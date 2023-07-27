Yacht Charter Market Set to Garner at 6.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate During 2021-2027

Yacht Charter Industry

Yacht Charter Market by Type (Motorized yacht, Sailing Yacht and Others), Size and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the number of private islands on cruise itineraries, shift toward alternative sources of energy, increase in disposable income of people, and surge in the figure of high net worth individuals fuel the growth of the global yacht charter market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Yacht Charter Market by Type (Motorized yacht, Sailing Yacht and Others), by Size (Small (up to 30m), Medium (30m-50m), large (over 50m) and application (Vacation/Leisure, Sailing and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global yacht charter industry was estimated at $15.20 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $25.16 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

Rise in the number of private islands on cruise itineraries, shift toward alternative sources of energy, increase in disposable income of people, and surge in the figure of high net worth individuals fuel the growth of the global yacht charter market. On the other hand, high cost associated with yacht charter impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increased Involvement of Intermediaries & hybrid business models and change in yacht infrastructure are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

Based on type, the motor segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global yacht charter market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by 2026. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% throughout 2026. This is due to the fact that motor yachts are simpler to operate as compared to their other counterparts.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Yachtico Inc.

Charter Yachts Australia

Zizooboats GmbH

Fraser Yacht

Boatsetter

Nautal

Martello Yachting And Company

Princess Yacht limited Northrop & Johnson

Sailogy S.A.

