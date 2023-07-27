Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / DUI #2 - Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B5002680

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 7/26/2023 at 1710 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4519 Bristol Road, in the Town of Monkton

VIOLATION: DUI #2 / Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Sarah Luke    

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/26/2023, at approximately 1710 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle off the road. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Sarah Luke (34) of Bristol, VT. While speaking with Luke, Troopers detected multiple indicators of impairment. Luke was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks. During processing, Luke refused an evidentiary test. Luke was released on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/14/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

