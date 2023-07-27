Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,982 in the last 365 days.

springbig to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”)(NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2023, after market close on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Participants can register here to access the live webcast of the conference call. Alternatively, those who want to join the conference call via phone can register at this link to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

The webcast will be archived for one year following the conference call and can be accessed on springbig’s investor relations website at https://investors.springbig.com/.

About springbig
springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/.


Investor Relations Contact
Claire Bollettieri
ir@springbig.com

Media Contact
Phoebe Wilson
MATTIO Communications
springbig@mattio.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

springbig to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more