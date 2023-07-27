President Thưởng meets Italian PM Meloni in Rome

VIETNAM, July 27 - ROME — Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed the two countries’ relations and measures for enhancing the bilateral strategic partnership during a meeting in Rome on July 26 (local time).

Voicing her delight at the progress in bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, especially economy, trade and investment, PM Meloni affirmed Italy’s respect for Việt Nam’s stature and role in the Indo-Pacific region.

There remains much room for the two countries to expand cooperation, and Italy is determined to join Việt Nam in promoting their strategic partnership to together surmount current challenges of the world and the regions, she stated.

President Thưởng, who is paying a State visit to Italy, highlighted the significance of his trip amid the 50th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership.

He noted that Việt Nam wishes to step up multifaceted collaboration with Italy, particularly in politics - diplomacy, economy, education - training, culture - arts, and other potential areas.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed to increase mutual visits between the countries’ ministries, sectors, and localities; and continue effectively implementing bilateral cooperation mechanisms such as the Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation.

Meloni stressed that the Italian Parliament’s ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) during the Vietnamese leader’s visit demonstrates her country’s attention to the enhancement of bilateral ties.

She also affirmed Italy’s readiness to act as a bridge for the G7 - ASEAN relations and the Việt Nam-EU ties.

President Thưởng said Việt Nam is ready to cooperate with Italy to boost partnerships in fields such as green transition, digital economy, and sustainable and inclusive prosperity.

Calling on Italy to strongly support the Việt Nam-EU comprehensive partnership and cooperation, he noted Việt Nam is willing to help Italy foster ties with ASEAN.

Both leaders agreed to keep fruitfully carrying out the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and consider this an important driver for their countries’ economic links.

Meloni voiced her support for fostering the EVFTA enforcement to raise trade between the two countries to US$7 billion.

The two sides also concurred in pushing ahead with cooperation in other fields like security - defence, education - training, science - technology, and cultural heritage preservation, which they viewed as potential areas that need to be tapped into to substantively and effectively intensify the strategic partnership.

Touching upon some regional and international issues of common concern, both host and guest agreed to strengthen coordination at international organisations and forums like the United Nations and the G7 - ASEAN cooperation framework, and work closely in realising the commitments under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Italy pledged to assist Việt Nam in terms of finance, technology, and manpower training to cope with climate change. It also welcomed Việt Nam’s proposal on the establishment of a trilateral framework on agriculture among Việt Nam, Italy and a third country to help deal with the global food security issue.

Following the meeting, President Thưởng and PM Meloni witnessed the signing of an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal affairs, and a cultural cooperation programme for 2023-26 between the two countries. — VNS