Rebuilding Ukraine Forum - Bucharest 2023 Sparks International Synergy for Ukraine’s Reconstruction
From October 18 to 20, 2023, the Rebuilding Ukraine Forum will take place at the iconic Palace of Parliament in Romania. This forum is organized under the auspices of the Embassy of Ukraine and by prominent internationally respected institutions: the Romania-Ukraine Bilateral Chamber of Commerce (CCBRU), the Chamber for Sustainable Development Diplomacy with Ukraine (CDDDU), the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR), the Romanian Business Association of the Military Technique Manufacturers (PATROMIL), and the New Strategy Center (NSC) Rebuilding Ukraine Forum - Bucharest 2023 aims to identify innovative solutions, best practices, and policies regarding Ukraine's specific needs in the fields of reconstruction, defense, and physical and mental rehabilitation of the victims of the war in Ukraine.
— Prof. Dr. Nasty-Marian Vladoiu, organizer
This high-level international forum offers a collaborative and dynamic setting for constructive dialogue between governments, the business environment, and civil society. The vision of the organizers presents the potential for significant changes that can be achieved by promoting connections between these three sectors. The event will be attended by government officials from Ukraine and Romania and other international entities focusing on areas such as economy, defense, and social policies. National and international business leaders will have the rare opportunity to interact directly with government officials, forging invaluable connections for Ukraine's reconstruction. The event will also provide a platform for civil society, human rights organizations, and disability rights advocates to actively contribute to the reconstruction agenda. Furthermore, the Rebuilding Ukraine Forum takes a distinctive approach by facilitating essential interactions between representatives of the reconstruction authorities in Ukraine and companies interested in the reconstruction process, fostering deeper understanding of Ukraine's urgent needs and establishing meaningful partnerships.
"The forum acts as a dynamic platform for collaboration that directly addresses the specific requirements of Ukraine's reconstruction process," said Prof. Dr. Nasty-Marian Vladoiu, President of the Romania-Ukraine Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and the project's initiator.
By combining the three essential pillars: reconstruction, defense, and physical and mental rehabilitation of the victims of the war in Ukraine, Rebuilding Ukraine Forum - Bucharest 2023 ensures a comprehensive approach to the current challenges faced by Ukraine as a result of the war generated by the Russian Federation.
Participants will also receive a prestigious Certificate of Recognition as a Supporter of the Rebuilding Ukraine project.
The ultimate goal of the Forum aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals - a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet. By leveraging innovative approaches to support the war effort, identifying internal and international sources of reconstruction, and supporting Ukraine's leadership in the process, this forum aims to pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the region.
Details about the Forum and how to participate can be found by visiting the official event page at www.rebuildingukraineforum.com
