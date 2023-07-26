UZBEKISTAN, July 26 - Foreign ministries of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan held an online meeting

On July 26, 2023, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhriddin and Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held virtual meeting.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of preparing and holding the Summit of the Presidents of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan which will be held in Ashgabat in early August.

The Ministers considered the draft program, the agenda of the upcoming meeting, as well as the draft final document of the Summit.

In this regard, ministers exchanged views on priority aspects of the regional cooperation.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan