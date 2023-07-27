Gelatin Methacryloyl Market to Reach USD 309.0 million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023-2031: TMR Report

Surging demand driven by bioprinting advancements and regenerative medicine breakthroughs. Biocompatibility and tunable properties make GelMA a preferred choice in pharmaceutical research.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global gelatin methacryloyl market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.6 % from 2023 to 2031 . According to Transparency Market Research, sales of gelatin methacryloyl are slated to total US$ 309.0 million by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.



Combining gelatin methacryloyl with other biomaterials like alginate or chitosan has unlocked the potential for creating hybrid hydrogels with enhanced mechanical properties and functionalities. These novel composites find applications in regenerative medicine, drug delivery, and wound healing, showing promising outcomes in various preclinical studies.

Gelatin Methacryloyl Market: Competitive Landscape

The gelatin methacryloyl market's competitive landscape features dynamic players striving for innovation and market dominance through research and strategic partnerships. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

The GelMA Company

Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Research Group

Cellink

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sigma-Aldrich (Merck)



Some important developments with regard to gelatin methacryloyl are as follows:

In July 2023, Sigma-Aldrich (Merck), a prominent science and technology company, has revealed the expansion of its Lenexa facility in Kansas, USA. This expansion includes 9,100 sq m2 of lab space and production capability, dedicated to manufacturing cell culture media.



Product Portfolio:

The GelMA Company offers a diverse product portfolio of Gelatin Methacryloyl-based solutions, catering to various industries such as biomedicine, 3D bioprinting, and regenerative medicine. Their innovative GelMA products provide biocompatibility and tunable mechanical properties for cutting-edge applications.

offers a diverse product portfolio of Gelatin Methacryloyl-based solutions, catering to various industries such as biomedicine, 3D bioprinting, and regenerative medicine. Their innovative GelMA products provide biocompatibility and tunable mechanical properties for cutting-edge applications. The Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Research Group presents an extensive product range of biomaterials and tissue engineering solutions. Their offerings include advanced scaffolds, bioinks, and hybrid hydrogels, contributing to groundbreaking advancements in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering.

presents an extensive product range of biomaterials and tissue engineering solutions. Their offerings include advanced scaffolds, bioinks, and hybrid hydrogels, contributing to groundbreaking advancements in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. Cellink offers a comprehensive product portfolio of bioprinting technologies and bioinks, empowering researchers and clinicians to explore the realms of 3D bioprinting and tissue engineering. Their cutting-edge solutions accelerate progress in drug discovery, personalized medicine, and organ-on-a-chip technology.



Recent advancements in photocrosslinkable GelMA formulations have revolutionized 3D bioprinting applications. The introduction of photoinitiators and specialized printing techniques enables the creation of complex, cell-laden structures, bringing us one-step closer to viable organ and tissue printing. Researchers have developed bioinks that incorporate GelMA with cell-specific bioactive cues, growth factors, and other extracellular matrix components. These bioinks offer a biomimetic microenvironment for cell proliferation and differentiation, accelerating the development of functional tissues and organs.

GelMA-based hydrogels have proven to be promising drug delivery carriers. The latest advancements focus on controlled release mechanisms, stimuli-responsive drug delivery, and targeted therapies, offering potential solutions for treating chronic diseases and improving patient outcomes.

In the food industry, GelMA has found applications in creating edible films and coatings to improve food preservation, texture, and shelf life. Additionally, GelMA-based encapsulation of bioactive compounds in food products enhances their bioavailability and nutritional value. GelMA-based scaffolds are being used to fabricate artificial skin constructs for wound healing and skin repair. These advanced constructs promote cellular adhesion, proliferation, and tissue regeneration, offering a viable solution for patients with severe burns or chronic wounds.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2022, the worldwide market for gelatin methacryloyl (GelMA) reached a value of US$ 185.3 million.

GelMA's market soared in 2023, touching a stellar value of US$ 196.13million worldwide.

3D Bioprinting is the most dominating application among Tissue Engineering, Drug Delivery, Cell Culture, Wound Healing, and others in the Gelatin Methacryloyl (GelMA) market.

The most dominating end-use among the Gelatin Methacryloyl (GelMA) market is Biotechnology, displaying its versatile applications in various research and development processes.

Gelatin Methacryloyl Market Growth Drivers & Trends

The integration of nanotechnology with GelMA is gaining momentum. Researchers explore nanoparticles like quantum dots and magnetic nanoparticles, enhancing GelMA's functionality for targeted drug delivery, controlled release, and real-time monitoring. This innovation attracts attention from pharmaceutical companies and biotech startups, fostering personalized medicine and advanced diagnostics.

Amid growing environmental awareness, demand for sustainable GelMA sourcing is rising. Researchers explore plant-based and marine-derived alternatives, attracting eco-conscious consumers and complying with stringent regulations.

GelMA integration in consumer products, like cosmetics and personal care items, offers fascinating opportunities. Its incorporation in skincare formulations promotes skin repair, while film-forming properties enable eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging, aligning with sustainability demands.



Global Gelatin Methacryloyl Market: Regional Profile

North America boasts a strong presence of cutting-edge biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, driving GelMA research and applications.

Europe follows closely, with advanced healthcare facilities and increasing investments in regenerative medicine.

The Asia Pacific region displays rapid growth potential due to its expanding biotechnology sector and rising demand for tissue engineering and 3D bioprinting.



Gelatin Methacryloyl Market: Key Segments

By Application

Tissue Engineering

3D Bioprinting

Drug Delivery

Cell Culture

Wound Healing

Others

By End-Use

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



