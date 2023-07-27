Party, State leaders commemorate war martyrs, late President Hồ Chí Minh

VIETNAM, July 27 - HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly (NA), the State President, the Government, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid wreaths at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The activity was held on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 to 2023).

The delegation included Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.

Former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, former President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, former NA chairmen Nguyễn Văn An and Nguyễn Sinh Hùng, along with many incumbent and former officials also attended the activity.

The same day, delegations of the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee under the Ministry of Public Security; the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; and the People’s Council, People’s Committee, and VFF Committee of Hà Nội, among others, also paid tribute the heroes, martyrs, and late President Hồ Chí Minh at the monument and the mausoleum. — VNS