India In Vitro Fertilization Market: Latest Analysis of Revenue Surge to USD 3.72 billion by 2030 with 16.45% CAGR

In Vitro Fertilization Market in India Is Expected to Reach $3.72 Billion by 2030, Claims Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title India In Vitro Fertilization Market Size was Valued at USD 793.27 million in 2020, and is Projected to Garner USD 3.72 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.45% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬-

• The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the India IVF market, the reason being, shutdown of fertility centers and hospitals in various COVID-19 affected countries and more number of healthcare workers falling ill.

• Moreover, there was a decrease in number of fertility treatments and services such as fresh IVF cycles, thawed IVF cycles, and donor egg IVF cycles owing to direct contact of physicians with people seeking IVF treatment.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Growing incidence of male and female infertility, emerging trend of late pregnancies, technological advancements in ART procedures, surge in IVF success rates, and rise in disposable income in India drive the growth of the India in vitro fertilization market. However, significant cost associated with IVF treatment impede the market growth. Moreover, growing number of fertility clinics and growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to boost the market growth in future.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• ART Fertility Clinics

• Bavishi Fertility Institut

• Craft Hospital & Research Centre

• Dr. Thomas Fertility Center/Chennai Fertility Centers

• Gunasheela Hospital

• Iswarya fertility Center

• Kamala Polyclinic & Nursing Home/Mumbai Fertility Clinic & IVF Center

• Lifeline Hospitals

• Nova IVI Fertility

• Oasis Centre (Unit of The Entity Sadguru Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.)

• Medicover

• Prashanth Fertility Research Centre

• Reviva Infertility & IVF Clinic

• Sabine Hospital & Research Centre Pvt. Ltd

• Sudha Hospitals

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: -

The India in vitro fertilization services market is studied on the basis of gender, procedure, cycle type, end user, and offering.

Based on gender, the female segment garnered the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020 and is expected to exhibit prominent growth during the forecast period, 2021-2030. However, the male segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.2% in 2030.

Based on cycle type, the fresh IVF cycles segment was the largest in 2020, capturing nearly three-fourths of the total market share and is expected to lead the trail through 2030. On the other hand, the thawed IVF cycles segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

In terms of offering, the IVF and IUI services generated the highest market share of more than two-thirds of the total market in 2020 and is expected to continue its leadership status through 2030. The same segment is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

