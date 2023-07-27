Plant-Based Food Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Glanbia, Now Health Group, Nutiva
Plant-Based Food Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Plant-Based Food Market will witness a 12.2% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028. HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Plant-Based Food Market Insights, to 2028 with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Plant-Based Food market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Glanbia plc. (Ireland), Now Health Group, Inc. (United States), Nutiva Inc (United States), The Simply Good Food Co (United States), Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (Canada), MusclePharm Corporation (United States), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), CytoSport, Inc. (United States), The Nature's Bounty Co. (United States), Reliance Vitamin Company, Inc. (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Plant-Based Food market to witness a CAGR of 12.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Plant-Based Food Market Breakdown by Type (Non-Dairy Milk, Dairy Products, Bakery and Confectionery, Sweet and Savoury Snacks, RTE and RTC Meals, Others) by Category (Organic, Conventional) by Distribution Channel (Store based, Non store based) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Plant-Based Food market size is estimated to increase by USD 24.6 Billion at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 11.3 Billion.
Definition:
The plant-based food market refers to the segment of the food industry that offers products derived from plants or plant-based ingredients as alternatives to traditional animal-based products. These foods are designed to mimic the taste, texture, and nutritional value of animal-derived foods while catering to the growing consumer demand for sustainable, healthier, and environmentally-friendly options.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Plant-Based Food Market: Non-Dairy Milk, Dairy Products, Bakery and Confectionery, Sweet and Savoury Snacks, RTE and RTC Meals, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Plant-Based Food Market: Store based, Non store based
Market Trends:
Increasing consumer awareness and interest in health and sustainability.
Market Drivers:
Health consciousness and concerns about animal welfare.
Market Opportunities:
Untapped markets and opportunities in developing regions.
Market Restraints:
Taste and texture challenges in replicating animal-based products.
Market Challenges:
Competition from traditional animal-based food industries.
List of players profiled in this report: Glanbia plc. (Ireland), Now Health Group, Inc. (United States), Nutiva Inc (United States), The Simply Good Food Co (United States), Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (Canada), MusclePharm Corporation (United States), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), CytoSport, Inc. (United States), The Nature's Bounty Co. (United States), Reliance Vitamin Company, Inc. (United States)
