Summit Financial Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth, Improved Net Interest Margin, Strategic Balance Sheet Expansion, and Earnings of $0.54 Per Share for Second Quarter 2023

Strong Performance Drives Growth Strategy and Promising Outlook

MOOREFIELD, W. Va., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023, showcasing strong core operating performance marked by notable strength in its net interest margin. The Company’s continued success underscores its position as a reliable partner in the financial services industry, reflecting a sound strategy and solid operational execution.

The Company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, Kentucky, the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware through Summit Community Bank, Inc., reported net income applicable to common shares of $7.98 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $13.9 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 and $11.8 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Lower earnings in Q2 2023 were driven primarily by significant acquisition-related expenses attributable to the acquisition of PSB Holding Corp. and its bank subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. (“PSB”) and by higher provision for credit losses recorded on purchased non-credit deteriorated (“non-PCD”) loans from PSB and on a nonperforming commercial real estate participation loan.

"We are pleased to report strong core performance in second quarter of 2023, characterized by significant revenue growth, an improved net interest margin and strategic balance sheet expansion," noted H. Charles Maddy III, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Financial Group. "The completion of our acquisition of PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc. is an important milestone for Summit, as it expanded our footprint to the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware, providing exciting growth opportunities in new markets," continued Mr. Maddy.

"Our net interest margin (NIM) increased by 6 basis points from the linked quarter, driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets and effective management of funding costs," said Mr. Maddy. Furthermore, our loan portfolio showed positive momentum, with total core loan portfolio, excluding acquired loans, increasing 6 percent on an annualized basis during the quarter, and over 9 percent since June 30, 2022" noted Mr. Maddy.

“Despite the recent acquisition, our efficiency ratio remains below 48 percent, near its all-time record low, affirming our long tradition of optimizing operational performance," continued Mr. Maddy. "As we move forward, Summit remains steadfast in our growth strategy and optimistic about our future. Our solid financial foundation, coupled with a talented team, positions us well to create long-term value for our shareholders through organic growth and strategic initiatives," concluded Mr. Maddy.

Key Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023

  • The Company completed its acquisition, effective April 1, 2023, of PSB headquartered in Preston, Maryland, expanding its footprint in the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 6 basis points to 3.89 percent from the linked quarter and by 23 basis points from the prior-year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by increased yields on interest-earning assets. However, it was partially offset by higher costs of deposits and other funding sources.
  • Summit’s core deposits grew 12.9 percent during the second quarter of 2023 as result of the PSB acquisition. Excluding acquired deposits, Summit’s core deposits decreased 2.6 percent during Q2 2023.
  • Total loans, excluding acquired loans, mortgage warehouse lines of credit, and PPP lending, increased 1.53 percent (6.12 percent annualized) during the second quarter of 2023 and 9.2 percent since June 30, 2022.  
  • The Company’s provision for credit losses totaled $8.00 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.5 million in the linked quarter. Included in the Company’s Q2 2023 provision for credit losses was $3.01 million to establish an allowance on non-PCD loans acquired from PSB in accordance with the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard and $3.66 million to recognize an allowance on a nonperforming commercial real estate loan participation.
  • Total non-interest expense increased by 55.2 percent to $27.3 million. This increase is largely attributed to the acquisition of PSB including $4.16 million of acquisition-related expenses. Consequently, our annualized non-interest expense ratio increased to 2.41 percent of average assets from 1.97 percent in the previous quarter and 1.91 percent in the same quarter last year. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, annualized non-interest expense would have been 2.05 percent of average assets for Q2 2023.
  • The Company achieved an efficiency ratio of 47.90 percent compared to 48.00 percent in the linked quarter and 47.45 percent in the prior-year quarter.
  • Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) increased to 0.35 percent of total assets at period end, up 4 basis points during the quarter but down 8 basis points from the prior-year quarter.

PSB Acquisition

On April 1, 2023, Summit completed its acquisition of PSB. Accordingly, PSB’s results of operations are included in Summit’s consolidated results of operation from the date of acquisition, and therefore Summit’s second quarter and first half 2023 results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expense compared to its second quarter and first half 2022 results.

Upon acquisition, PSB had total assets of $568.3 million, loans amounting to $381.5 million, and deposits totaling $498.0 million. Through the first half of 2023, the acquisition-related expenses totaled $4.49 million, with $4.16 million of the costs being incurred in the second quarter.

Results from Operations

Net interest income totaled $40.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, marking an increase of 30.2 percent from the prior-year second quarter and 17.9 percent from the linked quarter. NIM for the first quarter 2023 was 3.89 percent compared to 3.83 percent for the linked quarter and 3.66 percent for the prior-year quarter.

Summit recorded an $8.0 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, which includes $3.01 million to establish an allowance on non-PCD loans acquired from PSB in accordance with the CECL accounting standard and $3.66 million to provide an allowance to reflect a nonperforming loan participation with a regional bank secured by a shopping complex at the fair value of its collateral. The provision for credit losses was $1.5 million for the linked quarter and $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for second quarter 2023 was $5.42 million compared to $4.39 million for the linked quarter and $3.86 million for the comparable period of 2022. The Company recorded realized securities losses on debt securities of $211,000 in the second quarter of 2023 and $59,000 in the linked quarter. In addition, the Company recognized net gains on equity investments of $150,000 in the second quarter 2023 compared to $45,000 in the linked quarter.

Mortgage origination revenue decreased to $169,000 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $171,000 in the linked quarter and $317,000 for the year-ago period reflecting continuing negative impact of higher interest rates on demand for new mortgage loans.

Excluding gains and losses from debt securities and equity investments, the combined revenue from net interest income and non-interest income for Q2 2023 rose to $45.8 million. This represents an increase of 18.7 percent from $38.6 million in the linked quarter and a substantial 28.0 percent growth from $35.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2022.

Total noninterest expense increased to $27.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 40.9 percent from $19.4 million in the linked quarter and up 55.2 percent from $17.6 million for the prior-year second quarter. These increases are primarily due to the operational costs of the recently acquired PSB and acquisition-related expenses of $4.16 million in Q2 2023.

Salary and benefit expenses of $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 increased from $10.8 million for the linked quarter and $10.0 million from the prior-year second quarter. This increase was primarily due to the PSB acquisition and higher group health insurance premiums.

Acquisition-related expenses consisting of contract termination costs, executive and employee severance benefits and legal and consulting fees, were $4.16 million for Q2 2023 compared to $331,000 for the linked quarter and $4,000 for Q2 2022.

Other expenses were $3.64 million for Q2 2023 were higher compared to $2.97 million for the linked quarter and $2.36 million in the year-ago period, principally as result of the PSB acquisition.

Summit’s efficiency ratio was 47.90 percent in the second quarter of 2023, marginally higher than the 47.45 percent for the second quarter of 2022 and down compared to 48.00 percent in the linked quarter. Non-interest expense to average assets was 2.41 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 1.97 percent in the linked quarter and 1.91 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, total assets were $4.6 billion, an increase of $635.6 million, or 16.2 percent since December 31, 2022. Excluding acquired PSB assets, total assets increased by $71.1 million, or 1.8 percent since December 31, 2022.

Total loans net of unearned fees increased to $3.6 billion as of June 30, 2023, from $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased 19.3 percent from the second quarter of 2022. Total loans, excluding those related to mortgage warehouse lending, PPP lending and acquired loans, reached $3.1 billion on June 30, 2023. This represents an increase of 1.53 percent (or 6.12 percent when annualized) during the quarter just ended.

Total commercial loans, including commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) but excluding PPP lending, increased 13.3 percent (26.6 percent annualized) during second quarter to $2.3 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Residential real estate and consumer lending totaled $731.9 million on June 30, 2023, reflecting an increase of 19.3 percent (38.6 percent annualized) during the second quarter.

As of June 30, 2023, PPP balances were paid down to zero and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, sourced solely from a participation arrangement with a large regional bank, totaled $118.8 million compared to $130.4 million as of December 31, 2022, and $171.4 million at the year-ago period end.

Deposits totaled $3.7 billion on June 30, 2023, a 13.2 percent increase during the second quarter. Core deposits increased 12.9 percent during the second quarter 2023 to $3.6 billion. Excluding acquired deposits, core deposits decreased $82.7 million, or 2.6 percent during the second quarter 2023. Adjusted uninsured deposits (excluding uninsured public deposits otherwise secured or collateralized as required by law) were 31.9 percent of total deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to 29.8 percent at year-end 2022 and 25.6 percent at the year-ago period end.

Total shareholders’ equity was $413.2 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $354.5 million at December 31, 2022. During the second quarter 2023, Summit issued 1,880,732 common shares at a fair value of $39.0 million as consideration in conjunction with the PSB acquisition. Summit paid a quarterly common dividend of $0.20 per share in the second quarter of 2023.

Tangible Book Value Per Share (“TBVPS”) decreased by $0.97 to $21.93 during the second quarter of 2023, representing a 4.3 percent decrease. This decline was primarily influenced by the acquisition of PSB, which represented TBVPS dilution of $1.52 resulting from the transaction’s issuance of 1,880,732 common shares and its creation of intangible assets of $15.6 million. Summit had 14,672,147 outstanding common shares at June 30, 2023, compared to 12,783,646 at year-end 2022.  

As announced in the first quarter of 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock, of which 323,577 shares have been repurchased to date. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During the second quarter of 2023, no shares of Summit’s common stock were repurchased under the Plan.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs (“NCOs”) of $3.8 million during the second quarter 2023, representing 0.50 percent of average loans annualized, compared to net loan recoveries of $63,000, representing (0.01) percent of average loans annualized, in the first quarter of 2023. NCOs of $159,000 represented 0.02 percent of average loans annualized in the year-ago period.

Summit’s allowance for loan credit losses was $45.7 million on June 30, 2023, $40.8 million at the end of the linked quarter, and $35.1 million on June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.29 percent of total loans, reflecting a slight increase compared to the rate of 1.26 percent recorded as of December 31, 2022. The allowance for loan credit losses was increased by $1.50 million in Q2 2023 as result of purchased credit deteriorated loans from PSB. In terms of the allowance's coverage, it represented 402.8 percent of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023, in contrast to the figure of 497.2 percent at the prior year-end, December 31, 2022.

Summit’s allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $7.33 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $6.57 million at the end of the linked quarter. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments increased $760,000 during the most recent quarter. The acquisition of PSB resulted in an increase to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $235,000, while the remaining increase was principally the result of a change in the mix of our unfunded commitments.  Construction loan commitments, which on average have a higher historical loss ratio than do other loans, increased, while our mortgage warehouse unfunded lines of credit, which carry a lower loss factor, decreased.

As of March 31, 2023, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties, and repossessed assets, totaled $16.1 million, or 0.32 percent of assets, compared to NPAs of $12.9 million, or 0.33 percent of assets at year-end 2022.

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $4.6 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, Kentucky, Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummitBank.com and 53 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Summit’s management uses, and this press release contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible common equity/tangible assets; efficiency ratio; return on average tangible equity and return on average tangible common equity. Summit believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although Summit believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of Summit’s business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)      
Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022      
       
    For the Quarter Ended Percent
Dollars in thousands 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Change
Statements of Income      
  Interest income      
     Loans, including fees $ 54,413   $ 32,766   66.1 %
     Securities   6,247     2,752   127.0 %
     Other   203     45   351.1 %
  Total interest income   60,863     35,563   71.1 %
  Interest expense      
     Deposits   17,851     2,622   580.8 %
     Borrowings   2,699     1,976   36.6 %
  Total interest expense   20,550     4,598   346.9 %
  Net interest income   40,313     30,965   30.2 %
  Provision for credit losses   8,000     2,000   300.0 %
  Net interest income after provision      
      for credit losses   32,313     28,965   11.6 %
         
  Noninterest income      
     Trust and wealth management fees   854     745   14.6 %
     Mortgage origination revenue   169     317   -46.7 %
     Service charges on deposit accounts   1,943     1,674   16.1 %
     Bank card revenue   1,987     1,618   22.8 %
     Net gains/(losses) on equity investments   150     (669 ) -122.4 %
     Net realized losses on debt securities   (211 )   (289 ) -27.0 %
     Bank owned life insurance and annuity income   431     331   30.2 %
     Other income   100     129   -22.5 %
  Total noninterest income   5,423     3,856   40.6 %
  Noninterest expense      
      Salaries and employee benefits   12,156     10,030   21.2 %
      Net occupancy expense   1,528     1,258   21.5 %
      Equipment expense   2,361     1,791   31.8 %
      Professional fees   471     507   -7.1 %
      Advertising and public relations   264     165   60.0 %
      Amortization of intangibles   999     355   181.4 %
      FDIC premiums   742     190   290.5 %
      Bank card expense   951     810   17.4 %
      Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses   48     141   -66.0 %
      Acquisition-related expense   4,163     4   n/m  
      Other expenses   3,641     2,358   54.4 %
  Total noninterest expense   27,324     17,609   55.2 %
  Income before income taxes   10,412     15,212   -31.6 %
  Income taxes   2,203     3,198   -31.1 %
  Net income   8,209     12,014   -31.7 %
  Preferred stock dividends   225     225   n/a  
         
  Net income applicable to common shares $ 7,984   $ 11,789   -32.3 %


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)      
Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022    
         
    For the Quarter Ended Percent
    6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Change
Per Share Data      
  Earnings per common share      
     Basic $ 0.54   $ 0.92   -41.3 %
     Diluted $ 0.54   $ 0.92   -41.3 %
         
  Cash dividends per common share $ 0.20   $ 0.18   11.1 %
  Common stock dividend payout ratio   35.7 %   19.5 % 83.1 %
         
  Average common shares outstanding      
     Basic   14,668,923     12,754,724   15.0 %
     Diluted   14,703,636     12,810,174   14.8 %
         
  Common shares outstanding at period end   14,672,147     12,763,422   15.0 %
         
Performance Ratios      
  Return on average equity   7.99 %   14.48 % -44.8 %
  Return on average tangible equity (C)(E)   10.86 %   18.28 % -40.6 %
  Return on average tangible common equity (D)(E)   11.37 %   19.35 % -41.2 %
  Return on average assets   0.73 %   1.30 % -43.8 %
  Net interest margin (A)   3.89 %   3.66 % 6.3 %
  Efficiency ratio (B)   47.90 %   47.45 % 0.9 %
         

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(E) -- See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

    

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Six Month Performance Summary (unaudited)      
2023 vs 2022      
         
    For the Six Months Ended Percent
Dollars in thousands 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Change
Statements of Income      
  Interest income      
     Loans, including fees $ 99,897   $ 62,991   58.6 %
     Securities   11,066     5,374   105.9 %
     Other   375     91   312.1 %
  Total interest income   111,338     68,456   62.6 %
  Interest expense      
     Deposits   31,851     4,349   632.4 %
     Borrowings   4,984     3,587   38.9 %
  Total interest expense   36,835     7,936   364.2 %
  Net interest income   74,503     60,520   23.1 %
  Provision for credit losses   9,500     3,950   140.5 %
  Net interest income after provision      
      for credit losses   65,003     56,570   14.9 %
         
  Noninterest income      
     Trust and wealth management fees   1,665     1,503   10.8 %
     Mortgage origination revenue   340     656   -48.2 %
     Service charges on deposit accounts   3,335     3,074   8.5 %
     Bank card revenue   3,555     3,109   14.3 %
     Net gains/(losses) on equity investments   195     (297 ) n/a  
     Net realized losses on debt securities, net   (270 )   (442 ) -38.9 %
     Bank owned life insurance and annuity income   767     615   24.7 %
     Other income   222     183   21.3 %
  Total noninterest income   9,809     8,401   16.8 %
  Noninterest expense      
      Salaries and employee benefits   22,963     19,731   16.4 %
      Net occupancy expense   2,861     2,499   14.5 %
      Equipment expense   4,391     3,634   20.8 %
      Professional fees   847     869   -2.5 %
      Advertising and public relations   434     337   28.8 %
      Amortization of intangibles   1,342     734   82.8 %
      FDIC premiums   1,072     580   84.8 %
      Bank card expense   1,648     1,524   8.1 %
      Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses   62     51   21.6 %
      Acquisition-related expense   4,494     33   n/m  
      Other expenses   6,609     4,817   37.2 %
  Total noninterest expense   46,723     34,809   34.2 %
  Income before income taxes   28,089     30,162   -6.9 %
  Income taxes   5,779     6,455   -10.5 %
  Net income   22,310     23,707   -5.9 %
  Preferred stock dividends   450     450   0.0 %
         
  Net income applicable to common shares $ 21,860   $ 23,257   -6.0 %


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Six Month Performance Summary (unaudited)      
2023 vs 2022    
         
    For the Six Months Ended Percent
    6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Change
Per Share Data      
  Earnings per common share      
     Basic $ 1.59   $ 1.82   -12.6 %
     Diluted $ 1.59   $ 1.82   -12.6 %
         
  Cash dividends per common share $ 0.40   $ 0.36   11.1 %
  Common stock dividend payout ratio   25.1 %   19.8 % 27.1 %
         
  Average common shares outstanding      
     Basic   13,731,594     12,750,037   7.7 %
     Diluted   13,772,592     12,805,873   7.5 %
         
  Common shares outstanding at period end   14,672,147     12,763,422   15.0 %
         
Performance Ratios      
  Return on average equity   11.53 %   14.34 % -19.6 %
  Return on average tangible equity (C) (E)   14.78 %   18.15 % -18.6 %
  Return on average tangible common equity (D) (E)   15.52 %   18.87 % -17.8 %
  Return on average assets   1.05 %   1.30 % -19.2 %
  Net interest margin (A)   3.86 %   3.64 % 6.0 %
  Efficiency ratio (B)   47.95 %   48.42 % -1.0 %
         

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income applicable to common shares + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(E) -- See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)          
           
    For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022
Statements of Income          
  Interest income          
     Loans, including fees $ 54,413   $ 45,485   $ 43,589   $ 38,784   $ 32,766  
     Securities   6,247     4,819     4,181     3,497     2,752  
     Other   203     171     70     170     45  
  Total interest income   60,863     50,475     47,840     42,451     35,563  
  Interest expense          
     Deposits   17,851     14,000     10,194     6,140     2,622  
     Borrowings   2,699     2,286     3,293     2,198     1,976  
  Total interest expense   20,550     16,286     13,487     8,338     4,598  
  Net interest income   40,313     34,189     34,353     34,113     30,965  
  Provision for credit losses   8,000     1,500     1,500     1,500     2,000  
  Net interest income after provision          
      for credit losses   32,313     32,689     32,853     32,613     28,965  
  Noninterest income          
     Trust and wealth management fees   854     811     750     725     745  
     Mortgage origination revenue   169     171     286     538     317  
     Service charges on deposit accounts   1,943     1,392     1,526     1,550     1,674  
     Bank card revenue   1,987     1,568     1,513     1,639     1,618  
     Net gains/(losses) on equity investments   150     45     280     283     (669 )
     Net realized losses on debt securities   (211 )   (59 )   (24 )   (242 )   (289 )
     Bank owned life insurance and annuity income   431     336     367     229     331  
     Other income   100     122     167     165     129  
  Total noninterest income   5,423     4,386     4,865     4,887     3,856  
  Noninterest expense          
     Salaries and employee benefits   12,156     10,807     10,532     10,189     10,030  
     Net occupancy expense   1,528     1,333     1,328     1,301     1,258  
     Equipment expense   2,361     2,030     1,769     1,851     1,791  
     Professional fees   471     376     386     372     507  
     Advertising and public relations   264     170     280     276     165  
     Amortization of intangibles   999     343     351     354     355  
     FDIC premiums   742     330     352     292     190  
     Bank card expense   951     696     679     726     810  
     Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses   48     15     159     26     141  
     Acquisition-related expenses   4,163     331     81     -     4  
     Other expenses   3,641     2,968     2,932     3,834     2,358  
  Total noninterest expense   27,324     19,399     18,849     19,221     17,609  
  Income before income taxes   10,412     17,676     18,869     18,279     15,212  
  Income tax expense   2,203     3,575     3,783     3,856     3,198  
  Net income   8,209     14,101     15,086     14,423     12,014  
  Preferred stock dividends   225     225     225     225     225  
             
  Net income applicable to common shares $ 7,984   $ 13,876   $ 14,861   $ 14,198   $ 11,789  


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)          
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)            
             
    For the Quarter Ended  
    6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022  
Per Share Data            
  Earnings per common share            
     Basic $ 0.54   $ 1.09   $ 1.16   $ 1.11   $ 0.92    
     Diluted $ 0.54   $ 1.08   $ 1.16   $ 1.11   $ 0.92    
               
  Cash dividends per common share $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.18    
  Common stock dividend payout ratio   36.7 %   18.1 %   16.9 %   17.7 %   19.1 %  
               
  Average common shares outstanding            
     Basic   14,668,923     12,783,851     12,775,703     12,766,473     12,754,724    
     Diluted   14,703,636     12,830,102     12,837,637     12,835,670     12,810,174    
               
  Common shares outstanding at period end   14,672,147     12,786,404     12,783,646     12,774,645     12,763,422    
               
Performance Ratios            
  Return on average equity   7.99 %   15.55 %   17.50 %   17.05 %   14.48 %  
  Return on average tangible equity (C)(E)   10.86 %   19.10 %   21.75 %   21.33 %   18.28 %  
  Return on average tangible common equity (D)(E)   11.37 %   20.10 %   22.96 %   22.20 %   19.00 %  
  Return on average assets   0.73 %   1.43 %   1.54 %   1.51 %   1.30 %  
  Net interest margin (A)   3.89 %   3.83 %   3.80 %   3.84 %   3.66 %  
  Efficiency ratio (B)   47.90 %   48.00 %   46.40 %   47.95 %   47.45 %  

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(E) -- See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)          
Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)          
Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022
Assets          
  Cash and due from banks $ 23,341   $ 16,488   $ 16,469   $ 16,141   $ 17,921  
  Interest bearing deposits other banks   39,902     54,328     28,248     29,510     31,680  
  Debt securities, available for sale   512,038     431,933     405,201     383,965     368,049  
  Debt securities, held to maturity   95,200     95,682     96,163     96,640     97,116  
  Equity investments   30,818     29,867     29,494     20,314     19,905  
  Other investments   16,014     12,696     16,029     18,105     18,329  
  Loans, net   3,506,880     3,059,099     3,043,919     3,038,377     2,941,813  
  Property held for sale   4,742     5,128     5,067     5,193     5,319  
  Premises and equipment, net   60,967     54,491     53,981     54,628     55,034  
  Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   76,423     61,807     62,150     62,502     62,856  
  Cash surrender value of life insurance policies and annuities   84,790     72,019     71,640     71,216     71,073  
  Derivative financial instruments   39,951     34,758     40,506     42,179     31,452  
  Other assets   61,204     49,111     47,825     48,529     42,252  
     Total assets $ 4,552,270   $ 3,977,407   $ 3,916,692   $ 3,887,299   $ 3,762,799  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
  Deposits $ 3,735,034   $ 3,299,846   $ 3,169,879   $ 3,108,072   $ 2,975,304  
  Short-term borrowings   232,150     140,150     225,999     273,148     291,447  
  Long-term borrowings and          
       subordinated debentures, net   123,776     123,660     123,543     123,427     123,311  
  Other liabilities   48,136     44,205     42,741     40,978     38,846  
  Total liabilities   4,139,096     3,607,861     3,562,162     3,545,625     3,428,908  
  Preferred stock and related surplus   14,920     14,920     14,920     14,920     14,920  
  Common stock and related surplus   130,227     90,939     90,696     90,345     90,008  
  Retained earnings   276,762     271,712     260,393     248,084     236,438  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (8,735 )   (8,025 )   (11,479 )   (11,675 )   (7,475 )
  Total shareholders' equity   413,174     369,546     354,530     341,674     333,891  
     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,552,270   $ 3,977,407   $ 3,916,692   $ 3,887,299   $ 3,762,799  
             
  Book value per common share $ 27.14   $ 27.73   $ 26.57   $ 25.58   $ 24.99  
  Tangible book value per common share (A)(C) $ 21.93   $ 22.90   $ 21.70   $ 20.69   $ 20.07  
  Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)(C)   7.2 %   7.5 %   7.2 %   6.9 %   6.9 %
             

NOTES

(A)   – Tangible book value per share = (Common stock and related surplus plus Retained earnings plus Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / Common shares outstanding.

(B)   – Tangible common equity to tangible assets = (Common stock and related surplus plus Retained earnings plus Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / (Total assets – Intangible assets).

(C)   -- See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Loan Composition (unaudited)            
               
Dollars in thousands 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022  
               
Commercial   $ 511,457 $ 498,268 $ 501,844 $ 512,771 $ 455,202  
Mortgage warehouse lines   118,785   86,240   130,390   194,740   171,399  
Commercial real estate            
     Owner occupied   566,447   469,560   467,050   473,298   502,152  
     Non-owner occupied   1,193,927   1,036,358   1,004,368   960,627   963,646  
Construction and development            
     Land and development   117,371   102,351   106,362   104,437   106,840  
     Construction     309,709   290,556   282,935   248,564   211,955  
Residential real estate            
     Conventional     483,998   395,312   386,874   382,203   377,980  
     Jumbo     117,219   111,475   92,103   87,449   79,803  
     Home equity     86,050   70,167   71,986   72,756   71,136  
Consumer     44,429   36,531   35,372   35,116   33,816  
Other     3,169   3,117   3,534   3,166   2,947  
Total loans, net of unearned fees   3,552,561   3,099,935   3,082,818   3,075,127   2,976,876  
Less allowance for loan credit losses     45,681   40,836   38,899   36,750   35,063  
Loans, net $ 3,506,880 $ 3,059,099 $ 3,043,919 $ 3,038,377 $ 2,941,813  
               
Unfunded loan commitments $ 957,278 $ 907,757 $ 925,657 $ 889,854 $ 876,157  
               


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Deposit Composition (unaudited)          
               
Dollars in thousands   6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022  
Core deposits              
   Non-interest bearing checking $ 679,139 $ 552,716 $ 553,616 $ 619,067 $ 600,791  
   Interest bearing checking   2,024,341   1,886,011   1,743,299   1,475,643   1,238,368  
   Savings     512,129   462,631   496,751   582,922   645,099  
   Time deposits     375,860   278,410   294,630   338,668   386,562  
Total core deposits   3,591,469   3,179,768   3,088,296   3,016,300   2,870,820  
               
Brokered time deposits   54,399   71,451   32,790   32,778   32,767  
Other non-core time deposits   89,166   48,627   48,793   58,994   71,717  
Total deposits $ 3,735,034 $ 3,299,846 $ 3,169,879 $ 3,108,072 $ 2,975,304  
               
Estimated uninsured deposits (A) $ 1,189,908 $ 933,703 $ 946,188 $ 757,038 $ 762,466  
               
(A) - Excludes uninsured public funds otherwise secured or collateralized as required by law    
               


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)            
    6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022  
Summit Financial Group, Inc.            
  CET1 Risk-based Capital 8.7 % 8.9 % 8.6 % 8.2 % 8.2 %  
  Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 9.5 % 9.8 % 9.5 % 9.2 % 9.2 %  
  Total Risk-based Capital 13.3 % 14.0 % 13.5 % 13.1 % 13.3 %  
  Tier 1 Leverage 8.4 % 8.7 % 8.5 % 8.4 % 8.4 %  
               
Summit Community Bank, Inc.            
  CET1 Risk-based Capital 11.3 % 11.9 % 11.6 % 11.3 % 11.4 %  
  Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 11.3 % 11.9 % 11.6 % 11.3 % 11.4 %  
  Total Risk-based Capital 12.5 % 13.1 % 12.6 % 12.2 % 12.4 %  
  Tier 1 Leverage 9.9 % 10.6 % 10.4 % 10.3 % 10.4 %  
               


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Asset Quality Information (unaudited)          
    For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022
  Gross loan charge-offs $ 4,174   $ 164   $ 250   $ 265   $ 306  
  Gross loan recoveries   (346 )   (227 )   (249 )   (257 )   (147 )
     Net loan charge-offs $ 3,828   $ (63 ) $ 1   $ 8   $ 159  
             
  Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.50 %   -0.01 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.02 %
             
  Allowance for loan credit losses $ 45,681   $ 40,836   $ 38,899   $ 36,750   $ 35,063  
  Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage          
      of period end loans   1.29 %   1.32 %   1.26 %   1.19 %   1.18 %
             
  Allowance for credit losses on          
      unfunded loan commitments ("ULC") $ 7,332   $ 6,572   $ 6,947   $ 7,597   $ 7,792  
  Allowance for credit losses on ULC          
      as a percentage of period end ULC   0.81 %   0.72 %   0.75 %   0.85 %   0.89 %
             
  Nonperforming assets:          
     Nonperforming loans          
         Commercial $ 254   $ 402   $ 93   $ 347   $ 345  
         Commercial real estate   5,970     1,700     1,750     1,860     2,703  
         Residential construction and development   772     813     851     902     1,053  
         Residential real estate   4,298     4,322     5,117     6,083     6,799  
         Consumer   46     65     12     8     37  
  Total nonperforming loans   11,340     7,302     7,823     9,200     10,937  
     Foreclosed properties          
         Commercial real estate   297     297     297     297     440  
         Commercial construction and development   2,187     2,187     2,187     2,332     2,332  
         Residential construction and development   2,161     2,293     2,293     2,293     2,293  
         Residential real estate   97     351     290     271     254  
  Total foreclosed properties   4,742     5,128     5,067     5,193     5,319  
    Other repossessed assets   -     -     -     -     -  
  Total nonperforming assets $ 16,082   $ 12,430   $ 12,890   $ 14,393   $ 16,256  
             
  Nonperforming loans to period end loans   0.32 %   0.24 %   0.25 %   0.30 %   0.37 %
  Nonperforming assets to period end assets   0.35 %   0.31 %   0.33 %   0.37 %   0.43 %
             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)          
             
Dollars in thousands 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022
             
  Commercial $ 1,006 $ 463 $ 3,168 $ 1,329 $ 989
  Commercial real estate   513   1,000   641   1,550   4,084
  Construction and development   161   3,459   317   236   821
  Residential real estate   4,933   2,311   6,231   2,824   3,452
  Consumer   389   252   253   216   196
  Other   17   13   22   4   14
     Total $ 7,019 $ 7,498 $ 10,632 $ 6,159 $ 9,556
             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)                        
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates                  
Q2 2023 vs Q1 2023 vs Q2 2022 (unaudited)                        
                             
  Q2 2023   Q1 2023   Q2 2022      
  Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /      
Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate      
                             
ASSETS                            
Interest earning assets                            
  Loans, net of unearned interest (1)                          
    Taxable $ 3,516,306   $ 54,374 6.20 %   $ 3,087,068   $ 45,421 5.97 %   $ 2,902,370   $ 32,721 4.52 %      
    Tax-exempt (2)   4,144     49 4.74 %     6,086     81 5.40 %     5,127     57 4.46 %      
  Securities                            
    Taxable   428,039     4,900 4.59 %     314,004     3,412 4.41 %     297,701     1,765 2.38 %      
    Tax-exempt (2)   209,931     1,705 3.26 %     216,430     1,781 3.34 %     178,043     1,249 2.81 %      
   Interest bearing deposits other banks                          
        and Federal funds sold   35,218     203 2.31 %     34,330     171 2.02 %     37,757     45 0.48 %      
Total interest earning assets   4,193,638     61,231 5.86 %     3,657,918     50,866 5.64 %     3,420,998     35,837 4.20 %      
                             
Noninterest earning assets                            
  Cash & due from banks   23,588           17,387           16,351            
  Premises & equipment   60,872           54,112           55,449            
  Intangible assets   80,445           62,024           63,058            
  Other assets   212,104           190,533           165,788            
  Allowance for loan credit losses   (44,312 )         (39,507 )         (33,232 )          
    Total assets $ 4,526,335         $ 3,942,467         $ 3,688,412            
                             
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
                             
Liabilities                            
Interest bearing liabilities                            
  Interest bearing                            
    demand deposits   1,985,134     13,423 2.71 %     1,819,505     10,796 2.41 %   $ 1,189,324   $ 1,274 0.43 %      
  Savings deposits   528,694     2,000 1.52 %     480,207     1,917 1.62 %     672,353     689 0.41 %      
  Time deposits   513,236     2,428 1.90 %     389,252     1,287 1.34 %     517,360     659 0.51 %      
  Short-term borrowings   207,418     1,212 2.34 %     166,365     824 2.01 %     207,227     696 1.35 %      
  Long-term borrowings and                            
     subordinated debentures   123,843     1,487 4.82 %     123,599     1,462 4.80 %     123,263     1,280 4.17 %      
Total interest bearing liabilities   3,358,325     20,550 2.45 %     2,978,928     16,286 2.22 %     2,709,527     4,598 0.68 %      
                             
Noninterest bearing liabilities                            
  Demand deposits   706,391           557,209           605,724            
  Other liabilities   50,863           43,508           41,307            
    Total liabilities   4,115,579           3,579,645           3,356,558            
                             
Shareholders' equity - preferred   14,920           14,920           14,920            
Shareholders' equity - common   395,836           347,902           316,934            
  Total liabilities and                            
    shareholders' equity $ 4,526,335         $ 3,942,467         $ 3,688,412            
                             
NET INTEREST EARNINGS   $ 40,681       $ 34,580       $ 31,239        
                             
NET INTEREST MARGIN     3.89 %       3.83 %       3.66 %      
                             
(1) -For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.              
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented.  
       The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $368,000, $391,000, and $274,000 for Q2 2023,    
       Q1 2023 and Q2 2022, respectively.                        
                             

   

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)            
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates          
YTD 2023 vs YTD 2022 (unaudited)                
     
  YTD 2023   YTD 2022  
  Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /  
Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate  
                 
ASSETS                
Interest earning assets                
  Loans, net of unearned interest (1)                
    Taxable $ 3,302,776   $ 99,794 6.09 %   $ 2,837,467   $ 62,900 4.47 %  
    Tax-exempt (2)   5,109     130 5.13 %     5,248     115 4.42 %  
  Securities                
    Taxable   371,330     8,312 4.51 %     308,872     3,420 2.23 %  
    Tax-exempt (2)   213,162     3,486 3.30 %     179,252     2,473 2.78 %  
   Interest bearing deposits other banks              
        and Federal funds sold   34,641     375 2.18 %     55,222     91 0.33 %  
Total interest earning assets   3,927,018     112,097 5.76 %     3,386,061     68,999 4.11 %  
                 
Noninterest earning assets                
  Cash & due from banks   20,231           17,781        
  Premises & equipment   57,511           55,746        
  Intangible assets   71,285           63,242        
  Other assets   201,267           154,200        
  Allowance for loan losses   (41,925 )         (32,849 )      
    Total assets $ 4,235,387         $ 3,644,181        
                 
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
                 
Liabilities                
Interest bearing liabilities                
  Interest bearing                
    demand deposits $ 1,903,945   $ 24,219 2.57 %   $ 1,162,346   $ 1,739 0.30 %  
  Savings deposits   504,392     3,917 1.57 %     686,157     1,262 0.37 %  
  Time deposits   451,774     3,715 1.66 %     529,791     1,348 0.51 %  
  Short-term borrowings   187,159     2,036 2.19 %     173,914     1,068 1.24 %  
  Long-term borrowings and                
     subordinated debentures   123,656     2,948 4.81 %     123,234     2,519 4.12 %  
    3,170,926     36,835 2.34 %     2,675,442     7,936 0.60 %  
Noninterest bearing liabilities                
  Demand deposits   630,390           596,365        
  Other liabilities   47,150           41,779        
    Total liabilities   3,848,466           3,313,586        
                 
Shareholders' equity - preferred   14,920           14,920        
Shareholders' equity - common   372,001           315,675        
  Total liabilities and                
    shareholders' equity $ 4,235,387         $ 3,644,181        
                 
NET INTEREST EARNINGS   $ 75,262       $ 61,063    
                 
NET INTEREST MARGIN     3.86 %       3.64 %  
                 
(1) -For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.          
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented.  
       The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $759,000 and $543,000 for the      
       YTD 2023 and YTD 2022 periods, respectively.              
                 


Contact: Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO
Telephone: (304) 530-0552
Email: rtissue@summitfgi.com


Summit Financial Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth, Improved Net Interest Margin, Strategic Balance Sheet Expansion, and Earnings of $0.54 Per Share for Second Quarter 2023

