AND Solutions Launches NIKO: A Revolutionary AutoML Platform Empowering Businesses with Data-Driven Decision Making

No-code AutoML Platform

Step into the future of artificial intelligence with NIKO, and unlock the potential of your data like never before.

SINGAPORE, August 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- AND Solutions , a prominent techfin company, is thrilled to introduce NIKO , an advanced, no-code AutoML platform that is set to transform the way businesses leverage artificial intelligence for data-driven decision making. With NIKO, users can effortlessly harness the power of machine learning without any coding expertise. By simply uploading their own data, businesses gain access to tailor-made predictive analysis, providing them with unprecedented insights and valuable foresight. NIKO's unique feature lies in its use case agnostic nature. It adapts seamlessly to the data provided, enabling businesses to generate predictions for a multitude of scenarios.Step into the future of artificial intelligence with NIKO, and unlock the potential of your data like never before. Empower your business with the ability to explore limitless possibilities and make well-informed decisions with ease.As NIKO is use case agnostic, it is not limited by specific use cases, enabling businesses to leverage any kind of tabular data for various needs. Its user-friendly interface and automated model building capabilities allow companies to harness the full potential of their data, revolutionizing traditional decision-making processes. Here are some of the example use cases where NIKO excels:Credit Scoring: NIKO empowers financial institutions to predict creditworthiness accurately. By analyzing the users’ historical data and relevant factors, NIKO creates predictive models that assess the credit risk of potential borrowers. With NIKO, financial institutions can make well-informed lending decisions, and optimize the balance of loan approval rate and default riskCustomer Churn Prediction: Businesses operating in highly competitive markets can leverage NIKO to predict customer churn. By analyzing customer behavior and interactions, NIKO identifies early signs of churn, enabling companies to implement targeted retention strategies and enhance customer satisfaction.Location Demand Forecasting: Retailers and logistics companies can optimize their operations using NIKO's location demand forecasting capabilities. NIKO analyzes historical data and external factors to predict demand fluctuations, enabling businesses to allocate resources efficiently and ensure timely service delivery.Insurance Claim Prediction: Insurance companies can enhance claims processing efficiency using NIKO. By analyzing historical claim data and policyholder information, NIKO predicts the likelihood of claim approval, streamlining the claims process and improving customer experience.Cross-Sell/Up-Sell Targeting: NIKO enables businesses to boost their revenue through effective cross-selling and up-selling strategies. By analyzing customer purchase history and preferences, NIKO identifies relevant products and services for personalized recommendations.Moreover, NIKO is equipped with various features that will allow the users to build and experiment with machine learning models effortlessly, eliminating the need for complex coding. It provides a user-friendly interface that enables data scientists and business users to collaborate seamlessly. Also NIKO streamlines the ML model building process, offering carefully designed reports that provide transparent and explainable results. This ensures that businesses can trust the AI-driven insights and make informed decisions with confidence. The platform seamlessly integrates with businesses' existing systems, enabling them to incorporate the predictive power of their models into real-time business decision making through Prediction API integration. Last but not least, NIKO allows continuous monitoring of model performance, enabling retraining to adapt to new patterns and trends.Quotes from Otgonbayar.P., CEO of AND Solutions:"With the launch of NIKO, we are excited to offer businesses a powerful AutoML platform that opens up new possibilities in the world of data-driven decision making. NIKO empowers businesses to make use of their historical data without the need for extensive data science or ML engineering capabilities. Our platform is designed to bring unmatched value and efficiency to business owners, not only by making data scientists' lives easier but by uncovering hidden potentials in the data. We believe that NIKO will transform businesses and drive AI-powered business value, ultimately contributing to the digital transformation of various industries."For more information about NIKO, visit https://nikoscoring.ai/ About AND Solutions:AND Solutions is a tech provider subsidiary for AND Global , a leading Singapore-based techfin company operating in 12 countries such as Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, and Cambodia. The company offers a range of AI-based solutions, including NIKO, an AutoML platform, Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), looms (a loan origination and management system), and Custom Credit Scoring (a comprehensive, tailor-made solution for credit risk management). With a strong focus on innovation, AND Global is committed to driving digital transformation in the financial services industry.For more information about AND Solutions, please visit www.andsolutions.net For more information about AND Global, please visit https://and.global/

NIKO no-code AutoML platform