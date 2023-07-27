New Haven Barracks / DUI #2 - Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5002680
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kelsey Dobson
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 7/26/2023 at 1710 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4519 Bristol Road, in the Town of Monkton
VIOLATION: DUI #2 / Refusal
ACCUSED: Sarah Luke
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/26/2023, at approximately 1710 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle off the road. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Sarah Luke (34) of Bristol, VT. While speaking with Luke, Troopers detected multiple indicators of impairment. Luke was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks. During processing, Luke refused an evidentiary test. Luke was released on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/14/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.