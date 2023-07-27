FEMA Approves an Additional $3 Million for North Dakota’s COVID-19 Response

DENVER – FEMA has approved an additional $3 million in Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 1, 2020. FEMA has now approved more than $190 million in Public Assistance grant funds to North Dakota for their pandemic response.

The North Dakota Department of Health will receive $3,086,353.80 in FEMA funding to reimburse the department for the purchase of COVID-19 test kits used for a statewide antigen testing program. These costs were incurred from March 1, 2023, to May 4, 2023.

This project was federally funded at 90 percent of the eligible cost.

COVID-19 was an unprecedented pandemic in recent history and FEMA took extraordinary steps to evaluate and adjust the Public Assistance application and funding process that helped states, local governments and tribal nations respond and recover. FEMA works with our partners before, during and after disasters.

During the COVID-19 pandemic response, FEMA simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to better address the magnitude of the event, and by doing this, state and local governments received their eligible funding reimbursements more quickly. These reimbursements played a critical role as state, tribal and local officials worked to assist their communities during their COVID-19 response. For more information about the Public Assistance program, visit: https://www.fema.gov/assistance/public/program-overview.

FEMA Funeral Assistance for COVID-19 is still available until September 2025. Find out more information about this program at: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/historic/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance or by calling 1-844-684-6333.

