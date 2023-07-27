LGI Homes Introduces New Community in Houston Market

HOUSTON, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the opening of its newest community in Houston, Texas. Park Vista at El Tesoro offers homebuyers affordable, upgraded homes in an exceptional location near the city center of Houston.



Park Vista at El Tesoro, ideally located between I-45, US 610 and the Sam Houston Tollway, offers homeowners a quick commute to downtown Houston. Families at this community will appreciate the planned neighborhood park featuring a children’s playground, picnic gazebo, barbecue grills and walking trails. Park Vista homeowners are also surrounded by amenities outside the community including many city parks like El Franco Lee Park, Tom Bass Regional Park and the Houston Sports Park. Some of Houston’s most popular attractions are just a short drive from Park Vista at El Tesoro, including the Houston Museum District, the Houston Zoo, and NRG Stadium.

At Park Vista at El Tesoro, LGI Homes is constructing 615 single-family homes consisting of five floor plans. These new homes will range in size from just over 1,000 square feet to over 2,300 square feet with up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Additionally, these new homes have been meticulously designed with spacious, open layouts, chef-inspired kitchens, energy-saving features and a host of included upgrades. Every LGI home at Park Vista at El Tesoro comes with the designer-selected features of LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, boasting cutting-edge Whirlpool® brand kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, recessed LED lighting, wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener and more.

New homes at Park Vista at El Tesoro are priced from the low-$200s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (833) 899-1232 ext 77 or visit LGIHomes.com/ParkVistaatElTesoro.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 64,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

