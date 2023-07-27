Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Results

MARIETTA, Pa., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ: DGICB) today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2023.



Significant Items for Second Quarter of 2023 (all comparisons to second quarter of 2022):

Net income of $2.0 million, or 6 cents per diluted Class A share, compared to net loss of $8.2 million, or 26 cents per Class A share

Net premiums earned increased 5.9% to $216.3 million

Net premiums written 1 increased 3.7% to $226.5 million

increased 3.7% to $226.5 million Combined ratio of 104.7%, compared to 105.0%

Net income included after-tax net investment gains of $2.0 million, or 6 cents per diluted Class A share, compared to after-tax net investment losses of $6.6 million, or 21 cents per Class A share

Book value per share of $14.68 at June 30, 2023

Financial Summary

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income Statement Data Net premiums earned $ 216,260 $ 204,128 5.9 % $ 431,493 $ 403,377 7.0 % Investment income, net 10,157 8,204 23.8 19,607 16,063 22.1 Net investment gains (losses) 2,504 (8,377 ) NM2 2,173 (8,453 ) NM Total revenues 229,196 204,311 12.2 453,942 411,938 10.2 Net income (loss) 1,997 (8,208 ) NM 7,201 4,937 45.9 Non-GAAP operating income (loss)1 19 (1,590 ) NM 5,484 11,615 -52.8 Annualized return (loss) on average equity 1.6 % -6.3 % NM 3.0 % 1.9 % 1.1 pts Per Share Data Net income (loss) – Class A (diluted) $ 0.06 $ (0.26 ) NM $ 0.22 $ 0.16 37.5 % Net income (loss) – Class B 0.05 (0.24 ) NM 0.20 0.14 42.9 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class A (diluted) - (0.05 ) NM 0.17 0.37 -54.1 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class B - (0.05 ) NM 0.15 0.34 -55.9 Book value 14.68 15.87 -7.5 % 14.68 15.87 -7.5

1The “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release defines and reconciles data that we prepare on an accounting basis other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

2Not meaningful.

Management Commentary

“We are continuing to navigate through a challenging time for the insurance industry as we respond to the ongoing effects of elevated loss cost inflation. During the quarter, we intentionally slowed our new business growth in personal lines, a strategic decision due to the ongoing inflationary increases in the cost and duration of automobile and property repairs seen across the industry. Personal lines premium growth of 14.8% was primarily driven by rating actions, with average renewal rate increases of 13.6% for the second quarter. For our commercial lines segment, we have continued the rollout of modernized commercial automobile, umbrella and businessowners products with enhanced straight-through processing capabilities for our agents. After a successful initial rollout in three states in the first quarter of 2023, we have launched the enhanced products and agency portal in the remaining 19 states where we offer commercial lines for policies effective beginning August 1. Commercial premium retention and rate increases remained strong during the second quarter, but they were more than offset by policy attrition in several states we are exiting or have targeted for profit improvement and the effect of reinsurance reinstatement premiums resulting from utilization of reinsurance for several large property losses. Renewal rate increases averaged 10.1% for commercial lines other than workers’ compensation for the second quarter of 2023. We remain confident in our ability to grow our business profitably as we continue to execute numerous strategies over the next few years,” said Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer.

He continued, “We saw modest improvement in profitability, as expected, in the second quarter of 2023. While no large catastrophe weather event impacted the quarterly loss ratio, the frequency of losses from smaller weather-related events across our footprint increased. We remain committed to implementing rate increases across our operating regions and taking specific data-driven underwriting actions to improve our geographic spread of risk in response to the uptick in the frequency of weather events. We are committed to enhancing our operational efficiency, profitability and long-term value creation for the benefit of our policyholders, agents and stockholders.”

Insurance Operations

Donegal Group is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in three Mid-Atlantic states (Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania), two New England states (Maine and New Hampshire), five Southern states (Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia), eight Midwestern states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin) and five Southwestern states (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Utah). Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands)

Net Premiums Earned Commercial lines $ 128,092 $ 126,854 1.0 % $ 258,558 $ 251,183 2.9 % Personal lines 88,168 77,274 14.1 172,935 152,194 13.6 Total net premiums earned $ 216,260 $ 204,128 5.9 % $ 431,493 $ 403,377 7.0 % Net Premiums Written Commercial lines: Automobile $ 45,249 $ 43,588 3.8 % $ 97,318 $ 92,216 5.5 % Workers' compensation 27,743 29,343 -5.5 60,944 62,240 -2.1 Commercial multi-peril 46,823 51,117 -8.4 102,673 105,314 -2.5 Other 10,379 10,496 -1.1 22,269 21,607 3.1 Total commercial lines 130,194 134,544 -3.2 283,204 281,377 0.6 Personal lines: Automobile 53,329 44,988 18.5 103,310 87,228 18.4 Homeowners 37,213 32,785 13.5 65,402 56,300 16.2 Other 5,776 6,129 -5.8 11,900 11,983 -0.7 Total personal lines 96,318 83,902 14.8 180,612 155,511 16.1 Total net premiums written $ 226,512 $ 218,446 3.7 % $ 463,816 $ 436,888 6.2 %

Net Premiums Written

The 3.7% increase in net premiums written for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022, as shown in the table above, represents a 3.2% decline in commercial lines net premiums written and 14.8% growth in personal lines net premiums written. The $8.1 million increase in net premiums written for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 included:

Commercial Lines: $4.3 million decrease that we attribute primarily to planned attrition in states we are exiting or have targeted for profit improvement, lower new business writings and reinsurance reinstatement premiums on our property excess of loss reinsurance program, offset partially by strong premium retention and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation.

Personal Lines: $12.4 million increase that we attribute to a continuation of renewal premium increases and strong premium retention.

Underwriting Performance

We evaluate the performance of our commercial lines and personal lines segments primarily based upon the underwriting results of our insurance subsidiaries as determined under statutory accounting practices. The following table presents comparative details with respect to the GAAP and statutory combined ratios1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Combined Ratios (Total Lines) Loss ratio - core losses 55.0 % 57.1 % 55.8 % 57.9 % Loss ratio - weather-related losses 9.1 9.6 7.8 6.8 Loss ratio - large fire losses 5.9 6.6 5.5 5.7 Loss ratio - net prior-year reserve development -0.1 -3.9 -2.0 -6.1 Loss ratio 69.9 69.4 67.1 64.3 Expense ratio 34.2 35.0 35.3 35.4 Dividend ratio 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 Combined ratio 104.7 % 105.0 % 103.0 % 100.4 % Statutory Combined Ratios Commercial lines: Automobile 101.9 % 100.1 % 99.1 % 94.7 % Workers' compensation 95.7 78.7 91.0 87.8 Commercial multi-peril 111.8 119.5 113.3 109.8 Other 95.7 87.1 88.2 79.9 Total commercial lines 103.6 101.6 101.8 97.6 Personal lines: Automobile 104.4 104.0 104.1 98.9 Homeowners 103.4 123.5 101.8 115.9 Other 105.9 51.3 77.4 47.6 Total personal lines 104.3 107.5 101.6 101.2 Total lines 103.8 % 103.8 % 101.7 % 99.0 %

Loss Ratio

For the second quarter of 2023, the loss ratio increased slightly to 69.9%, compared to 69.4% for the second quarter of 2022. Weather-related losses were $19.7 million, or 9.1 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $19.6 million, or 9.6 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the second quarter of 2022. Weather-related loss activity for the second quarter of 2023 was higher than our previous five-year average of $16.9 million, or 8.9 percentage points of the loss ratio, for second-quarter weather-related losses.

Large fire losses, which we define as individual fire losses in excess of $50,000, for the second quarter of 2023 were $12.7 million, or 5.9 percentage points of the loss ratio. That amount was less than the large fire losses of $13.4 million, or 6.6 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the second quarter of 2022. We experienced a $1.4 million decrease in homeowners fire losses, offset partially by a modest increase in commercial property fire losses, compared to the prior-year quarter.

Net favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years was negligible and had virtually no impact on the loss ratio for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.9 million that decreased the loss ratio for the second quarter of 2022 by 3.9 percentage points. Our insurance subsidiaries experienced modest levels of favorable development in the commercial automobile, personal automobile and homeowners lines of business, offset by modest levels of adverse development in workers’ compensation and other lines of business that we primarily attribute to higher-than-anticipated case reserve development.

Expense Ratio

The expense ratio was 34.2% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 35.0% for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in the expense ratio reflected lower underwriting-based incentive costs for our agents and employees for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior-year quarter.

Investment Operations

Donegal Group’s investment strategy is to generate an appropriate amount of after-tax income on its invested assets while minimizing credit risk through investment in high-quality securities. As a result, we had invested 95.5% of our consolidated investment portfolio in diversified, highly rated and marketable fixed-maturity securities at June 30, 2023.

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Amount % Amount % (dollars in thousands) Fixed maturities, at carrying value: U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of U.S. government corporations and agencies $ 167,416 12.8 % $ 166,883 12.8 % Obligations of states and political subdivisions 418,919 32.1 422,253 32.4 Corporate securities 395,819 30.3 393,787 30.2 Mortgage-backed securities 265,310 20.4 229,308 17.5 Allowance for expected credit losses (1,324 ) -0.1 - 0.0 Total fixed maturities 1,246,140 95.5 1,212,231 92.9 Equity securities, at fair value 38,619 3.0 35,105 2.7 Short-term investments, at cost 19,465 1.5 57,321 4.4 Total investments $ 1,304,224 100.0 % $ 1,304,657 100.0 % Average investment yield 3.0 % 2.6 % Average tax-equivalent investment yield 3.1 % 2.7 % Average fixed-maturity duration (years) 5.8 5.9

Net investment income of $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 increased 23.8% compared to $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net investment income primarily reflected an increase in average investment yield relative to the prior-year second quarter.

Net investment gains of $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 were primarily related to unrealized gains in the fair value of equity securities held at June 30, 2023. Net investment losses of $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 were primarily related to unrealized losses in the fair value of equity securities held at June 30, 2022.

Our book value per share was $14.68 at June 30, 2023, compared to $14.79 at December 31, 2022, with the decrease partially related to $3.6 million of after-tax unrealized losses within our available-for-sale fixed-maturity portfolio during 2023 that decreased our book value by $0.11 per share.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare our consolidated financial statements on the basis of GAAP. Our insurance subsidiaries also prepare financial statements based on statutory accounting principles state insurance regulators prescribe or permit (“SAP”). In addition to using GAAP-based performance measurements, we also utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide value in managing our business and for comparison to the financial results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures are net premiums written, operating income or loss and statutory combined ratio.

Net premiums written and operating income or loss are non-GAAP financial measures investors in insurance companies commonly use. We define net premiums written as the amount of full-term premiums our insurance subsidiaries record for policies effective within a given period less premiums our insurance subsidiaries cede to reinsurers. We define operating income or loss as net income or loss excluding after-tax net investment gains or losses, after-tax restructuring charges and other significant non-recurring items. Because our calculation of operating income or loss may differ from similar measures other companies use, investors should exercise caution when comparing our measure of operating income or loss to the measure of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Premiums Earned to Net Premiums Written Net premiums earned $ 216,260 $ 204,128 5.9 % $ 431,493 $ 403,377 7.0 % Change in net unearned premiums 10,252 14,318 -28.4 32,323 33,511 -3.5 Net premiums written $ 226,512 $ 218,446 3.7 % $ 463,816 $ 436,888 6.2 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to operating income (loss) for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) Net income (loss) $ 1,997 $ (8,208 ) NM $ 7,201 $ 4,937 45.9 % Investment (gains) losses (after tax) (1,978 ) 6,618 NM (1,717 ) 6,678 NM Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 19 $ (1,590 ) NM $ 5,484 $ 11,615 -52.8 % Per Share Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) Net income (loss) – Class A (diluted) $ 0.06 $ (0.26 ) NM $ 0.22 $ 0.16 37.5 % Investment (gains) losses (after tax) (0.06 ) 0.21 NM (0.05 ) 0.21 NM Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class A $ - $ (0.05 ) NM $ 0.17 $ 0.37 -54.1 % Net income (loss) – Class B $ 0.05 $ (0.24 ) NM $ 0.20 $ 0.14 42.9 % Investment (gains) losses (after tax) (0.05 ) 0.19 NM (0.05 ) 0.20 NM Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class B $ - $ (0.05 ) NM $ 0.15 $ 0.34 -55.9 %

The statutory combined ratio is a non-GAAP standard measurement of underwriting profitability that is based upon amounts determined under SAP. The statutory combined ratio is the sum of:

the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses, excluding anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, to premiums earned;

the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and

the statutory dividend ratio, which is the ratio of dividends to holders of workers’ compensation policies to premiums earned.



The statutory combined ratio does not reflect investment income, federal income taxes or other non-operating income or expense. A statutory combined ratio of less than 100% generally indicates underwriting profitability.

Dividend Information

On July 20, 2023, we declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share for our Class A common stock and $0.1525 per share for our Class B common stock, which are payable on August 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 1, 2023.

About the Company

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in certain Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing our operations and processes to transform our business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and delivering a superior experience to our agents and customers.

Financial Supplement

Donegal Group Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (unaudited; in thousands, except share data) Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net premiums earned $ 216,260 $ 204,128 Investment income, net of expenses 10,157 8,204 Net investment gains (losses) 2,504 (8,377 ) Lease income 87 98 Installment payment fees 188 258 Total revenues 229,196 204,311 Net losses and loss expenses 151,235 141,608 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 37,935 35,172 Other underwriting expenses 35,948 36,235 Policyholder dividends 1,346 1,289 Interest 155 240 Other expenses, net 324 346 Total expenses 226,943 214,890 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 2,253 (10,579 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 256 (2,371 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,997 $ (8,208 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Class A - basic and diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.26 ) Class B - basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.24 ) Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Class A - basic 27,382,442 26,069,692 Class A - diluted 27,489,338 26,294,147 Class B - basic and diluted 5,576,775 5,576,775 Net premiums written $ 226,512 $ 218,446 Book value per common share at end of period $ 14.68 $ 15.87





Donegal Group Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited; in thousands, except share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net premiums earned $ 431,493 $ 403,377 Investment income, net of expenses 19,607 16,063 Net investment gains (losses) 2,173 (8,453 ) Lease income 176 203 Installment payment fees 493 748 Total revenues 453,942 411,938 Net losses and loss expenses 289,341 259,491 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 75,733 69,354 Other underwriting expenses 76,560 73,342 Policyholder dividends 2,689 2,937 Interest 308 393 Other expenses, net 761 774 Total expenses 445,392 406,291 Income before income tax expense 8,550 5,647 Income tax expense 1,349 710 Net income $ 7,201 $ 4,937 Net income per common share: Class A - basic and diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.16 Class B - basic and diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.14 Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Class A - basic 27,287,717 25,928,952 Class A - diluted 27,427,848 26,052,149 Class B - basic and diluted 5,576,775 5,576,775 Net premiums written $ 463,816 $ 436,888 Book value per common share at end of period $ 14.68 $ 15.87





Donegal Group Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Investments: Fixed maturities: Held to maturity, at amortized cost $ 685,402 $ 688,439 Available for sale, at fair value 560,738 523,792 Equity securities, at fair value 38,619 35,105 Short-term investments, at cost 19,465 57,321 Total investments 1,304,224 1,304,657 Cash 28,435 25,123 Premiums receivable 195,252 173,846 Reinsurance receivable 450,680 456,522 Deferred policy acquisition costs 78,903 73,170 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 175,079 160,591 Other assets 56,362 49,440 Total assets $ 2,288,935 $ 2,243,349 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Losses and loss expenses $ 1,122,683 $ 1,121,046 Unearned premiums 624,463 577,653 Accrued expenses 4,528 4,226 Borrowings under lines of credit 35,000 35,000 Other liabilities 16,068 21,831 Total liabilities 1,802,742 1,759,756 Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock 305 301 Class B common stock 56 56 Additional paid-in capital 332,073 325,602 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45,201 ) (41,704 ) Retained earnings 240,186 240,564 Treasury stock (41,226 ) (41,226 ) Total stockholders' equity 486,193 483,593 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,288,935 $ 2,243,349



