           4,786       5,730       3,063       5,418     5,205  
Net income         $ 16,567     $ 19,180     $ 20,639     $ 17,939   $ 17,758  
                             
Per Share Information                            
Basic earnings per common share       $ 0.81     $ 0.94     $ 1.01     $ 0.88   $ 0.87  
Diluted earnings per common share         0.80       0.93       1.01       0.88     0.86  
                             
Weighted average shares outstanding         20,528,717       20,492,254       20,461,046       20,454,669     20,448,799  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding       20,628,239       20,563,972       20,535,220       20,535,215     20,529,523  


                       
      FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
      Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
      (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      (Unaudited)
      As of and for the Quarter Ended
      June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,
        2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
                       
Loan Portfolio                      
Construction and land development   $ 151,574     $ 159,157     $ 144,264     $ 142,801     $ 141,072  
Farm real estate loans     392,220       401,957       410,327       360,424       350,159  
1-4 Family residential properties     418,932       424,545       440,180       436,625       424,230  
Multifamily residential properties     303,482       301,808       294,346       298,321       330,600  
Commercial real estate     2,056,529       2,003,647       2,030,011       1,996,338       1,976,654  
     Loans secured by real estate     3,322,737       3,291,114       3,319,128       3,234,509       3,222,715  
Agricultural operating loans     148,318       146,847       166,838       160,511       142,406  
Commercial and industrial loans     1,094,522       1,078,021       1,082,960       1,064,033       1,036,987  
Consumer loans       80,241       88,430       97,775       100,783       94,828  
All other loans       167,598       156,219       159,511       160,454       151,727  
Total loans       4,813,416       4,760,631       4,826,212       4,720,290       4,648,663  
                       
Deposit Portfolio                    
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 1,171,047     $ 1,262,181     $ 1,256,514     $ 1,334,686     $ 1,369,756  
Interest bearing demand deposits     1,477,765       1,419,791       1,389,283       1,364,306       1,453,932  
Savings deposits       602,523       639,691       636,699       657,592       683,944  
Money Market       923,259       878,452       1,267,726       1,443,060       1,158,724  
Time deposits       1,044,991       830,663       706,779       683,554       652,622  
Total deposits       5,219,585       5,030,778       5,257,001       5,483,198       5,318,978  
                       
Asset Quality                      
Non-performing loans   $ 18,637     $ 15,163     $ 19,170     $ 20,812     $ 19,981  
Non-performing assets     22,615       19,225       23,539       25,143       24,190  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     (38 )     53       489       440       307  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   315.07 %     383.98 %     308.26 %     282.42 %     295.66 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding   1.22 %     1.22 %     1.22 %     1.25 %     1.27 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.39 %     0.32 %     0.40 %     0.44 %     0.43 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.34 %     0.29 %     0.35 %     0.38 %     0.36 %
Special Mention loans     40,687       47,022       39,853       25,298       35,849  
Substandard and Doubtful loans     28,255       29,931       34,352       37,378       38,155  
                       
Common Share Data                    
Common shares outstanding     20,528,192       20,519,717       20,452,376       20,454,636       20,448,799  
Book value per common share   $ 32.18     $ 32.26     $ 30.96     $ 29.37     $ 30.63  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   23.48       24.05       22.65       21.01       22.17  
Market price of stock     24.14       27.22       32.08       31.97       35.67  
                       
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics                    
End of period earning assets   $ 6,023,553     $ 5,995,674     $ 6,063,953     $ 5,975,619     $ 6,024,815  
Average earning assets     6,049,626       6,052,264       6,000,106       6,063,061       5,975,821  
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)   4.43 %     4.32 %     4.07 %     3.77 %     3.50 %
Average rate on cost of funds     1.59 %     1.38 %     1.00 %     0.56 %     0.30 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)     2.84 %     2.94 %     3.07 %     3.21 %     3.20 %
Return on average assets     0.99 %     1.15 %     1.24 %     1.07 %     1.08 %
Return on average common equity     10.07 %     12.11 %     13.51 %     11.18 %     11.02 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)     60.37 %     59.01 %     58.07 %     59.64 %     58.45 %
Full-time equivalent employees     995       988       1,043       1,051       1,025  
                       
                       
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.                
                       


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
    For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
    QTD Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS          
Interest bearing deposits $ 35,093     $ 456   5.21 %
Federal funds sold   8,025       98   4.90 %
Certificates of deposits investments   1,715       14   3.27 %
Investment Securities:          
Taxable (total less municipals)   950,755       5,270   2.22 %
Tax-exempt (Municipals)   276,719       2,434   3.52 %
Loans (net of unearned income)   4,777,319       58,602   4.92 %
             
Total interest earning assets   6,049,626       66,874   4.43 %
             
NONEARNING ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks   135,574          
Premises and equipment   89,974          
Other nonearning assets   464,899          
Allowance for loan losses   (58,617 )        
             
Total assets $ 6,681,456          
             
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits $ 2,318,119     $ 9,467   1.64 %
Savings deposits   619,426       168   0.11 %
Time deposits   983,323       6,945   2.83 %
Total interest bearing deposits   3,920,868       16,580   1.70 %
Repurchase agreements   226,734       1,723   3.05 %
FHLB advances   486,920       4,084   3.36 %
Federal funds purchased   -       -   0.00 %
Subordinated debt   94,606       988   4.19 %
Jr. subordinated debentures   19,427       390   8.05 %
Other debt     -       -   0.00 %
Total borrowings   827,687       7,185   3.48 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,748,555       23,765   2.01 %
             
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits   1,228,395     Average cost of funds 1.59 %
Other liabilities   46,163          
Stockholders' equity   658,343          
             
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 6,681,456          
             
Net Interest Earnings / Spread     $ 43,109   2.42 %
             
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds         0.42 %
             
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets       2.84 %
             


                             
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
                             
          As of and for the Quarter Ended
          June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,  
            2023       2023       2022       2022       2022    
                             
Net interest income as reported     $ 42,367     $ 43,191     $ 45,672     $ 48,257     $ 46,826    
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)     43,109       43,947       46,464       49,060       47,625    
Average earning assets       6,049,626       6,052,264       6,000,106       6,063,061       5,975,821    
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     2.84 %     2.94 %     3.07 %     3.21 %     3.20 %  
                             
                             
Common stockholder's equity     $ 660,687     $ 661,865     $ 633,155     $ 600,715     $ 626,268    
Goodwill and intangibles, net       178,615       168,373       169,897       170,897       172,871    
Common shares outstanding       20,528       20,520       20,452       20,455       20,449    
Tangible Book Value per common share   $ 23.48     $ 24.05     $ 22.65     $ 21.01     $ 22.17    
                             


                           
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                           
          As of and for the Quarter Ended
          June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,
            2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation                    
Net Income - GAAP       $ 16,567     $ 19,180     $ 20,639     $ 17,939     $ 17,758  
Adjustments (post-tax):(1)                      
Acquisition ACL on non-PCD assets in provision expense   -       -       -       -       -  
Nonrecurring severance expense     -       416       -       -       -  
Integration and acquisition expenses     589       135       131       524       777  
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 589     $ 551     $ 131     $ 524     $ 777  
                           
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP     $ 17,156     $ 19,731     $ 20,770     $ 18,463     $ 18,535  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.83     $0.96     $1.01     $0.90     $0.90  
                           
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                      
Noninterest expense - GAAP     $ 40,042     $ 41,577     $ 39,372     $ 41,549     $ 41,515  
Other real estate owned property income (expense)   (27 )     (133 )     (87 )     (58 )     (218 )
Amortization of intangibles       (1,477 )     (1,522 )     (1,537 )     (1,598 )     (1,633 )
Nonrecurring severance expense     -       (527 )     -       -       -  
integration and acquisition expenses     (745 )     (171 )     (166 )     (663 )     (983 )
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 37,793     $ 39,224     $ 37,582     $ 39,230     $ 38,681  
                           
Net interest income -GAAP     $ 42,367     $ 43,192     $ 45,672     $ 48,257     $ 46,826  
Effect of tax-exempt income(1)       742       755       792       803       799  
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 43,109     $ 43,947     $ 46,464     $ 49,060     $ 47,625  
                           
Noninterest income - GAAP     $ 19,486     $ 22,479     $ 18,207     $ 16,791     $ 18,559  
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales       6       46       48       (79 )     (2 )
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)   $ 19,492     $ 22,525     $ 18,255     $ 16,712     $ 18,557  
                           
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 62,601     $ 66,472     $ 64,719     $ 65,772     $ 66,182  
                           
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)       60.37 %     59.01 %     58.07 %     59.64 %     58.45 %
                           
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.          

