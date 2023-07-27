Blow Molding Machine Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.41 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%

Reports And Data

The global blow molding machine market size was USD 3.64 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.41 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blow Molding Machine Market Overview

The global market for blow molding machines had a size of USD 3.64 Billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 5.41 Billion by 2032, with a forecasted revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the specified period. The growth in market revenue can be attributed to several key factors.

One significant driver is the strong demand for packaged goods within the food and beverage industry. This increasing demand is a result of changing consumer preferences and the growing popularity of convenience foods. As a consequence, the use of blow molding machines in the packaging sector has witnessed notable growth. These machines are favored due to their ability to deliver high-quality and lightweight packaging solutions, meeting the requirements of the industry.

Moreover, the application of blow molding machines has expanded beyond the food and beverage sector. They are now widely utilized in the production of industrial and automotive components, which has further contributed to the market's revenue growth.

Additionally, there is a rising need for plastic packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical industry, driving the demand for blow molding machines even further.

Another factor that is expected to fuel the market's revenue growth is the increasing adoption of automation in production processes. This trend is likely to lead to enhanced efficiency and productivity, positively impacting the demand for blow molding machines in various industries.

Blow Molding Machine Market Segments

The blow molding machine market demonstrated a significant market size of USD 3.64 Billion in the year 2022. As we look forward, the market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, registering an impressive revenue CAGR of 4.5%. This projected growth indicates a promising future for the industry, with the estimated revenue reaching USD 5.41 Billion by 2032.

The estimation of the market's potential and growth trajectory is based on historical data covering the years 2020 and 2021, providing valuable insights into the industry's performance during that time. The forecast period for this market spans from 2022 to 2032, during which key quantitative units, such as revenue in USD Billion, will be used to measure the industry's progress.

One of the essential aspects of this report is its comprehensive coverage, encompassing various key parameters. The report will delve into revenue forecasting, ranking of companies operating within the market, competitive landscape analysis, and an exploration of the growth factors and trends shaping the industry's development.

Blow Molding Machine Market: Strategic Developments

• In 2021, Graham Engineering Corporation announced its partnership with Trademark Plastics, Inc. to develop sustainable and cost-effective blow molded packaging solutions. The partnership aims to reduce plastic waste and carbon footprint in the packaging industry.

• In 2021, Bekum Maschinenfabriken GmbH announced the launch of its new high-performance blow molding machine called the BM 902D. The machine is designed to produce large parts with high precision and productivity, featuring a state-of-the-art hydraulic system and user-friendly interface.

• In 2020, Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd. announced the development of a new blow molding machine that can produce 1,000 PET bottles per minute. The machine features a new mold clamping system and an advanced heating method to achieve high-speed and high-quality production.

• In 2020, Jomar Corp. announced the acquisition of Injection Blow Molding Machines, Inc. (IBM), a U.S.-based manufacturer of injection blow molding machines. The acquisition aimed to expand Jomar's product portfolio and enhance its presence in the global market.

Blow Molding Machine Market: Competitive landscape

In the competitive landscape of the blow molding machine market, several key players stand out as prominent industry leaders. These companies have established their presence and earned a strong reputation for their contributions to the market. Let's take a closer look at some of these top players:

Graham Engineering Corporation has emerged as one of the leading contenders in the market. Known for its innovative solutions and advanced technology, Graham Engineering has secured a significant position in the blow molding machine industry.

Bekum Maschinenfabriken GmbH is another notable player in the market. With a rich history and expertise in the field, Bekum has consistently delivered high-quality machines and services, gaining the trust of customers worldwide.

Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd. has made its mark as a reliable and trusted provider of blow molding machines. The company's commitment to excellence and continuous improvement has contributed to its strong market presence.

Jomar Corp. is recognized for its specialized machines catering to various industries, including packaging and consumer goods. Their dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction has propelled them to a prominent position in the market.

Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH has built a reputation as a leading manufacturer of blow molding machines, offering cutting-edge technology and comprehensive solutions to meet diverse customer needs.

