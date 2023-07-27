Torpedo Market Is Booming Worldwide with Leonardo, Naval Group, Lockheed Martin
The Latest Released Torpedo market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Torpedo market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Torpedo market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Naval Group (France), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Saab AB (Sweden), BAE Systems plc (United Kingdom), Thales Group (France), Atlas Elektronik GmbH (Germany), Rosoboronexport (Russia), Bharat Dynamics Limited (India)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Torpedo market to witness a CAGR of 3.8% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Torpedoes, Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW) Torpedoes, Mine Countermeasure (MCM) Torpedoes) by Type (Electric Torpedoes, Chemical Torpedoes, Nuclear Torpedoes, Hybrid Torpedoes) by Range (Short-Range Torpedoes, Medium-Range Torpedoes, Long-Range Torpedoes) by Guidance System (Wire-Guided Torpedoes, Acoustic Homing Torpedoes, Active Homing Torpedoes, Others) by Launch Platform (SubmarineLaunched Torpedoes, Surface Vessel-Launched Torpedoes, Aircraft-Launched Torpedoes) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
The global torpedoes market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. This is owing to the rising demand for attack submarines, and marine vessels in order to strengthen the defense forces of different countries due to rising tensions between the countries worldwide. The government of defense of different countries is spending heavily on weapons and technologies in order to provide support to their defense forces and remain powerful among other defense forces. The rising fleet of marine vessels, submarines, naval aircraft & helicopters and growing retro fitment and upgrading of old fleet of submarines and vessels is driving the torpedoes market globally.
Market Trends:
• Growing Adoption of Lightweight Long Range Torpedoes
• Development of Nuclear Torpedoes
Market Drivers:
• Growing Military Expenditure Across Different Regions
• Rising Fleet of Marine Vessels and Attack Submarines
• Rising Demand for Advanced Weapon Systems for Retrofitting of Old Marine Fleet of Vessels and Submarines Propelled by Increased Investments in Torpedo Upgrade Programs
• Increasing Demand for Lightweight Torpedos in Order to Carry More Number of Weapons in a Marine Vessel, Submarine, Aircraft, and Helicopter
Market Opportunities:
• Growing Acquisition of Warships, Aircraft, and Helicopters by Naval Forces of Different Regions Such as China, India, and Japan will Create Huge Opportunities for Market Vendors in the Near Future
• Development and Adoption of Anti-Torpedo Torpedoes Will C
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Torpedo Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Torpedo
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
