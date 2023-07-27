Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,927 in the last 365 days.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

-Net New Home Orders of 1,912 on a Monthly Absorption Rate of 4.5-
-New Home Deliveries of 1,173-
-Home Sales Revenue of $819 Million-
-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.60-
-Debt-to-Capital Ratio of 32.3% and Total Liquidity of $1.7 Billion-

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Tri Pointe delivered strong results for the second quarter, surpassing our delivery guidance and leading to home sales revenue of $819 million while generating $61 million in net income available to common stockholders, or $0.60 per diluted share,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “The healthy buyer demand we saw in the first part of the year continued a strong seasonal trend through the second quarter, resulting in a 41% increase in net new home orders compared to the same prior-year period, and an 18% increase sequentially from the first quarter of 2023. We attribute these outstanding results to several underlying factors fueling today’s housing market, the foremost of which is the persistent limited supply of overall housing that falls short of current demand. This demand is largely being powered by a combination of new household formations, the entry of Gen Z into the home-buying market, and Millennials reaching their prime home-buying age. Additionally, with stabilized mortgage rates, consumers have adjusted to mid-six to low-seven percent interest rates, setting a new normal in the market.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “An important component to the supply/demand equation is the scarcity of resale home supply, with reports indicating that new listings are down nationwide by 27% due to the significant number of existing homebuyers who are not selling as a result of their locked-in rates which are well below current levels. This scarcity of resale homes has significantly boosted the homebuilding industry’s market share, with newly constructed homes making up 33% of inventory compared to the typical 13% average, as reported by the National Association of Home Builders.”

“Demand for the quarter was broad-based across our geographic footprint with an absorption rate of 4.5 homes per community per month. In addition, we raised net pricing at 73% of our selling communities during the quarter, while expanding our ending community count by 18%,” said Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “As the homebuilding industry gains momentum, driven by favorable market dynamics and demographic factors, we remain committed to enhancing operational efficiencies, fostering our company culture, and continuously innovating our product offerings to cater to the evolving lifestyles of today’s discerning consumers.”

Mr. Bauer concluded, “As we enter the second half of 2023, we believe that our industry’s share of the housing market will continue to increase and that the current supply/demand imbalance will continue into the foreseeable future. Through the rest of the year, we will continue to prioritize operational efficiency and cost management as supply chains continue to normalize. Furthermore, our balance sheet and liquidity reached record levels, allowing us flexibility in our efforts to balance growth and shareholder returns.”

Results and Operational Data for Second Quarter 2023 and Comparisons to Second Quarter 2022

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $60.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $136.4 million, or $1.33 per diluted share
  • Home sales revenue of $819.1 million compared to $1.0 billion, a decrease of 18%
    • New home deliveries of 1,173 homes compared to 1,485 homes, a decrease of 21%
    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $698,000 compared to $677,000, an increase of 3%
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 20.4% compared to 27.2%, a decrease of 680 basis points. The current year period includes an $11.5 million impairment related to a single community in the Bay Area of California.
    • Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 24.9%*
  • SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 11.9% compared to 9.5%, an increase of 240 basis points
  • Net new home orders of 1,912 compared to 1,356, an increase of 41%
  • Active selling communities averaged 140.3 compared to 121.8, an increase of 15%
    • Net new home orders per average selling community were 13.6 orders (4.5 monthly) compared to 11.1 orders (3.7 monthly)
    • Cancellation rate of 8% compared to 16%
  • Backlog units at quarter end of 2,765 homes compared to 3,826, a decrease of 28%
    • Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.9 billion compared to $3.0 billion, a decrease of 36%
    • Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $695,000 compared to $779,000, a decrease of 11%
  • Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 32.3% and 12.1%*, respectively, as of June 30, 2023
  • Repurchased 1,137,478 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $28.43 for an aggregate dollar amount of $32.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023
  • Ended the second quarter of 2023 with total liquidity of $1.7 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $981.6 million and $695.0 million of availability under our revolving credit facility
* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Outlook

For the third quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,000 and 1,100 homes at an average sales price between $690,000 and $700,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 21.0% to 22.0% for the third quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 12.0% to 13.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the third quarter to be in the range of 26.0% to 27.0%.

For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 5,000 and 5,300 homes at an average sales price between $690,000 and $700,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 21.5% to 22.5% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 10.5% to 11.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be in the range of 26.0% to 27.0%.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Chief Marketing Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13739744. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for three years in a row 2021–2023, and was named on several Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

Investor Relations Contact:
InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com, 949-478-8696

Media Contact:
Carol Ruiz, cruiz@newgroundco.com, 310-437-0045


KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022     Change   % Change     2023       2022     Change   % Change
Operating Data: (unaudited)
Home sales revenue $ 819,077     $ 1,004,644     $ (185,567 )   (18 )%   $ 1,587,482     $ 1,729,895     $ (142,413 )   (8 )%
Homebuilding gross margin $ 167,078     $ 273,292     $ (106,214 )   (39 )%   $ 347,365     $ 467,883     $ (120,518 )   (26 )%
Homebuilding gross margin %   20.4 %     27.2 %     (6.8 )%         21.9 %     27.0 %   (5.1 )%    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*   24.9 %     29.8 %     (4.9 )%         25.5 %     29.6 %   (4.1 )%    
SG&A expense $ 97,465     $ 95,352     $ 2,113     2 %   $ 185,693     $ 176,047     $ 9,646     5 %
SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue   11.9 %     9.5 %     2.4 %         11.7 %     10.2 %     1.5 %    
Net income available to common stockholders $ 60,724     $ 136,383     $ (75,659 )   (55 )%   $ 135,466     $ 223,861     $ (88,395 )   (39 )%
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 129,928     $ 220,905     $ (90,977 )   (41 )%   $ 263,903     $ 366,996     $ (103,093 )   (28 )%
Interest incurred $ 37,394     $ 28,789     $ 8,605     30 %   $ 74,873     $ 57,342     $ 17,531     31 %
Interest in cost of home sales $ 25,366     $ 24,963     $ 403     2 %   $ 45,592     $ 42,028     $ 3,564     8 %
                               
Other Data:                              
Net new home orders   1,912       1,356       556     41 %     3,531       3,252       279     9 %
New homes delivered   1,173       1,485       (312 )   (21 )%     2,238       2,584       (346 )   (13 )%
Average sales price of homes delivered $ 698     $ 677     $ 21     3 %   $ 709     $ 669     $ 40     6 %
Cancellation rate   8 %     16 %   (8 )%         9 %     11 %   (2 )%    
Average selling communities   140.3       121.8       18.5     15 %     138.4       116.7       21.7     19 %
Selling communities at end of period   145       123       22     18 %                
Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 1,922,895     $ 2,981,255     $ (1,058,360 )   (36 )%                
Backlog (homes)   2,765       3,826       (1,061 )   (28 )%                
Average sales price in backlog $ 695     $ 779     $ (84 )   (11 )%                
                               
  June 30,   December 31,                        
    2023       2022     Change   % Change                
Balance Sheet Data: (unaudited)                            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 981,567     $ 889,664     $ 91,903     10 %                
Real estate inventories $ 3,193,328     $ 3,173,849     $ 19,479     1 %                
Lots owned or controlled   32,834       33,794       (960 )   (3 )%                
Homes under construction (1)   3,131       2,373       758     32 %                
Homes completed, unsold   168       288       (120 )   (42 )%                
Debt $ 1,379,835     $ 1,378,051     $ 1,784     0 %                
Stockholders’ equity $ 2,896,111     $ 2,832,389     $ 63,722     2 %                
Book capitalization $ 4,275,946     $ 4,210,440     $ 65,506     2 %                
Ratio of debt-to-capital   32.3 %     32.7 %   (0.4 )%                    
Ratio of net debt-to-net capital*   12.1 %     14.7 %   (2.6 )%                    

__________
(1)         Homes under construction included 66 and 78 models as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
*          See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  June 30,   December 31,
    2023     2022
Assets (unaudited)    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 981,567   $ 889,664
Receivables   117,134     169,449
Real estate inventories   3,193,328     3,173,849
Investments in unconsolidated entities   139,959     129,837
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   156,603     156,603
Deferred tax assets, net   34,850     34,851
Other assets   157,118     165,687
Total assets $ 4,780,559   $ 4,719,940
       
Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 78,386   $ 62,324
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   425,518     443,034
Loans payable   287,427     287,427
Senior notes   1,092,408     1,090,624
Total liabilities   1,883,739     1,883,409
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 99,094,458 and 101,017,708 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   991     1,010
Additional paid-in capital       3,685
Retained earnings   2,895,120     2,827,694
Total stockholders’ equity   2,896,111     2,832,389
Noncontrolling interests   709     4,142
Total equity   2,896,820     2,836,531
Total liabilities and equity $ 4,780,559   $ 4,719,940


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Homebuilding:              
Home sales revenue $ 819,077     $ 1,004,644     $ 1,587,482     $ 1,729,895  
Land and lot sales revenue   7,086       114       8,792       1,711  
Other operations revenue   796       703       1,470       1,347  
Total revenues   826,959       1,005,461       1,597,744       1,732,953  
Cost of home sales   651,999       731,352       1,240,117       1,262,012  
Cost of land and lot sales   7,370       344       8,813       819  
Other operations expense   782       704       1,447       1,350  
Sales and marketing   43,241       38,523       85,103       70,762  
General and administrative   54,224       56,829       100,590       105,285  
Homebuilding income from operations   69,343       177,709       161,674       292,725  
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities   42       143       269       88  
Other income, net   11,093       116       18,697       389  
Homebuilding income before income taxes   80,478       177,968       180,640       293,202  
Financial Services:              
Revenues   10,370       12,228       19,246       20,980  
Expenses   7,405       6,322       13,236       11,630  
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities                     46  
Financial services income before income taxes   2,965       5,906       6,010       9,396  
Income before income taxes   83,443       183,874       186,650       302,598  
Provision for income taxes   (21,472 )     (45,936 )     (48,822 )     (76,161 )
Net income   61,971       137,938       137,828       226,437  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (1,247 )     (1,555 )     (2,362 )     (2,576 )
Net income available to common stockholders $ 60,724     $ 136,383     $ 135,466     $ 223,861  
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 0.61     $ 1.33     $ 1.35     $ 2.14  
Diluted $ 0.60     $ 1.33     $ 1.34     $ 2.12  
Weighted average shares outstanding              
Basic   99,598,933       102,164,377       100,305,168       104,731,388  
Diluted   100,634,964       102,787,919       101,184,993       105,478,446  


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price
Arizona 195   $ 765   127   $ 732   330   $ 773   197   $ 733
California 352     798   579     698   691     813   1,093     690
Nevada 88     743   157     724   186     753   241     711
Washington 40     733   54     1,092   58     802   126     1,023
West total 675     778   917     731   1,265     793   1,657     723
Colorado 49     732   76     682   93     758   119     662
Texas 278     560   318     511   488     588   538     507
Central total 327     586   394     544   581     615   657     535
Carolinas(1) 142     483   44     462   317     458   72     458
Washington D.C. Area(2) 29     1,176   130     770   75     1,082   198     744
East total 171     600   174     692   392     577   270     668
Total 1,173   $ 698   1,485   $ 677   2,238   $ 709   2,584   $ 669
                               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities
Arizona 189     13.7   195     14.2   306     13.4   410     13.6
California 787     49.2   601     49.2   1,488     51.6   1,302     44.7
Nevada 105     8.0   116     7.3   189     7.6   261     8.0
Washington 70     5.8   21     1.8   122     5.4   69     2.4
West total 1,151     76.7   933     72.5   2,105     78.0   2,042     68.7
Colorado 38     6.8   34     8.0   79     6.4   165     8.0
Texas 494     39.0   153     22.0   808     36.1   568     22.1
Central total 532     45.8   187     30.0   887     42.5   733     30.1
Carolinas(1) 188     14.3   170     11.5   439     14.5   296     10.0
Washington D.C. Area(2) 41     3.5   66     7.8   100     3.4   181     7.9
East total 229     17.8   236     19.3   539     17.9   477     17.9
Total 1,912     140.3   1,356     121.8   3,531     138.4   3,252     116.7

(1)         Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2)         Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

  As of June 30, 2023   As of June 30, 2022
  Backlog
Units 		  Backlog
Dollar
Value 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  Backlog
Units 		  Backlog
Dollar
Value 		  Average
Sales
Price
Arizona 354   $ 276,167   $ 780   733   $ 586,871   $ 801
California 1,095     797,480     728   1,245     1,128,517     906
Nevada 128     94,278     737   346     279,679     808
Washington 99     91,266     922   72     60,188     836
West total 1,676     1,259,191     751   2,396     2,055,255     858
Colorado 36     24,889     691   230     178,845     778
Texas 602     340,938     566   666     408,415     613
Central total 638     365,827     573   896     587,260     655
Carolinas(1) 342     156,759     458   345     162,317     470
Washington D.C. Area(2) 109     141,118     1,295   189     176,423     933
East total 451     297,877     660   534     338,740     634
Total 2,765   $ 1,922,895   $ 695   3,826   $ 2,981,255   $ 779
                       
  June 30,   December 31,                
  2023     2022                
Lots Owned or Controlled:                      
Arizona 2,520     2,901                
California 11,123     11,399                
Nevada 1,914     1,634                
Washington 827     827                
West total 16,384     16,761                
Colorado 1,749     1,600                
Texas 9,951     10,361                
Central total 11,700     11,961                
Carolinas(1) 3,525     3,857                
Washington D.C. Area(2) 1,225     1,215                
East total 4,750     5,072                
Total 32,834     33,794                
                       
  June 30,   December 31,                
  2023     2022                
Lots by Ownership Type:                      
Lots owned 18,378     18,762                
Lots controlled (3) 14,456     15,032                
Total 32,834     33,794                

(1)         Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2)         Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
(3)         As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, lots controlled for Central include 3,685 and 3,325 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include 93 and 141 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2023     %     2022     %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 819,077     100.0 %   $ 1,004,644     100.0 %
Cost of home sales   651,999     79.6 %     731,352     72.8 %
Homebuilding gross margin   167,078     20.4 %     273,292     27.2 %
Add:  interest in cost of home sales   25,366     3.1 %     24,963     2.5 %
Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments   11,761     1.4 %     972     0.1 %
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 204,205     24.9 %   $ 299,227     29.8 %
Homebuilding gross margin percentage   20.4 %         27.2 %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage   24.9 %         29.8 %    


  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     %     2022     %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 1,587,482     100.0 %   $ 1,729,895     100.0 %
Cost of home sales   1,240,117     78.1 %     1,262,012     73.0 %
Homebuilding gross margin   347,365     21.9 %     467,883     27.0 %
Add:  interest in cost of home sales   45,592     2.9 %     42,028     2.4 %
Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments   12,478     0.8 %     1,461     0.1 %
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 405,435     25.5 %   $ 511,372     29.6 %
Homebuilding gross margin percentage   21.9 %         27.0 %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage   25.5 %         29.6 %    


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Loans payable $ 287,427     $ 287,427  
Senior notes   1,092,408       1,090,624  
Total debt   1,379,835       1,378,051  
Stockholders’ equity   2,896,111       2,832,389  
Total capital $ 4,275,946     $ 4,210,440  
Ratio of debt-to-capital(1)   32.3 %     32.7 %
       
Total debt $ 1,379,835     $ 1,378,051  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents   (981,567 )     (889,664 )
Net debt   398,268       488,387  
Stockholders’ equity   2,896,111       2,832,389  
Net capital $ 3,294,379     $ 3,320,776  
Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2)   12.1 %     14.7 %

__________
(1)      The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt plus stockholders’ equity.
(2)      The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus stockholders’ equity.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders $ 60,724     $ 136,383     $ 135,466     $ 223,861  
Interest expense:              
Interest incurred   37,394       28,789       74,873       57,342  
Interest capitalized   (37,394 )     (28,789 )     (74,873 )     (57,342 )
Amortization of interest in cost of sales   25,681       24,963       45,932       42,028  
Provision for income taxes   21,472       45,936       48,822       76,161  
Depreciation and amortization   6,128       6,741       13,182       12,026  
EBITDA   114,005       214,023       243,402       354,076  
Amortization of stock-based compensation   4,162       5,751       8,023       11,023  
Impairments and lot option abandonments   11,761       1,131       12,478       1,897  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 129,928     $ 220,905     $ 263,903     $ 366,996  

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more