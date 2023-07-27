Organic Wine Market to See Competition Rise | Frey Vineyards, Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Domaine Léon Boesch
Organic Wine Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Organic Wine Market will witness a 10.2% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028. HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Organic Wine Market Insights, to 2028 with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Organic Wine market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Frey Vineyards (United States), Emiliana Organic Vineyards (Chile), Domaine Léon Boesch (France), Badger Mountain Vineyard (United States), Bonterra Organic Vineyards (United States), Pizzolato Organic Winery (Italy), The Organic Wine Company (United States), Stellar Organics (South Africa), Coturri Winery (United States), Domaine Bousquet (Argentina)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Organic Wine market to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Organic Wine Market Breakdown by Type (Red Organic Wine, White Organic Wine) by Distribution Channel (On-trade, Offtrade) by Packaging (Bottles, Cans, Others) by Type of Grapes (Chenin Blanc, Gewürztraminer, Malbec, Pinot Noir, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Organic Wine market size is estimated to increase by USD 0.91 Billion at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 8.9 Billion.
Definition:
Organic wine refers to wine produced from grapes grown organically, without the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, or genetically modified organisms. The production process aims to minimize environmental impact, promote biodiversity, and uphold sustainable farming practices. Organic wines are often certified by various regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with organic standards.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Organic Wine Market: Red Organic Wine, White Organic Wine
Key Applications/end-users of Organic Wine Market: On-trade, Offtrade
Market Trends:
Growing consumer awareness and preference for organic and sustainable products.
Market Drivers:
Health and environmental concerns driving consumers towards organic products.
Market Opportunities:
Penetration into new markets with growing interest in organic products.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Frey Vineyards (United States), Emiliana Organic Vineyards (Chile), Domaine Léon Boesch (France), Badger Mountain Vineyard (United States), Bonterra Organic Vineyards (United States), Pizzolato Organic Winery (Italy), The Organic Wine Company (United States), Stellar Organics (South Africa), Coturri Winery (United States), Domaine Bousquet (Argentina)
