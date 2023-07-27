Abrasives Market [2023-2032]: Investment Opportunities and Business Strategies by Major Players
The global abrasives market is driven by an increase in demand from building and construction sector, proliferation of construction and infrastructure projects.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global abrasives market is driven by an increase in demand from building and construction sector, proliferation of construction and infrastructure projects, infrastructure development in emerging economies, rising renovation and maintenance activities in the construction sector. However, volatility in raw material prices and intense competition restrain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, an increase in focus on surface quality and growing awareness of sustainability will provide remunerative growth opportunities in the upcoming years.
According to the report, the abrasives market valued for $42.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $67.0 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.
𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨
The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, including the production and distribution of abrasives. Restrictions on international trade, factory closures, and transportation limitations affected the availability of raw materials and finished products, leading to delays and supply shortages.
However, there is an increase in emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly practices across industries. This trend drives the demand for environmentally friendly abrasives, such as water-based and biodegradable products. Manufacturers in the abrasives market are responding to this demand by developing sustainable solutions, which are expected to contribute to the market growth.
Based on type, the bonded abrasives segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global abrasives market revenue and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast timeframe. The same segment is estimated to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032. The overall growth and expansion of industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, metal fabrication, and machinery increase the demand for bonded abrasives. These industries rely on bonded abrasives for various applications, including grinding, cutting, and polishing, to meet their manufacturing needs. Moreover, bonded abrasives offer efficient material removal and are designed for high productivity. They enable manufacturers to achieve accurate shape, precise grind, and improved surface finishes, thereby enhancing manufacturing efficiency.
Based on the material, the synthetic segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global abrasives market revenue and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. The same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032. The expansion of industrialization and manufacturing activities globally is a significant driver of the synthetic abrasives segment. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, metalworking, and construction rely heavily on synthetic abrasives for grinding, cutting, polishing, and surface preparation. The increase in demand for precision components, advanced materials, and high-quality finishes in these industries fuels the need for synthetic abrasives; thus, boosting the market growth.
Based on the end use industry, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global abrasives market revenue. The global population continues to grow, leading to an increase in demand for transportation. Urbanization is also on the rise, with more people moving to cities and requiring reliable means of transportation. These trends drive the demand for automobiles, contributing to the growth of the automotive sector. More ever, the metal fabrication segment would cite the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global abrasives market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific abrasives market is the largest and fastest-growing market globally. The region's robust industrial growth, rapid urbanization, and increase in manufacturing activities drive the demand for abrasives. Emerging economies like China and India play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Moreover, the demand for abrasives in Asia-Pacific is driven by various industries. The automotive sector, including both OEM manufacturing and automotive aftermarket, is a significant consumer of abrasives for metal grinding, finishing, and polishing applications.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -
3M Company
Bullard Abrasives, Inc.
Carborundum Universal Limited
Deerfos
Hindustan Abrasives
Osborn Lippert India Private Limited.
Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH
Saint-Gobain
SAK ABRASIVES LIMITED
Sterling Abrasives Limited
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global abrasives market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.
