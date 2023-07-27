Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market Size: Factors Driving Revenue to USD 184.77 Billion, At a CAGR of 7.21% From 2023 to 2030

[204 + Pages Research Study] According to Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 113.48 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 184.77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.21% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Arla Foods, Associated British Foods, DowDupont, BASF SE, DSM Nutritional Products, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Ingredion Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, Ajinomoto Co. Inc, Kerry Group, Nutraceutical International Corporation, Naturex S.A. (Givaudan), Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle PLC, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (IFF), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Sabinsa Corporation, Glico Nutrition Co. Ltd, etc

New York, NY, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market By Type (Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Carotenoids, Vitamins, Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Proteins & Amino Acids, Probiotics, And Prebiotics), By Form (Liquid And Dry), By Application (Personal Care, Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Functional Beverages, And Functional Food), By Health Benefit ( Weight Management, Nutrition, Immunity, Bone Health, Heart Health, Gut Health, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 113.48 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 184.77 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.21% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients? How big is the Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Industry?

Noteworthy Trends in the Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market

One of the key trends positively impacting the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market is the increasing focus on personalized nutrition. The growing inclination of consumers towards personalized nutrition is anticipated to drive market growth in the forecast period. This approach involves a thorough analysis of factors like genetics, lifestyle, and health objectives to create tailored diets and supplements that cater to the specific needs of each individual. Market players are actively investing in research and development to produce products that can be personalized according to the unique requirements of customers. Moreover, they are working on developing new delivery systems and dosage forms to enhance the convenience and accessibility of customized nutrition for consumers. These factors are thus expected to propel the market growth in the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/active-nutraceuticals-ingredients-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 204+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market: Growth Dynamics

The rising demand for food that has been fortified as a result of consumers' increased awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle is one of the primary factors contributing to the expansion of the global market for active nutraceutical ingredients. In addition to this, the rising incidence of chronic diseases all over the world is another factor that is contributing to the expansion of the market internationally. The rise in discretionary wealth among the general population has had a major impact on dramatically boosting the demand for active nutraceuticals ingredients. These components are garnering a great amount of interest from customers and have quickly made their way into people's regular diets.

The rising awareness among consumers about the significance of maintaining a healthy diet has further fueled the need for active nutraceuticals ingredients in markets around the world. The adoption of personalized healthcare technologies by notable active nutraceuticals ingredients manufacturers in order to generate customized and better-suited products for end-users is anticipated to have a favorable impact on the trajectory of the worldwide active nutraceuticals ingredients market during the forecast period. This is because personalized healthcare technologies allow manufacturers to develop products that are more specifically tailored to the needs of the end-user.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/prebook/su/active-nutraceuticals-ingredients-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 113.48 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 184.77 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.21% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Arla Foods, Associated British Foods, DowDupont, BASF SE, DSM Nutritional Products, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Ingredion Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Kerry Group, Nutraceutical International Corporation, Naturex S.A. (Givaudan), Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle PLC, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (IFF), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Sabinsa Corporation, Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd., BGG World, FutureCeuticals Inc., A&B Ingredients Key Segment By type, By form, By application, By health benefit, and By Regional Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global active nutraceuticals ingredients market can be segmented into type, form, application, health benefit, and region.

By type, Phytochemicals and plant extracts, fibers and specialized carbohydrates, carotenoids, vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, proteins and amino acids, probiotics, and prebiotics are some of the categories that can be used to classify the industry. The active nutraceuticals ingredients market is broken down into different categories, the most lucrative of which is probiotics. It has evolved to become a component that is required in a variety of nutritional goods. In addition, it is common knowledge that probiotic components have a beneficial effect on the well-being of the human body as a whole; consequently, manufacturers have developed a wide variety of products based on probiotic components for use in the functional beverage, functional food, animal nutritional, and dietary supplement industries.

By form, The market is divisible into two distinct categories: liquid and dry. The majority of consumers prefer to consume their active nutraceutical ingredients in dry form, which has led to the dominance of the dry segment over the other.

By application, It is possible to divide the market into the categories of personal care, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and functional foods. The dietary supplements sector accounts for the largest share of the global active nutraceuticals ingredients market. This is due to the numerous positive effects that taking dietary supplements can have on one's health, including an enhancement of the immune system, a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular diseases, an improvement in abdominal pain, constipation, and bloating, increased calcium absorption, and the maintenance of a healthy gut microflora.

By health benefit, the market can be segmented into weight management , nutrition, heart health, immunity, bone health, gut health, and others.

The global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients market is segmented as follows:

By Type

phytochemical & plant extracts

fibers & specialty carbohydrates

carotenoids

vitamins

minerals

omega-3 fatty acids

proteins & amino acids

probiotics

prebiotics

By Form

liquid

dry

By Application

personal care

animal nutrition

dietary supplements

functional beverages

functional food

By health benefit

weight management

nutrition

immunity

bone health

heart health

gut health

others

Browse the full “Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market By Type (Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Carotenoids, Vitamins, Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Proteins & Amino Acids, Probiotics, And Prebiotics), By Form (Liquid And Dry), By Application (Personal Care, Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Functional Beverages, And Functional Food), By Health Benefit ( Weight Management, Nutrition, Immunity, Bone Health, Heart Health, Gut Health, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 - 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/active-nutraceuticals-ingredients-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients market include -

Ajinomoto

Tate & Lyle

Arla Foods

Ingredion

DSM

Associated British Foods

ADM

BASF

DowDupont

Cargill

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.21% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients market size was valued at around US$ 113.48 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 184.77 billion by 2030.

Based on type segmentation, The active nutraceuticals ingredients market is broken down into many different categories, but the one that holds the highest share is probiotics.

Based on form, the market can be segmented into liquid and dry.

By application, Dietary supplements dominate the active nutraceuticals ingredients industry.

By health benefit, the market can be segmented into weight management, nutrition, immunity, bone health, heart health, gut health, and others.

On the basis of region, the “Asia Pacific” region was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/active-nutraceuticals-ingredients-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Industry?

What segments does the Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By type, By form, By application, By health benefit, and By Regional

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6021

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share in the global active nutraceuticals ingredients market, primarily driven by the shift in lifestyles and the increasing awareness of individuals about nutrition and health. With hospitalization and healthcare expenses constantly evolving, there is a growing motivation among consumers to prioritize their health, leading them to adopt various health supplements to meet their body's vitamin and mineral requirements. Additionally, the region's rising disposable income also plays a significant role in driving the market's growth.

On the other hand, North America is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the changing dietary habits of the population. Furthermore, the growing consciousness about health and lifestyle choices has further accelerated the expansion of the regional market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Another Key drivers of the active nutraceuticals ingredients market include the following:

Demand for Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Has Increased As People grown More Health-Conscious and Look for Preventative Measures to Maintain Their Well-Being The demand for active nutraceutical ingredients has increased as people have grown more health-conscious. Consumers are increasingly interested in purchasing natural and functional meals that offer a variety of additional advantages to their health.

The prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and digestive disorders has increased across the world. This trend can be seen in both developed and developing countries. Active components of nutraceuticals are being considered as potential treatments to both the management and prevention of several health problems.

Populations that are Getting Older because populations all around the world are getting older, there is a growing focus on ensuring that older people keep their vitality and quality of life. Active nutraceutical components are widely regarded as indispensable for fostering healthy aging and mitigating the risks associated with age-related health problems.

Natural products are becoming increasingly popular among consumers, who are increasingly turning away from artificial supplements and pharmaceutical treatments in favor of natural options to improve their health. Ingredients in active nutraceuticals that are produced from natural sources fit in perfectly with this trend.

In the field of nutraceuticals, ongoing research and development efforts have led to the discovery of novel active components, as well as the health benefits associated with those substances. This is what propels the development and launch of new products in the market.

Ingredients in Active Nutraceuticals That Are Extremely Popular:

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Fish oil, flaxseed, and chia seeds are prominent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are known for the benefits they provide to heart health as well as their ability to reduce inflammation.

Probiotics: Beneficial bacteria known as probiotics have been linked to enhanced immune function and health of the gastrointestinal tract. Yogurt, other fermented foods, and nutritional supplements are common places to look for probiotics.

Antioxidants: Antioxidants are substances that serve to neutralize free radicals and protect cells from the damaging effects of oxidative stress. Some examples of antioxidants are the vitamins C and E, polyphenols, and carotenoids.

Fiber: Consuming foods high in fiber can help with digestion, maintain gut health, and aid in the regulation of blood sugar levels. Fruits, vegetables, cereals in their complete form, and even some supplements contain it.

Plant Sterols: These compounds are well-known for their ability to decrease cholesterol levels and are frequently added to functional foods such as yogurt and margarine.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/active-nutraceuticals-ingredients-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Flexible Pipes For Oil & Gas Market By Type (High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyamides (PA), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Others), By Application (Offshore, Onshore), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/flexible-pipes-for-oil-gas-market

IT Security Consulting Services Market By Security Type (Application Security, Database Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security), By End-User (Aerospace & Defense, Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), Government & Public Utilities, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Retail, Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030.: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/it-security-consulting-services-market

Alkylate Market By Production Process (Sulfuric Acid Alkylation, Hydrofluoric Acid Alkylation, And Others), By End-Use (Aviation, Agriculture, Automotive, And Others), By Application (Solvents, Functional Fluids, Surfactants & Synthetic Sulfonates, And Additives), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/alkylate-market

Artificial Saliva Market By Product (Oral Sprays, Oral Liquids, Oral Solutions, Gels, And Powders), By Age-Group (Adults And Pediatric), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Retail Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies, And Hospital Pharmacies), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-saliva-market

Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests Market By Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing, Immunoassay-Based, Substrate Technology, Spectroscopy-Based, Microfluidics, And Others), By Approach (In-Vitro Diagnostic Instrument, Molecular Diagnostic Instrument, And Point Of Care Testing Instrument), By Application (Gynecology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Oncology, Odontology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, And Others), By End-User (Specialty Clinics, Hospitals & Diagnostic Center, Blood Banks, Homecare, Research Institute, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/asia-pacific-diagnostic-tests-market

Bamboo Furniture Market By End-User (Commercial And Residential), By Types (Beds, Chairs, Stools, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bamboo-furniture-market

Blind Loop Syndrome Market By Drug Class (Tetracycline, Chlortetracycline, Oxytetracycline, And Chloramphenicol), By Route Of Administration (Injectable, Oral, And Parenteral), By End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Oncologist, And Immunologist), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/blind-loop-syndrome-market

Wine Barrels Market By Capacity (Puncheon, Barrique, And Hogshead), By Toast Level Type (Heavy Toast, Medium Plus Toast, Medium Toast, And Light Toast), By Oak Type (Eastern European Oak, American Oak, And French Oak), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wine-barrels-market

Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market By Industry (Wealth & Asset Management, Banks, Securities & Investments, And Insurance), By Solution (Services And Regulatory Reporting Software), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/regulatory-reporting-solutions-market

Clinical Trials Market By Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV) By Study Design (Observational, Interventional, Expanded Access) By Indication (Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Autoimmune/Inflammation, Pain Management, CNS Condition, Cancer, Mental Disorders, Oncology, Diabetes, Obesity, Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/clinical-trials-market

Construction Repair Composites Market By Resin Type (Epoxy, Vinyl Ester, And Others), By Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, And Others), By Product Type (Rebar, Plate, Textile/Fabric, Adhesive, Mesh, And Others), By Application (Water Structure, Residential, Bridge, Commercial, Industrial Structure, Silo Flue Pipe, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/construction-repair-composites-market

Tertiary Amines Market By End-User (Agricultural Chemicals, Water Treatment, Cleaning Products, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles & Fibers, Petroleum Industry, Personal Care, And Others), By Application (Biocides, Surfactants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Floatation Agents, Drilling Materials, And Others), By Product (C-16 TA, C-14 TA, C-12 TA, C-10 TA, C-8 TA, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tertiary-amines-market

Smart Education & Learning Market By Stage (Pre-Primary & Primary Stage, Middle Stage, Secondary & Higher-Secondary, Undergraduate & Postgraduate, Others), By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Learning Mode (Adaptive Learning, Blended Learning, Collaborative Learning, Social Learning, Simulation-Based, Virtual Instructor LED Training), By End-User (Corporate, Academic), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-education-learning-market

Smart Advertising Market By Platform Type (Laptops, Desktops, & Tablets, Mobile, And Others), By Service Type (Mobile Advertising, Email Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Online Display Advertising, Video Advertising, And Others), By Enterprise Size (SMEs And Large-Scale), By End-User (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Education, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-advertising-market

Cell-Based Assays Market By Product & Service (Reagents, Cell Lines, Instrument & Software, Assay Kits, Microplate, And Services), By Application (Basic Research And Drug Discovery), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, And CROs), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cell-based-assays-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?