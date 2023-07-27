Electric Dryer Market by Size, Latest Scope, Growth Rate with Anticipated Years 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Dryer Market Research Report provides a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into various aspects of the market, including its size, shares, revenues, segmented information, driving factors, trends, growth prospects, and overall development. Moreover, the report also addresses the limiting factors and the confined presence of industries within the market. By focusing on regional market positions and opportunities, the report equips businesses with essential information to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape and make well-informed decisions for achieving future success.

Electric Dryer Market Detailed Analysis

The global Electric Dryer market was valued at USD 9308.9 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 11670 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.2 percent during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Netherlands-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

North American market for Electric Dryer is estimated to increase from million in 2023 to reach million by 2029, at a CAGR of percent during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.

Asia-Pacific market for Electric Dryer is estimated to increase from million in 2023 to reach million by 2029, at a CAGR of percent during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.

The key global manufacturers of Electric Dryer include GE, LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Bosch, Maytag, Bosch, Insignia and Haier, etc. in 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately percent of the revenue.

GE

LG

Samsung

Whirlpool

Bosch

Maytag

Bosch

Insignia

Haier

Media

1. Increasing Urbanization: Rapid urbanization has led to smaller living spaces and apartments with limited outdoor drying options. As a result, more people are opting for electric dryers as a convenient and efficient solution for drying clothes indoors.

2. Changing Lifestyles and Time Constraints: Busy lifestyles and time constraints have made consumers seek time-saving appliances. Electric dryers offer a quick and hassle-free drying process compared to traditional air-drying methods, making them a preferred choice for many.

3. Energy Efficiency Improvements: Advancements in technology have led to the development of energy-efficient electric dryers. Consumers are increasingly conscious of energy consumption and are willing to invest in energy-efficient appliances, contributing to market growth.

Heat pump dryers

Condenser dryers

Household

Commercial

COVID-19 Impact on Electric Dryer Market

The global economy has been significantly influenced by the impact of COVID-19, leading to direct changes in Electric Dryer market dynamics, disruptions in supply chains, and economic repercussions for businesses and financial markets. Our research team closely monitors the global situation and predicts that the market will present profitable prospects for producers in the post-COVID-19 era. The purpose of this report is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the current economic decline and the specific effects of COVID-19 on the industry.

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

