Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on October 10, 2023. The dividend will be paid on October 16, 2023.

Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400