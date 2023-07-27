Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

• Net sales of $3.88 billion with tons sold up 1.9% from Q2 2022

• Strong gross profit margin of 31.5%

• EPS of $6.49

• Cash flow from operations of $295.1 million

• Repurchased $73.9 million of common stock

• Completed acquisition of Southern Steel Supply, LLC on May 1, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

(in millions, except tons which are in thousands and per share amounts)

Sequential Quarter Six Months Ended

June 30,

Year-Over-

Year Quarter-Over-Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Q2 2022

% Change Income Statement Data: Net sales $ 3,880.3 $ 3,965.3 (2.1%) $ 7,845.6 $ 9,167.0 (14.4%) $ 4,681.2 (17.1%) Gross profit1 $ 1,222.7 $ 1,226.0 (0.3%) $ 2,448.7 $ 2,882.5 (15.0%) $ 1,495.4 (18.2%) Gross profit margin1 31.5% 30.9% 0.6% 31.2% 31.4% (0.2%) 31.9% (0.4%) Non-GAAP gross profit margin1,2 31.5% 30.9% 0.6% 31.2% 31.5% (0.3%) 31.9% (0.4%) LIFO (income) expense $ (45.0) $ (15.0) $ (60.0) $ 50.0 $ 12.5 LIFO (income) expense as a % of net sales (1.2%) (0.4%) (0.8%) (0.8%) 0.5% (1.3%) 0.3% (1.5%) LIFO (income) expense per diluted share, net of tax $ (0.57) $ (0.18) $ (0.75) $ 0.59 $ 0.15 Non-GAAP pretax (income) expense adjustments² $ — $ (4.8) $ (4.8) $ 7.5 $ 0.3 Pretax income $ 510.9 $ 508.5 0.5% $ 1,019.4 $ 1,459.8 (30.2%) $ 762.6 (33.0%) Non-GAAP pretax income2 $ 510.9 $ 503.7 1.4% $ 1,014.6 $ 1,467.3 (30.9%) $ 762.9 (33.0%) Pretax income margin 13.2% 12.8% 0.4% 13.0% 15.9% (2.9%) 16.3% (3.1%) Net income attributable to Reliance $ 385.1 $ 383.1 0.5% $ 768.2 $ 1,096.1 (29.9%) $ 572.8 (32.8%) Diluted EPS $ 6.49 $ 6.43 0.9% $ 12.92 $ 17.49 (26.1%) $ 9.15 (29.1%) Non-GAAP diluted EPS2 $ 6.49 $ 6.37 1.9% $ 12.86 $ 17.57 (26.8%) $ 9.15 (29.1%) Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data: Cash provided by operations $ 295.1 $ 384.6 (23.3%) $ 679.7 $ 674.2 0.8% $ 270.2 9.2% Free cash flow3 $ 164.9 $ 281.7 (41.5%) $ 446.6 $ 520.0 (14.1%) $ 182.7 (9.7%) Net debt-to-total capital4 4.1% 4.3% 4.1% 14.3% 14.3% Net debt-to-EBITDA2,5 0.1x 0.1x 0.1x 0.4x 0.4x Total debt-to-EBITDA2,5 0.5x 0.5x 0.5x 0.6x 0.6x Capital Allocation Data: Acquisition, net $ 24.1 $ — $ 24.1 $ — $ — Capital expenditures $ 130.2 $ 102.9 $ 233.1 $ 154.2 $ 87.5 Dividends $ 58.6 $ 62.0 $ 120.6 $ 110.6 $ 53.9 Share repurchases $ 73.9 $ 38.9 $ 112.8 $ 211.0 $ 193.9 Key Business Metrics: Tons sold 1,484.1 1,520.1 (2.4%) 3,004.2 2,873.6 4.5% 1,455.9 1.9% Average selling price per ton sold $ 2,626 $ 2,623 0.1% $ 2,625 $ 3,213 (18.3%) $ 3,240 (19.0%) Please refer to the footnotes at the end of this press release for additional information.

Management Commentary

“Reliance’s business model is designed to provide resilient performance throughout economic cycles, including both pricing and end demand fluctuations present in the metals industry. The unique facets of our business model, highlighted by diversification, small order sizes, quick delivery and increased value-added processing, support our ability to deliver consistent profitable results,” said Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance. “Our strong second quarter results were consistent with the first quarter, with diluted earnings per share of $6.49 compared to $6.43 per share in the first quarter of 2023. While our tons sold declined 2.4% from the first quarter of 2023, they improved 1.9% year-over-year, in part driven by our investments in organic growth. Overall, the end markets we serve remained healthy with solid underlying demand and customer activity levels. Pricing was relatively flat compared to the first quarter and remained elevated by historical standards.”

Mrs. Lewis continued, “Our strong profitability, along with effective working capital management, produced significant operating cash flow of $295.1 million in the second quarter. Investing for growth remains our top priority with $154.3 million invested during the second quarter in both capital expenditures and our May 1, 2023 acquisition of Southern Steel Supply, LLC. Our strong cash flow continues to fund our growth initiatives and fueled $132.5 million of stockholder returns in the second quarter through dividends and share repurchases. We remain well positioned to continue investing in and profitably growing our Company and expect to capitalize on opportunities under the Infrastructure Bill, the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, while continuing to provide strong returns to our stockholders. Most importantly, I would like to thank the team at Reliance for their continued focus on operating safely while serving our customers and delivering strong financial performance.”

End Market Commentary

Reliance provides a diverse range of products and processing services to a wide range of end markets, generally in small quantities on an as-needed basis. The Company’s tons sold in the second quarter of 2023 declined 2.4% compared to the prior quarter, reflecting one less shipping day and the impact from the demand pull-forward for carbon steel flat-rolled products experienced in the first quarter of 2023. The Company’s tons sold increased 1.9% year-over-year due to strength in the non-residential construction and aerospace end markets Reliance serves along with contributions from its organic growth investments.

Demand in non-residential construction (including infrastructure), Reliance’s largest end market, improved compared to the second quarter of 2022. Reliance continues to service new projects in diverse sectors, including public infrastructure, manufacturing and renewable energy. The Company remains cautiously optimistic non-residential construction activity in the sectors in which the Company participates will remain healthy in the third quarter of 2023 based on current customer sentiment and backlogs.

Demand across the broader manufacturing sectors Reliance serves, including industrial machinery, consumer products and heavy equipment, declined modestly from the first quarter of 2023 partially due to the carbon steel flat-rolled demand pull forward effect; however, demand improved from the second quarter of 2022. Reliance anticipates that demand for its products across the broader manufacturing sector will experience a customary seasonal slowdown in the third quarter of 2023.

Demand for commercial aerospace remained strong in the second quarter of 2023. Reliance is optimistic commercial aerospace demand will continue to improve in the third quarter of 2023 as build rates increase from 2022 levels. Demand in the military, defense and space portions of Reliance’s aerospace business also remained strong with healthy backlogs, which is expected to continue in the third quarter of 2023.

Demand for the toll processing services Reliance provides to the automotive market increased from both the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022. Reliance’s niche position in the automotive market, coupled with recent increases in automotive production and the continued shift to higher aluminum content, provide the Company with continued optimism that demand for its toll processing services will remain solid in the third quarter of 2023.

Demand in the semiconductor market declined from both the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022 due to softening in certain areas of the market. Nevertheless, Reliance’s long-term outlook for the semiconductor market remains positive, reinforced by its investments in additional capacity to service the significant semiconductor fabrication expansion efforts underway in the United States.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At June 30, 2023, Reliance had cash and cash equivalents of $816.3 million and total debt outstanding of $1.15 billion with no outstanding borrowings under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. Reliance generated cash flow from operations of $295.1 million during the second quarter of 2023 driven by its solid profitability and effective management of working capital.

Stockholder Return Activity

On July 25, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable on September 1, 2023 to stockholders of record as of August 18, 2023. Reliance has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 64 consecutive years without reduction or suspension and has increased the dividend 30 times since its 1994 IPO to a current annual rate of $4.00 per share.

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 308 thousand shares of its common stock at an average cost of $239.55 per share, for a total of $73.9 million. As of June 30, 2023, $567.9 million remained available under its $1 billion share repurchase plan authorized on July 26, 2022. Since 2018, Reliance has repurchased approximately 16.4 million shares of its common stock at an average cost of $117.98 per share for a total of $1.94 billion.

Acquisition of Southern Steel Supply, LLC

As previously announced, on May 1, 2023, Reliance completed the acquisition of all the outstanding equity interests and the related real estate assets of Southern Steel Supply, LLC (“Southern Steel”), a metals service center that offers merchant and structural steel, pipe and tube, steel plate, ornamental products and laser cut and fabricated parts. The addition of Southern Steel expands Reliance’s geographic footprint and value-added processing capabilities. Southern Steel operates as a subsidiary of Siskin Steel & Supply Company, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, annual net sales for Southern Steel were $62.9 million.

Business Outlook

Reliance anticipates underlying demand will remain healthy across the majority of the end markets it serves in the third quarter of 2023. However, the Company expects shipment levels to be impacted by normal seasonal patterns, which include a decline in shipping volumes due to planned customer shutdowns and vacation schedules, along with one less shipping day. As a result, the Company expects tons sold will be down 2% to 4% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023 but up 1.5% to 3.5% from the third quarter of 2022. In addition, Reliance expects its average selling price per ton sold for the third quarter of 2023 to be down 2% to 4% compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily driven by declining prices for flat-rolled products in carbon steel, stainless steel and common alloy aluminum along with carbon steel tubing products, which collectively represent about 35% of its sales. Further, the Company anticipates temporary downward pressure on its gross profit margin in the third quarter as a result of selling into a declining metal price environment for certain of its products. Based on these expectations, the Company anticipates non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $4.90 to $5.10 for the third quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Major Commodity Metrics Tons Sold (tons in thousands; % change)

Average Selling Price per Ton

Sold (% change)

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Sequential

Quarter

Change Q2 2022 Year-Over-Year

Change Sequential

Quarter

Change Year-Over-Year

Change Carbon steel 1,205.7 1,232.0 (2.1 %) 1,169.1 3.1 % 2.8 % (20.9 %) Aluminum 83.1 86.1 (3.5 %) 85.2 (2.5 %) (1.0 %) (8.5 %) Stainless steel 71.7 76.8 (6.6 %) 80.3 (10.7 %) (1.4 %) (16.1 %) Alloy 34.5 36.3 (5.0 %) 37.9 (9.0 %) 2.8 % 4.5 % Sales ($'s in millions; % change) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Sequential

Quarter

Change Q2 2022 Year-Over-Year

Change Carbon steel $ 2,141.2 $ 2,128.5 0.6 % $ 2,625.8 (18.5 %) Aluminum $ 639.7 $ 670.2 (4.6 %) $ 716.8 (10.8 %) Stainless steel $ 604.0 $ 657.3 (8.1 %) $ 807.1 (25.2 %) Alloy $ 186.8 $ 191.4 (2.4 %) $ 196.6 (5.0 %) Year-to-Date (6 Months) 2023 Major Commodity Metrics Tons Sold (tons in thousands; % change)

Average Selling Price per Ton Sold

(% change) 2023

2022

Year-Over-Year Change Year-Over-Year

Change Carbon steel 2,437.7 2,294.8 6.2 % (22.3 %) Aluminum 169.2 173.0 (2.2 %) (5.0 %) Stainless steel 148.5 167.1 (11.1 %) (9.7 %) Alloy 70.8 77.6 (8.8 %) 9.0 % Sales ($'s in millions; % change)

2023

2022

Year-Over-Year Change Carbon steel $ 4,269.7 $ 5,173.3 (17.5 %) Aluminum $ 1,309.9 $ 1,409.6 (7.1 %) Stainless steel $ 1,261.3 $ 1,572.0 (19.8 %) Alloy $ 378.2 $ 380.3 (0.6 %) Sales by Product ($'s as a % of total sales) Six Months Ended June 30,

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 2023

2022

Carbon steel plate 12 % 12 % 11 % 12 % 11 % Carbon steel structurals 10 % 10 % 9 % 10 % 9 % Carbon steel tubing 10 % 10 % 12 % 10 % 12 % Hot-rolled steel sheet & coil 9 % 9 % 9 % 9 % 10 % Carbon steel bar 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % Galvanized steel sheet & coil 4 % 4 % 5 % 4 % 5 % Cold-rolled steel sheet & coil 3 % 2 % 3 % 2 % 3 % Carbon steel 53 % 52 % 54 % 52 % 55 % Aluminum bar & tube 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % Heat-treated aluminum plate 5 % 5 % 4 % 5 % 4 % Common alloy aluminum sheet & coil 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Common alloy aluminum plate 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Heat-treated aluminum sheet & coil 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Aluminum 16 % 16 % 15 % 16 % 15 % Stainless steel bar & tube 7 % 8 % 8 % 8 % 7 % Stainless steel sheet & coil 6 % 6 % 7 % 6 % 8 % Stainless steel plate 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Stainless steel 15 % 16 % 17 % 16 % 17 % Alloy bar & rod 4 % 4 % 3 % 4 % 3 % Alloy tube 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Alloy 5 % 5 % 4 % 5 % 4 % Miscellaneous 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 4 % Toll processing & logistics 4 % 4 % 3 % 4 % 3 % Copper & brass 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Other 11 % 11 % 10 % 11 % 9 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %





RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 3,880.3 $ 4,681.2 $ 7,845.6 $ 9,167.0 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 2,657.6 3,185.8 5,396.9 6,284.5 Warehouse, delivery, selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) 650.6 648.6 1,301.9 1,260.5 Depreciation and amortization 60.8 59.3 121.9 118.4 3,369.0 3,893.7 6,820.7 7,663.4 Operating income 511.3 787.5 1,024.9 1,503.6 Other (income) expense: Interest expense 9.7 15.6 20.6 31.2 Other (income) expense, net (9.3 ) 9.3 (15.1 ) 12.6 Income before income taxes 510.9 762.6 1,019.4 1,459.8 Income tax provision 124.6 188.7 248.7 361.3 Net income 386.3 573.9 770.7 1,098.5 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1.2 1.1 2.5 2.4 Net income attributable to Reliance $ 385.1 $ 572.8 $ 768.2 $ 1,096.1 Earnings per share attributable to Reliance stockholders: Basic $ 6.56 $ 9.29 $ 13.07 $ 17.75 Diluted $ 6.49 $ 9.15 $ 12.92 $ 17.49 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 58,688 61,657 58,760 61,744 Diluted 59,346 62,594 59,440 62,688 Cash dividends per share $ 1.00 $ 0.875 $ 2.00 $ 1.75





RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022* ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 816.3 $ 1,173.4 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $28.7 at June 30, 2023 and $26.1 at December 31, 2022 1,729.9 1,565.7 Inventories 2,202.3 1,995.3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 109.8 115.6 Income taxes receivable — 36.6 Total current assets 4,858.3 4,886.6 Property, plant and equipment: Land 270.0 262.7 Buildings 1,434.9 1,359.3 Machinery and equipment 2,578.9 2,446.9 Accumulated depreciation (2,167.7 ) (2,094.3 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 2,116.1 1,974.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets 222.9 216.4 Goodwill 2,109.8 2,105.9 Intangible assets, net 1,002.8 1,019.6 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies, net 33.2 42.0 Other assets 97.3 84.8 Total assets $ 10,440.4 $ 10,329.9 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 499.8 $ 412.4 Accrued expenses 134.6 118.8 Accrued compensation and retirement benefits 181.8 240.0 Accrued insurance costs 45.5 43.4 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 0.3 508.2 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 54.6 52.5 Income taxes payable 21.2 — Total current liabilities 937.8 1,375.3 Long-term debt 1,140.9 1,139.4 Operating lease liabilities 170.0 165.2 Long-term retirement benefits 30.6 26.1 Other long-term liabilities 59.3 51.4 Deferred income taxes 476.3 476.6 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 5,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.001 par value and 200,000 shares authorized Issued and outstanding shares—58,536 at June 30, 2023 and 58,787 at December 31, 2022 0.1 0.1 Retained earnings 7,702.1 7,173.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (86.6 ) (86.3 ) Total Reliance stockholders’ equity 7,615.6 7,087.4 Noncontrolling interests 9.9 8.5 Total equity 7,625.5 7,095.9 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,440.4 $ 10,329.9 * Amounts derived from audited financial statements.





RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 770.7 $ 1,098.5 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 121.9 118.4 Provision for credit losses 3.8 6.6 Stock-based compensation expense 31.6 29.8 Net loss on life insurance policies and deferred compensation plan assets 4.0 15.4 Other (5.6 ) 2.4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding effect of businesses acquired): Accounts receivable (163.3 ) (380.6 ) Inventories (202.1 ) (291.2 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 71.1 29.2 Accounts payable and other liabilities 47.6 45.7 Net cash provided by operating activities 679.7 674.2 Investing activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired (24.1 ) — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (233.1 ) (154.2 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 9.4 9.2 Other (7.2 ) (4.4 ) Net cash used in investing activities (255.0 ) (149.4 ) Financing activities: Net short-term debt repayments (2.2 ) (0.8 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (505.7 ) — Cash dividends and dividend equivalents (120.6 ) (110.6 ) Share repurchases (112.8 ) (211.0 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (37.3 ) (17.1 ) Other (1.8 ) 23.0 Net cash used in financing activities (780.4 ) (316.5 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1.4 ) (4.3 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (357.1 ) 204.0 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,173.4 300.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 816.3 $ 504.5 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid during the period $ 23.7 $ 30.3 Income taxes paid during the period, net $ 191.0 $ 427.2





RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in millions, except per share amounts) Net Income Diluted EPS Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Reliance $ 385.1 $ 383.1 $ 572.8 $ 6.49 $ 6.43 $ 9.15 Restructuring charges — — 0.3 — — — Gain related to sale of non-core assets — (4.8 ) — — (0.08 ) — Income tax expense (benefit) related to above items — 1.2 (0.1 ) — 0.02 — Non-GAAP net income attributable to Reliance $ 385.1 $ 379.5 $ 573.0 $ 6.49 $ 6.37 $ 9.15 Net Income Diluted EPS Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Reliance $ 768.2 $ 1,096.1 $ 12.92 $ 17.49 Restructuring charges — 1.4 — 0.02 Non-recurring expenses of acquisitions — 8.1 — 0.12 Gains related to sales of non-core assets (4.8 ) (2.0 ) (0.08 ) (0.03 ) Income tax expense (benefit) related to above items 1.2 (1.9 ) 0.02 (0.03 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Reliance $ 764.6 $ 1,101.7 $ 12.86 $ 17.57 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Pretax income $ 510.9 $ 508.5 $ 762.6 $ 1,019.4 $ 1,459.8 Restructuring charges — — 0.3 — 1.4 Non-recurring expenses of acquisitions — — — — 8.1 Gains related to sales of non-core assets — (4.8 ) — (4.8 ) (2.0 ) Non-GAAP pretax income $ 510.9 $ 503.7 $ 762.9 $ 1,014.6 $ 1,467.3 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit - LIFO $ 1,222.7 $ 1,226.0 $ 1,495.4 $ 2,448.7 $ 2,882.5 Amortization of inventory step-up — — — — 8.1 Non-GAAP gross profit 1,222.7 1,226.0 1,495.4 2,448.7 2,890.6 LIFO (income) expense (45.0 ) (15.0 ) 12.5 (60.0 ) 50.0 Non-GAAP gross profit - FIFO $ 1,177.7 $ 1,211.0 $ 1,507.9 $ 2,388.7 $ 2,940.6 Gross profit margin - LIFO 31.5 % 30.9 % 31.9 % 31.2 % 31.4 % Amortization of inventory step-up as a % of sales — — — — 0.1 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin 31.5 % 30.9 % 31.9 % 31.2 % 31.5 % LIFO (income) expense as a % of sales (1.2 %) (0.4 %) 0.3 % (0.8 %) 0.5 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin - FIFO 30.3 % 30.5 % 32.2 % 30.4 % 32.0 % June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 Total debt $ 1,151.7 $ 1,159.6 $ 1,661.4 Less: unamortized debt discount and debt issuance costs (10.5 ) (11.2 ) (13.7 ) Carrying amount of debt 1,141.2 1,148.4 1,647.7 Less: cash and cash equivalents (816.3 ) (816.2 ) (504.5 ) Net debt $ 324.9 $ 332.2 $ 1,143.2 Twelve Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 Net income $ 1,516.4 $ 1,704.0 $ 1,917.5 Depreciation and amortization 243.7 242.2 233.2 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 4.7 Interest expense 51.7 57.6 62.5 Income taxes 473.6 537.7 622.3 EBITDA $ 2,285.4 $ 2,541.5 $ 2,840.2 Net debt-to-EBITDA 0.1x 0.1x 0.4x Total debt-to-EBITDA 0.5x 0.5x 0.6x



