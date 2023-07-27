BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-23 and H1-23 Results

Q2-23 Revenue of € 162.5 Million and Net Income of € 52.6 Million Up 21.8% and 52.5%, Respectively, vs. Q1-23. Revenue and Operating Profit Above Midpoint of Guidance

H1-23 Revenue and Net Income Down 28.9% and 39.2%, Respectively, vs. H1-22

DUIVEN, the Netherlands, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the “Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half year ended June 30, 2023.

Key Highlights Q2-23

Revenue of € 162.5 million rose 21.8% vs. Q1-23 due primarily to increased smartphone demand for both high-end and mainstream applications. Down 24.1% vs. Q2-22 due to significantly lower demand for broad range of computing applications

Orders of € 112.6 million down 20.7% vs. Q1-23 principally due to lower orders for mobile applications post H1-23 ramp partially offset by increased automotive bookings from Asian subcontractors. Down 26.5% vs. Q2-22 primarily due to adverse impact of industry downturn on Besi’s end-user markets

Gross margin of 65.6% rose 1.4 points vs. Q1-23 and 4.6 points vs. Q2-22 due to more favorable product mix, net forex benefits and cost control efforts

Net income of € 52.6 million increased 52.5% vs. Q1-23 while net margins rose to 32.4% vs. 25.9% due primarily to higher revenue and gross margins. Vs. Q2-22, net income declined 30.4% due primarily to lower revenue levels

Total cash reached € 378.3 million at end of Q2-23 post capital allocation of € 289.1 million during quarter





Key Highlights H1-23

Revenue of € 295.9 million declined 28.9% vs. H1-22 principally due to lower demand for computing applications partially offset by increased shipments for high-end mobile end-user markets

Orders of € 254.6 million also declined 28.9% vs. H1-22 due primarily to general market weakness and lower orders for computing applications from IDMs and Asian subcontractors

Gross margin of 65.0% rose 4.5 points vs. H1-22 principally as a result of more favorable product mix, net forex benefits and overhead alignment with current market conditions

Net income of € 87.1 million decreased € 56.1 million, or 39.2%, vs. H1-22 primarily due to lower revenue, higher R&D spending and increased strategic consulting costs. Similarly, net margin decreased to 29.5% from 34.4% in H1-22

Outlook

Q3-23 revenue anticipated to decrease 20-30% vs. Q2-23 due to seasonal trends and ongoing market weakness with gross margin forecast to range between 62-64%

Δ Revenue 162.5 133.4 +21.8 % 214.0 -24.1 % 295.9 416.4 -28.9 % Orders 112.6 142.0 -20.7 % 153.1 -26.5 % 254.6 357.9 -28.9 % Operating Income 62.9 41.7 +50.8 % 92.5 -32.0 % 104.6 174.2 -40.0 % EBITDA 69.3 48.2 +43.8 % 98.0 -29.3 % 117.5 185.2 -36.6 % Net Income 52.6 34.5 +52.5 % 75.6 -30.4 % 87.1 143.2 -39.2 % Net Margin 32.4% 25.9% +6.5 35.4% -3.0 29.5% 34.4% -4.9 EPS (basic) 0.68 0.44 +54.5 % 0.94 -27.7 % 1.12 1.81 -38.1 % EPS (diluted) 0.66 0.44 +50.0 % 0.90 -26.7 % 1.09 1.71 -36.3 % Net Cash and Deposits 74.0* 325.8 -77.3 % 284.0* -73.9 % 74.0* 284.0* -73.9 %

* Reflects cash dividend payments of € 222.1 million and € 269.5 million in Q2-23 and Q2-22, respectively.

Richard W. Blickman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Besi, commented:

“Besi reported solid Q2-23 results with revenue and operating profit above the midpoint of prior guidance in a challenging industry environment. For the quarter, revenue of € 162.5 million and net income of € 52.6 million increased by 21.8% and 52.5%, respectively, versus Q1-23. Sequential revenue growth benefited from increased smartphone demand this year versus 2022 partially offset by weakness broadly in computing end-user markets. Net margins also grew to 32.4% versus 25.9% in Q1-23 reflecting revenue growth, gross margin improvement to 65.6% and strict cost control efforts of production and operating overhead in alignment with current market conditions.

“We ended the quarter with a strong liquidity position including cash and deposits of € 387.3 million post the capital allocation of € 289.1 million to shareholders in the form of our annual cash dividend and ongoing activity under Besi’s € 300 million share repurchase program. Cumulatively, Besi has returned € 1.7 billion to shareholders over the past 13 years, representing approximately 30% of total revenue.

“Revenue and profit development in H1-23 also reflected the impact of current adverse market conditions on Besi’s business this year with revenue and orders each declining by 28.9% versus H1-22 and net income decreasing by 39.2%. Current year revenue and order trends have been adversely affected by a broad based downturn in computing applications versus H1-22 partially offset by a slight uptick in demand for high-end smartphones versus 2022 levels. Automotive order trends remained favorable in H1-23 although slightly below the strong contribution reported in H1-22. Of note, revenue from China increased by € 10.5 million, or 11.4% versus H1-22 reflecting modest improvement in demand for automotive, power and smartphone applications although no meaningful uptrend has been established yet.

“We are pleased with our profit performance in H1-23 despite industry challenges with peer leading gross and net margins of approximately 65% and 30%, respectively. Besi’s performance this cycle is also significantly ahead of the last downturn. In addition, we completed a strategic review of Besi’s business in Q2-23 with a leading consulting firm to help advance our ambitions for expanded revenue and profit potential in the next upcycle.

“Progress continues on Besi’s hybrid bonding and wafer level assembly roadmap. Activity associated with hybrid bonding adoption has increased significantly over the past six months with the primary focus on customer qualification and testing of processes for next generation architectures and new market applications. We believe that the prospects for wafer level assembly growth have increased successively each quarter. This belief is based on the high-level of interest expressed by, significant resources committed to, and sampling work done by leading front-end customers, OSATs and the development community particularly for data center, AI, mobile and high bandwidth memory applications. The favorable outlook also reflects Besi’s first mover advantage, successful move to volume production, improved yields and ongoing progress in developing integrated hybrid bonding production lines with Applied Materials. We are also encouraged by the shipment of Besi’s next generation TCB system for qualification in high volume production. Further, the Singapore cleanroom facility was completed recently to support process development for hybrid bonding adoption.

“Based on independent industry data, it appears that the assembly equipment market formed a bottom for this downcycle in Q2-23. In addition, customer utilization rates have increased recently although it is too early to say whether such increase represents a seasonal or structural trend. As such, the near-term market outlook remains uncertain and varies per end-user market. Accordingly, we anticipate that revenue in Q3-23 will decline by 20-30% versus Q2-23 due to typical seasonal patterns and current industry conditions. In addition, we expect gross margins to range between 62-64% and for operating expenses to decline by 10-15% versus Q2-23. We also expect that Q4-23 revenue will significantly exceed Q3-23 levels based on scheduled shipments from backlog, particularly for wafer level systems.”

Second Quarter Results of Operations

€ millions Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Δ Q2-2022 Δ Revenue 162.5 133.4 +21.8 % 214.0 -24.1 % Orders 112.6 142.0 -20.7 % 153.1 -26.5 % Book to Bill Ratio 0.7x 1.1x -0.4 0.7x -



Besi’s Q2-23 revenue increased by 21.8% versus Q1-23 and was slightly above the midpoint of prior guidance. Growth was primarily due to increased smartphone demand for both high-end and mainstream applications by IDMs and Asian subcontractors. Versus Q2-22, revenue decreased by 24.1% due to lower demand for a broad range of computing applications.

Orders of € 112.6 million decreased 20.7% and 26.5% versus Q1-23 and Q2-22, respectively, due primarily to lower orders for high-end mobile applications post the H1-23 capacity ramp partially offset by increased automotive bookings by Asian subcontractors. Per customer type, IDM orders decreased € 13.5 million, or 18.2%, versus Q1-23 and represented 54% of total orders for the period. Subcontractor orders decreased by € 15.9 million, or 23.4%, versus Q1-23 and represented 46% of total orders.

€ millions Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Δ Q2-2022 Δ Gross Margin 65.6% 64.2% +1.4 61.0% +4.6 Operating Expenses 43.7 44.0 -0.7 % 37.9 +15.3 % Financial Expense/(Income), net 1.7 1.5 +13.3 % 5.8 -70.7 % EBITDA 69.3 48.2 +43.8 % 98.0 -29.3 %



Besi’s gross margin rose to 65.6% in Q2-23, increases of 1.4 points and 4.6 points versus Q1-23 and Q2-22, respectively, and exceeded prior guidance. Gross margin development this quarter benefited from (i) a more favorable product mix, (ii) positive net forex influences, particularly versus Q2-22 and (iii) cost control efforts relative to production overhead and personnel.

Q2-23 operating expenses declined by € 0.3 million, or 0.7%, versus Q1-23 principally due to a € 3.8 million reduction in share-based compensation expense partially offset by increased strategic consulting and variable sales related costs. Operating expenses increased by € 5.8 million, or 15.3%, versus Q2-22 primarily due to (i) € 4.2 million of higher strategic consulting and share-based compensation expenses and (ii) € 1.0 million increased R&D spending for wafer level assembly systems. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses were 26.9% in Q2-23 versus 33.0% in Q1-23 and 17.7% in Q2-22.

Q2-23 financial expense, net, slightly increased versus Q1-23 but decreased by € 4.1 million versus Q2-22 due to increased interest income earned on cash balances outstanding.

€ millions Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Δ Q2-2022 Δ Net Income 52.6 34.5 +52.5 % 75.6 -30.4 % Net Margin 32.4 % 25.9 % +6.5 35.4 % -3.0 Tax Rate 14.0 % 14.0 % - 12.7 % +1.3



Besi’s net income increased by 52.5% versus Q1-23 primarily due to increased revenue and higher gross margins realized. As a result, Besi’s net margin increased to 32.4% versus 25.9%. As compared to Q2-22, net income decreased by 30.4% principally as a result of a 24.1% revenue decrease and increased operating expenses partially offset by a 4.6-point increase in gross margin levels and lower financial expenses, net.

Half Year Results of Operations

€ millions H1-2023 H1-2022 Δ Revenue 295.9 416.4 -28.9% Orders 254.6 357.9 -28.9% Gross Margin 65.0% 60.5% +4.5 Operating Income 104.6 174.2 -40.0% Net Income 87.1 143.2 -39.2% Net Margin 29.5% 34.4% -4.9 Tax Rate 14.0% 13.1% +0.9



H1-23 revenue of € 295.9 million declined 28.9% versus H1-22 principally due to lower demand for computing applications broadly partially offset by increased shipments for high-end mobile end-user markets. Of note, revenue from Chinese customers increased by € 10.5 million, or 11.4%, versus H1-22 due primarily to higher demand for automotive and smartphone applications.

Similarly, orders of € 254.6 million decreased by 28.9% primarily as a result of general market weakness and lower orders for computing applications from IDMs and Asian subcontractors. IDM and subcontractor orders represented 53% and 47%, respectively, of H1-23 orders versus 51% and 49%, respectively, in H1-22.

Besi’s H1-23 net income of € 87.1 million decreased by € 56.1 million, or 39.2%, versus H1-22 due primarily to a 28.9% revenue reduction partially offset by a 4.5-point gross margin increase due to a more favorable product mix, net forex benefits and cost control efforts.

Financial Condition

Δ Total Cash and Deposits 378.3 644.9 -41.3 % 601.6 -37.1 % 378.3 601.6 -37.1 % Net Cash and Deposits 74.0 325.8 -77.3 % 284.0 -73.9 % 74.0 284.0 -73.9 % Cash flow from Ops. 28.7 61.4 -53.3 % 27.6 +4.0 % 90.1 72.5 +24.3 % Capital allocation* 289.1 77.8 +271.6 % 291.6 -0.9 % 366.8 305.7 +20.0 %

* Includes dividends and share repurchases.

Total cash and deposits of € 378.3 million at the end of Q2-23 decreased by 41.3% versus Q1-23 due to significantly increased capital allocation to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. During the quarter, Besi generated cash flow from operations of € 28.7 million which was used to fund (i) € 222.1 million in cash dividends paid to shareholders, (ii) € 66.9 million of share repurchases, (iii) € 5.3 million of capitalized development spending and (iv) € 2.3 million of capital expenditures.

Besi’s net cash of € 74.0 million at the end of Q2-23 decreased by € 251.8 million (-77.3%) versus Q1-23 due to a capital allocation to shareholders of € 289.1 million. During the quarter, € 16.9 million of Besi’s 2023 Convertible Notes and 2024 Convertible Notes were converted, resulting in a reduction of their principal balances to € 0.3 million and € 9.8 million, respectively.

Share Repurchase Activity

Besi repurchased 761,937 of its ordinary shares in Q2-23 at an average price of € 87.80 per share for a total of € 66.9 million. Cumulatively, as of June 30, 2023, approximately 3.7 million shares have been purchased under the current € 300 million share repurchase program at an average price of € 65.20 per share for a total of € 241.0 million. As of such date, Besi held approximately 3.6 million shares in treasury, equal to approximately 4.5% of its shares outstanding.

Outlook

Based on its June 30, 2023 order backlog and feedback from customers, Besi forecasts for Q3-23 that:

Revenue will decrease by approximately 20-30% vs. the € 162.5 million reported in Q2-23 due to seasonal trends and ongoing market weakness

Gross margin will range between 62-64% vs. the 65.6% realized in Q2-23

Operating expenses will decrease by 10-15% vs. the € 43.7 million reported in Q2-23





Investor and media conference call

A conference call and webcast for investors and media will be held today at 4:00 pm CET (10:00 am EDT). To register for the conference call and/or to access the audio webcast and webinar slides, please visit www.besi.com.



Important Dates 2023

• Publication Q3/Nine-month results October 26, 2023 • Publication Q4/Full year results February 2024

Basis of Presentation

The accompanying condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as adopted by the European Union. Reference is made to the Summary of Significant Accounting Policies to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements as included in our 2022 Annual Report, which is available on www.besi.com.

About Besi

Besi is a leading supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries offering high levels of accuracy, productivity and reliability at a low cost of ownership. The Company develops leading edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate and wafer level packaging applications in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile internet, cloud server, computing, automotive, industrial, LED and solar energy. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi’s ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY) and its headquarters are in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at www.besi.com .

Consolidated Statements of Operations (€ thousands, except share and per share data)



Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (€ thousands)



Supplemental Information (unaudited) (€ millions, unless stated otherwise) REVENUE Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Q4-2022 Q3-2022 Q2-2022 Q1-2022 Per geography: Asia Pacific 124.1 76 % 95.8 72 % 98.2 71 % 126.9 75 % 164.1 77 % 159.3 79 % EU / USA / Other 38.4 24 % 37.6 28 % 39.5 29 % 41.9 25 % 49.9 23 % 43.1 21 % Total 162.5 100 % 133.4 100 % 137.7 100 % 168.8 100 % 214.0 100 % 202.4 100 % ORDERS Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Q4-2022 Q3-2022 Q2-2022 Q1-2022 Per geography: Asia Pacific 84.6 75 % 106.8 75 % 127.4 71 % 93.3 74 % 104.3 68 % 161.8 79 % EU / USA / Other 28.0 25 % 35.2 25 % 53.1 29 % 32.0 26 % 48.8 32 % 43.0 21 % Total 112.6 100 % 142.0 100 % 180.5 100 % 125.3 100 % 153.1 100 % 204.8 100 % Per customer type: IDM 60.5 54 % 74.0 52 % 98.2 54 % 80.7 64 % 86.8 57 % 97.1 47 % Subcontractors 52.1 46 % 68.0 48 % 82.3 46 % 44.6 36 % 66.3 43 % 107.7 53 % Total 112.6 100 % 142.0 100 % 180.5 100 % 125.3 100 % 153.1 100 % 204.8 100 % HEADCOUNT Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Fixed staff (FTE) Asia Pacific 1,169 69 % 1,163 69 % 1,162 69 % 1,176 69 % 1,203 70 % 1,186 70 % EU / USA 520 31 % 519 31 % 513 31 % 518 31 % 511 30 % 500 30 % Total 1,689 100 % 1,682 100 % 1,675 100 % 1,694 100 % 1,714 100 % 1,686 100 % Temporary staff (FTE) Asia Pacific 198 71 % 232 74 % 60 42 % 237 74 % 433 83 % 536 86 % EU / USA 81 29 % 80 26 % 84 58 % 84 26 % 91 17 % 86 14 % Total 279 100 % 312 100 % 144 100 % 321 100 % 524 100 % 622 100 % Total fixed and temporary staff (FTE) 1,968 1,994 1,819 2,015 2,238 2,308 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Q4-2022 Q3-2022 Q2-2022 Q1-2022 Gross profit 106.6 65.6 % 85.7 64.2 % 85.8 62.3 % 105.2 62.3 % 130.4 61.0 % 121.6 60.1 % Gross profit as adjusted 106.6 65.6 % 85.7 64.2 % 85.8 62.3 % 105.2 62.3 % 130.4 61.0 % 121.6 60.1 % Selling, general and admin expenses: As reported 29.4 18.1 % 29.0 21.7 % 22.6 16.4 % 20.5 12.1 % 24.6 11.5 % 27.3 13.5 % Share-based compensation expense (5.5 ) -3.4 % (9.3 ) -7.0 % (2.1 ) -1.5 % (0.9 ) -0.5 % (3.6 ) -1.7 % (8.6 ) -4.3 % SG&A expenses as adjusted 23.9 14.7 % 19.7 14.8 % 20.5 14.9 % 19.6 11.6 % 21.0 9.8 % 18.7 9.2 % Research and development expenses: As reported 14.3 8.8 % 15.0 11.2 % 14.5 10.5 % 13.5 8.0 % 13.3 6.2 % 12.6 6.2 % Capitalization of R&D charges 5.3 3.3 % 5.4 4.0 % 5.5 4.0 % 5.2 3.1 % 5.2 2.4 % 5.7 2.8 % Amortization of intangibles (3.5 ) -2.2 % (3.5 ) -2.6 % (3.0 ) -2.2 % (2.9 ) -1.7 % (2.9 ) -1.3 % (2.9 ) -1.4 % R&D expenses as adjusted 16.1 9.9 % 16.9 12.7 % 17.0 12.3 % 15.8 9.4 % 15.6 7.3 % 15.4 7.6 % Financial expense (income), net: Interest income (3.1 ) (2.6 ) (1.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) 0.0 Interest expense 2.9 2.9 2.8 3.3 3.7 2.4 Net cost of hedging 2.0 1.6 2.6 2.3 1.5 1.1 Foreign exchange effects, net (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (0.6 ) 0.1 0.8 0.2 Total 1.7 1.5 3.6 5.5 5.8 3.7 Operating income as % of net sales 62.9 38.7 % 41.7 31.3 % 48.7 35.4 % 71.2 42.2 % 92.5 43.2 % 81.7 40.4 % EBITDA as % of net sales 69.3 42.6 % 48.2 36.1 % 54.8 39.8 % 77.1 45.7 % 98.0 45.8 % 87.2 43.1 % Net income as % of net sales 52.6 32.4 % 34.5 25.9 % 40.2 29.2 % 57.3 34.0 % 75.6 35.4 % 67.5 33.4 % Income per share Basic 0.68 0.44 0.51 0.71 0.94 0.87 Diluted 0.66 0.44 0.50 0.69 0.90 0.81

