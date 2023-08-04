Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai: Sustainability Excellence in the Heart of Dubai
Designed with energy efficiency technology, Mövenpick Downtown Dubai has managed to reduce by 95% the use of LPG gas resulting in a saving of AED140,000.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai is located in one of the world’s most dynamic international destinations, just walking distance to the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, its famous fountain and The Dubai Mall. Ideal for business travellers and families, accommodation includes studios and one and two-bedroom apartments, all with fully-fitted kitchens. The property also includes four contemporary meeting rooms with natural daylight that can accommodate up to 150 guests.
Recently recertified by Green Globe, Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai has retained its impressive compliance score of 93%.
Designed with energy efficiency technology, Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai has in the last 5 months managed to reduce by 95% the use of LPG gas resulting in a utility saving of AED140,000. In 2022, 8% of chilled water consumption, 7% of electricity consumption, and 4% of natural gas consumption were saved by implementing a range of water and energy efficient measures.
Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown has recently ceased providing single-use plastic in-room amenities, coffee cups, straws and cutlery. Additionally, the hotel has gone further with filtered water stations, collaborating with "No More Bottles" and eliminating single-use plastic bottles. These efforts made it the first Mövenpick property in the United Arab Emirates to eradicate single-use plastic in 2022.
In addition to its modern facilities and features, the property has created a private, landscaped garden on the 4th floor. Guests can enjoy nature in the heart of Dubai, while the garden also grows herbs and vegetable which are harvested and used by the chefs in the hotel's central kitchen
Electric charging stations on the ground floor parking level have been installed for electric vehicle users. This service is designed to support guests who have switched to e-mobility options and are reducing their carbon footprint.
For more information:
Crissy Dee
Hygiene, Quality & Sustainability Manager
Mӧvenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai
Al Ohood Street , Dubai
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Phone: +971 04 518 7777
Crissy.Dee@movenpick.com
movenpick.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 3103373000
email us here