Mouthwash Liquid Market with CAGR Value of 5.6% & Industry Share till 2030

Mouthwash Liquid Market Detailed Analysis

Mouthwash is a liquid oral product designed to freshen breath. Certain varieties may also kill bacteria and whiten teeth.

The global Mouthwash Liquid market was valued at USD 3137 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 4630.2 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6 percent during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Netherlands-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

The main Mouthwash players include Johnson & Johnson, P&G, Colgate, etc. The top three Mouthwash players account for approximately 65 percent of the total global market. Americas is the largest consumer market for Mouthwash accounting for about 55 percent, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. In terms of Type, Therapeutic Mouthwash is the largest segment, with a share about 71 percent. And in terms of Application, the largest application is Household, followed by Hospital & Dental Clinic.

𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

The global market for mouthwash liquid has witnessed steady growth in recent years due to increasing awareness about oral hygiene, the rise in dental problems, and the growing focus on maintaining fresh breath. Oral health professionals often recommend mouthwash as part of daily oral care routines, contributing to the market's expansion. Additionally, the introduction of innovative and flavored mouthwash products has appealed to consumers, further boosting market growth.

Top Manufactures Listed in the Mouthwash Liquid Market Report are: -

Johnson & Johnson

Church & Dwight

Crest

Hawley & Hazel

Reckitt Benckiser

Colgate-Palmolive

GSK

Procter & Gamble

Lion

Amway

Caldwell Consumer Health

Dr. Harold Katz

Weleda

Dentyl Active

𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

1) Rising Oral Health Awareness: Growing awareness about the importance of oral health and the link between oral hygiene and overall health is a major driving factor for the mouthwash liquid market. Consumers are becoming more conscious of maintaining good oral hygiene, which has led to an increased demand for mouthwash products.

2) Preventive Dental Care: The shift toward preventive dental care and regular dental check-ups has led to a higher recommendation of mouthwash use by oral health professionals. As a result, consumers are incorporating mouthwash into their daily oral care routine to maintain healthier teeth and gums.

3) Growing Dental Problems: The increasing prevalence of dental issues, such as cavities, gum diseases, and bad breath, has created a demand for effective oral care products. Mouthwash liquids that offer specific benefits, such as cavity prevention and antibacterial action, are gaining popularity.

Mouthwash Liquid Market Based on Type

Fluoride Mouthwash

Antiseptic Mouthwash

Cosmetic Mouthwash

Mouthwash Liquid Market Based on Applications

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Sale

COVID-19 Impact on Mouthwash Liquid Market

The global economy has been significantly influenced by the impact of COVID-19, leading to direct changes in Mouthwash Liquid market dynamics, disruptions in supply chains, and economic repercussions for businesses and financial markets. Our research team closely monitors the global situation and predicts that the market will present profitable prospects for producers in the post-COVID-19 era. The purpose of this report is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the current economic decline and the specific effects of COVID-19 on the industry.

Regional Analysis of Mouthwash Liquid Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

