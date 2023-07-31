Zil Money Unveils Innovative Payment Link Feature To Empower Small Businesses

Zil Money's Payment Link feature streamlines payment processes and fosters efficiency, for small businesses without a digital infrastructure.

Innovation is the lifeblood of progress. With the new Payment Link feature, we are pushing boundaries to make financial management more accessible and efficient for all businesses.” — Sabeer Nelli, CEO & Founder Zil Money Corporation

TYLER, TEXAS, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money announces a transformative addition to its suite of payment solutions: the Payment Link feature. This innovative tool is designed to bolster the ease and efficiency with which small businesses, particularly those without a pre-existing digital infrastructure, can accept payments.

According to Sabeer Nelli, "The new Payment Link feature is an essential tool in our effort to democratize financial technology for all businesses, irrespective of their size or resources. Our goal has always been to make financial management as seamless and efficient as possible. We're not just providing a service; we're building an ecosystem that brings all financial processes under one roof." With its comprehensive approach to finance, Zil Money continues to stay ahead of the curve, catering to the specific needs of small businesses and individuals alike.

The new feature by Zil Money underlines the changing needs of small businesses for efficient financial management. Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, Zil Money, and ZilBank, provides all-encompassing platforms that cater to the unique financial needs of small businesses and individuals.

The payment link takes the payee to a stand-alone web page, simplifying the payment process. Businesses can now swiftly create custom payment links and share them via email or SMS to accept payments. Setting up these payment links is a straightforward process that can be completed within minutes, promoting a seamless transaction experience.

"Zil Money has always been committed to meeting the evolving financial management needs of small businesses," said Sabeer Nelli. "The payment link feature exemplifies this commitment. It's a game-changer for businesses that have previously struggled to adapt to the digital revolution in payment processing."

Yet, Zil Money is more than just a platform for payments. It offers a diverse range of payment methods, including ACH, wire transfers, checks, RTP, and more. Its other features, like bank reconciliation statements and automated accounting and bookkeeping, further streamline the financial management process for businesses.

The platform also extends credit facilities, helping businesses, especially small ones, to overcome cash flow issues and related challenges. The 'Pay by Credit Card' feature ensures timely payments, including payroll management, assisting businesses in staying ahead of their financial obligations.

Zil Money's integration with several accounting software like QuickBooks, Xero, Sage, Gusto, and others further testifies to its versatility and commitment to making financial management more accessible and efficient.

In a rapidly evolving digital age, businesses must adapt and evolve to meet the changing needs of their customers. Zil Money is committed to driving this change, offering innovative financial solutions designed to help small businesses thrive. With the introduction of the payment link feature, Zil Money continues to lead the charge in pioneering accessible financial solutions for all.