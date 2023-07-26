UNESCO launches a capacity-building project in the Stone Town of Zanzibar

On 25 July 2023, UNESCO organized a launch event for the project, Living Heritage: Revitalising Stone Town of Zanzibar Socioeconomic Development. Honorable Simai Mohammed Said, Minister of Tourism and Heritage in the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar graced the event. The launch was participated by government officials, development partners, academia, youth and local stakeholders.

''The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, as part of its contribution efforts to conserve its Stone Town World Heritage Site, foresees to strengthen the Stone Town Development act no 4 of 2010. This will be done by enriching its mandate where all conflicting laws will cease and hence enable the Stone Town Conservation and Development Authority (STCDA) to smoothly manage and conserve Stone Town World Heritage Site'' Hon. Simai Mohammed Said

Zanzibar Minister of Tourism and Heritage

The project is a testimony that UNESCO continues to support the United Republic of Tanzania in promoting its culture and strengthening the conservation and management practices of its historic sites.

Thanks to the generous support of the Sultanate of Oman, and together with our partners, a series of workshops will be conducted in Zanzibar benefitting national authorities, management authorities and stakeholders (women and youth) with direct or indirect responsibility over the site. These workshops aim to raise awareness, improve engagement and strengthen the capacities of all those responsible for the conservation, management, governance, communication, entrepreneurship and inclusivity of the World Heritage in Zanzibar.

''The project will make a significant contribution to Zanzibar’s economy by branding its tourism industry and in the process create jobs; support small businesses enterprises and economic growth. Zanzibar has a unique history and culture which this project recognizes and integrates it in its business strategy'' Dorothy Temu-Usiri

United Nations Area Coordinator for Zanzibar

This initiative is a pilot work in developing a sustainable financial mechanism to support conservation efforts in Zanzibar. The result of the work in Zanzibar could be used in many countries in Africa, notably Eritrea, Capo Verde and Ethiopia, where similar local efforts on sustainable conservation and effective management face challenges and require sustainable financial mechanisms.

''UNESCO is ready to support the efforts of His Excellency the President of Zanzibar to make Stone Town the best preserved and the best managed World heritage site in Africa'' Mr. Michel Toto

UNESCO Head of Office and Country Representative



