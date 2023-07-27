Packaging Design Services Market size to Surpass $32.42 billion from 2023 to 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

"Discover the Power of Stunning Packaging Design: Unleash your product's true potential with our expert Packaging Design Services. Elevate your brand's image and captivate consumers with eye-catching, innovative designs that make a lasting impression.

Burlingame, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “Packaging Design Services Market, By Service Type (Graphic Design Services, Structural Design Services, Packaging Material Selection Services, Branding and Identity Services, Prototype Development Services, Sustainability and Eco-friendly Design Services), By Packaging Type (Primary Packaging (e.g., bottles, cans, pouches), Secondary Packaging (e.g., cartons, boxes, labels), Tertiary Packaging (e.g., pallets, shrink wrap, shipping containers)), By Industry Vertical (Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Homecare and Cleaning Products, E-commerce, Others), By Design Approach (Customized Packaging Design, Standard Packaging Design, Innovative and Creative Design, Sustainable Packaging Design),: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030 The global packaging design services market size is estimated to increase by US$ 32.42 billion from 2023 to 2030. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2030) before buying the full report -Request a sample report



Analysts’ Views on Global Packaging Design Services Market

Increasing use of innovative design solution for improving supply chain, develop practical, attractive, legal binding, and sustainable packaging options is expected to drive growth of the packaging design services market. Packaging design services are important component in the food & beverage industry, as they help to meet consumer demands for safe, convenient, and attracting packaging. Moreover, they provide cost-effective solutions for the personal care & cosmetics, healthcare &pharmaceutical, and electronics sectors.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Packaging Design Services Market:

The global packaging design services market is witnessing attention on the account of growing consumer preference for attractive and informative packaging that delivers product benefits, features, and values. Packaging design services allow companies to develop innovative and appealing designs that create exceptional brand experiences. Such innovative packaging designs helps companies to attract consumers and increase brand recognition. Thus, growing need for informative and innovative packaging solution is expected to augment packaging design services market growth.

Global Packaging Design Services Market - Drivers

Growing demand for sustainable packaging to foster market growth

Sustainable packaging market is growing on the account of growing environmental concerns along with the implementation of strict regulations regarding the use of plastics as a packaging materials. In March 2023, Electrolux Group launches recycled and paper-based packaging with 70% less ink. he Expanded PolyStyrene (EPS)-free packaging is made from paper-based material certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, with a four-color print that uses 70% less ink.

Strong growth of e-commerce sector to boost market growth

Owing to the growing consumerism and increasing penetration of interent has positively influnced the e-commerce market growth. E-commerce sector are adopting advanced packaging solution for ensuring effective packaging, product differentiation, and a enhanced unboxing experience for customers. Moreover, growing online shopping due to ease of shopping and convience is further impacting the packaging industry in a positive way.

Packaging Design Services Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 24.63 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 4% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 32.42 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa and Rest of Middle East Segments covered: By Service Type: Graphic Design Services, Structural Design Services, Packaging Material Selection Services, Branding and Identity Services, Prototype Development Services, Sustainability and Eco-friendly Design Services

Graphic Design Services, Structural Design Services, Packaging Material Selection Services, Branding and Identity Services, Prototype Development Services, Sustainability and Eco-friendly Design Services By Packaging Type: Primary Packaging (e.g., bottles, cans, pouches), Secondary Packaging (e.g., cartons, boxes, labels), Tertiary Packaging (e.g., pallets, shrink wrap, shipping containers)

Primary Packaging (e.g., bottles, cans, pouches), Secondary Packaging (e.g., cartons, boxes, labels), Tertiary Packaging (e.g., pallets, shrink wrap, shipping containers) By Industry Vertical: Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Homecare and Cleaning Products, E-commerce, Others

Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Homecare and Cleaning Products, E-commerce, Others By Design Approach: Customized Packaging Design, Standard Packaging Design, Innovative and Creative Design, Sustainable Packaging Design

Customized Packaging Design, Standard Packaging Design, Innovative and Creative Design, Sustainable Packaging Design By Target Market: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises, Startups Companies covered: Schawk Inc. (SGK Inc.), Interbrand Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), Tetra Pak International S.A., Amcor plc, Rieke Packaging Systems, Landaal Packaging Systems, Gerresheimer AG, TricorBraun Inc., Design Packaging, Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, Kush Bottles, Inc. (KushCo Holdings, Inc.), PaperWorks Industries, Inc., The Freelance Portfolio Growth Drivers: Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging

Rising E-commerce Sales

Growing Consumer Preference for Attractive and Informative Packaging

Branding and Differentiation Restraints & Challenges: Cost Constraints:

Lack of Brand Differentiation:

Evolving Consumer Preferences

Global Packaging Design Services Market – Restrain

Changing consumer prefrences and cost constraints are expected to hamper the market growth

High cost associated with designing and developing innovative packaging solutions are expected to pose challenges for the market growth. Moreover, consumer prefrences for packaging design are constanly evolving and this can challenging for providers to aling with the changing prefrences of targeted cosnumers. This factor is further anticipated to restrict the market growth.

Global Packaging Design Services Market – Opportunities

Incorporation of interactive and smart packaging solution is expected to bring profitable market opportunities

Key players in the market are incorporating interactive and smart packaging solution in order to enhance the consumer experiences. For instance, In July 2022, US-based digital security and identification company Identiv has completed the pilot launch of its near-field communication (NFC) enabled smart packaging for spirit brand OTACA Tequila.

Global Packaging Design Services Market - Key Developments

In April 2023, Huhtamaki has develop groundbreaking mono-material technology. Its innovative and sustainable flexible packaging, in Paper, PE and PP Retort, is transformational and meets the demands of both its customers and their consumers.

In July 2023, Based on consumer feedback, iD Fresh Food announced the launch of iD Squeeze and Fry Vada Batter 2.0, its new product packaging. The company has launched a campaign titled ‘Your Vada, Your Way Da!’ to promote the new packaging

Key Market Takeaways:

Global packaging design services market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, owing to the growing consumeris, increasing demand for sustainable packaging, and strong growth of e-commerce sector.

On the basis of service type, graphic design segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing advancement in packaging technology

On the basis of packaging type, primary packaging segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the fact that primary packaging keep the product inside safe and secure during transit.

On the basis of industry vertical, E-commerce segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the increasing sale of e-commerce which has significant impact on the packaging industry.

On the basis of design approach, sustainable packaging segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing environmental concerns and increasing need for eco-friendly packaging solution.

On the basis of target market, SMEs segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing number of SMEs around the globe.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the presence of major consumer goods companies and presence of well-established packaging industry in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global Packaging design services market include Schawk Inc. (SGK Inc.), Interbrand Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), Tetra Pak International S.A., Amcor plc, Rieke Packaging Systems, Landaal Packaging Systems, Gerresheimer AG, TricorBraun Inc., Design Packaging, Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, Kush Bottles, Inc. (KushCo Holdings, Inc.), PaperWorks Industries, Inc., The Freelance Portfolio

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Packaging Design Services Market, By Service Type: Graphic Design Services Structural Design Services Packaging Material Selection Services Branding and Identity Services Prototype Development Services Sustainability and Eco-friendly Design Services

Global Packaging Design Services Market, By Packaging Type: Primary Packaging (e.g., bottles, cans, pouches) Secondary Packaging (e.g., cartons, boxes, labels) Tertiary Packaging (e.g., pallets, shrink wrap, shipping containers)

Global Packaging Design Services Market, By Industry Vertical: Food and Beverage Cosmetics and Personal Care Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Consumer Electronics Automotive Homecare and Cleaning Products E-commerce Others

Global Packaging Design Services Market, By Design Approach: Customized Packaging Design Standard Packaging Design Innovative and Creative Design Sustainable Packaging Design

Global Packaging Design Services Market, By Target Market: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises Startups

Global Packaging Design Services Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



