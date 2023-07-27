Flash News - OKX Partners with Solana Foundation to Launch 'Solana Ecosystem Week'

Submit Release
SINGAPORE, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 27, 2023.

Eight Solana Ecosystem Projects Integrate OKX Wallet as OKX and Solana Launch 'Ecosystem Week'

OKX Web3 and the Solana Foundation have come together to launch Solana Ecosystem Week. The collaboration sees eight projects from across the Solana ecosystem integrate OKX Wallet in order to support the development of the Solana ecosystem and the developer community.

The eight projects that have integrated OKX Wallet are:

• Raydium

• Marginfi

• Jet Protocol

• Jupiter

• Meteora

• Aurory

• Defi Land

• Cypher

Solana is a blockchain built for mass adoption. It's a high performance network that is utilized for a range of use cases, including finance, NFTs, payments, and gaming. Solana operates as a single global state machine, and is open, interoperable and decentralized.

About OKX
A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer
The information displayed is strictly for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.


