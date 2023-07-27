Household Coffe Machine Market Forecast 2023-2030 | 121 Pages Report

Household Coffe Machine Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Household Coffe Machine Market" [2023-2031] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Household Coffe Machine Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Online, Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Others), and Types (Drip coffee machine, Capsule coffee machine, Pressure coffe machine). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Household Coffe Machine Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 121 Pages long. The Household Coffe Machine market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Keurig Dr Pepper

Panasonic

Nestlé Nespresso

Newell Brands

Delonghi

Melitta

Morphy Richards

Philips

Hamilton Beach

Illy

Bosch

Tsann Kuen

Krups

Jura

Fashion

Bears

Media

Donlim

Nningbo Xinxiang tech

Maybaum

ACA China

The Global Household Coffe Machine market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The home coffee machine is a coffee machine that regards home as the main application scenario and uses coffee beans/coffee powder/capsule coffee as the main raw material. Different brewing principles can produce different types of coffee. Household coffee machines can not make large amount of cups of coffee, but simple heaters can meet the requirements of home coffee making and low requirments on milk froth, convinient and understandable.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Household Coffe Machine market size is estimated to be worth USD 9951.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 13800 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6Percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Drip coffee machine accounting for Percent of the Household Coffe Machine global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Online was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In 2019, the output value of household coffee machines in North America exceeds USD2.708 billion, and the output value of Europe exceeds USD3.1 billion. Statistics show that Finland's per capita coffee consumption ranks first in the world, with an average of 12 kg per person, and China's per capita consumption is 0.05 kg. China's annual per capita coffee consumption is much lower than the world average. The prevalence of domestic coffee quotes is not high. Compared with the average three cups of coffee per day in Japan, the urban population in China is only three cups per year. However, China has a huge population base. With the continuous rise of coffee culture in China, as well as the acceleration of life rhythm and changes in eating habits, the potential of the coffee machine market will gradually be released.

Household Coffe Machine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Household Coffe Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Household Coffe Machine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

