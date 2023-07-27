BTSE Lists Nine Chronicles (WNCG), Tapping into the Future of Blockchain Gaming

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE , a leading digital asset exchange, today announced the listing of Nine Chronicles (WNCG), a blockchain-based in-game token. This latest listing signals a significant stride in BTSE's quest to pioneer the confluence of digital asset trading and gaming innovations.



Nine Chronicles , a fully on-chain, decentralized massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) powered by its community, leverages blockchain technology to record every in-game action, revolutionizing the gaming landscape. The game's native currency, Nine Chronicles Gold (NCG), forms the backbone of its economy. Wrapped NCG (WNCG), a 1:1 NCG-backed ERC-20 token, adds to the game's liquidity and accessibility by enabling its purchase on exchanges like BTSE.

Trading WNCG is an immersive experience that marries financial transactions with gaming elements. The rising demand for NCG, potential for staking, interoperability of WNCG, and the innovative landscape of blockchain gaming offer a unique and rewarding venture for traders and gaming enthusiasts alike.

To complement the new token listing, BTSE is launching the WNCG Listing Campaign, offering users a chance to win a portion of a substantial 120,000 WNCG prize pool. The campaign kicks off on July 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM (UTC) and runs until August 3, 2023, at 6:00 AM (UTC). To participate, users must deposit a minimum of $30 worth of WNCG tokens.

BTSE remains committed to evolving with the changing landscape of cryptocurrency, providing opportunities that deliver financial returns and innovative, engaging experiences. The listing of WNCG underscores this commitment, charting a path for the future of digital asset trading and blockchain gaming.

“Blockchain gaming is a dynamic sector on a rapid growth trajectory,” said Henry Liu, CEO of BTSE. “By listing WNCG, we offer our users the chance to diversify their portfolios and actively engage in this compelling journey of growth and innovation.”

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users, and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white-label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere. Read more at btse.com.

Media contact:

BTSE PR

media@btse.com