Revolution under way across Libya’s industries presents wealth of investment opportunities
Hussein Mohamed Altaher Issa, CEO of Aletah Group, tells Oxford Business GroupMISRATA, LIBYA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Misrata, July 2023: Libya’s economic transformation and the opportunities emerging across sectors with high-growth potential were mapped out by Hussein Mohamed Altaher Issa, CEO of Aletah Group, in a wide-ranging interview he gave recently to Oxford Business Group’s online broadcasting channel, Global Platform.
The video is available to view in full at https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/videos/global-platform/hussein-mohamed-altaher-issa-ceo-aletah-group/
Issa said efforts to diversify Libya’s economy away from a reliance on oil were gaining pace, producing openings across a broad range of segments that included infrastructure, logistics, manufacturing and technology.
He said Libya’s geostrategic position on the Mediterranean meant the country was well placed to carve a niche as a trans-shipment centre, with prime locations such as Misrata ripe for development, spearheaded by its free zone, which he described as “the gateway to the African continent”.
“Misrata is the third-biggest city in Libya and is attractive, logistically, for investment and for its seaport,” he said. “There is a vision of expansion for transit shipments that go to Africa. Libya as a hub can provide more opportunities for trans-shipment to and from Europe.”
Issa added that Al-Folk Al-Mashoon, one of Aletah Group’s companies, is focused on boosting sea freight into Africa, having established partnerships with several international shipping agencies to expand its intra-regional operations in the segment.
He also highlighted the key role earmarked for Misrata’s new airport in boosting connectivity, noting that Aletah Group’s airline company, Medsky, planned to organise regular flights between African hubs and Europe via Misrata, presenting investment opportunities for both passenger travel and the air cargo segment.
Issa described business sentiment in Misrata as strong and consumer confidence high, as evidenced by the opening earlier this year in the city of one of the world’s biggest showrooms for Hyundai cars by Doroub Libya, a commercial company affiliated with Aletah Group which is the exclusive agent for Hyundai and several other international brands in Libya.
He also referenced Libya’s growing manufacturing sector, noting that high demand for a wide range of food products, many of which are still imported, had set the scene for significant expansion. “There’s a revolution happening in industries,” he told OBG. “We have some sectors that have not produced anything locally, so I think the opportunity to invest inside the country is really high.”
Issa gave the example of Aljaied, which is already operating several food manufacturing production lines at a huge industrial complex under development, enabling it to serve both the local market and export to key African countries.
He described the renewables segment as another area of the economy with huge growth potential, pointing out that Enarah Group, a local solar energy company, was already developing this important field, which could be key in addressing domestic electricity shortages and providing power to neighbouring countries.
On a separate topic, Issa cited technology as leading the way in terms of potential for international investors, giving fintech as one example of a segment ripe for growth. “The demand from the market is for technology,” he told OBG. “Shopping is all based on cash - it’s a cash economy - so I think there’s an opportunity where people can find a better solution.”
He said advances were already being made in the provision of electronic payment solutions by Obour, a Libyan firm that had been set up as a joint venture between Dinarak, a company affiliated with Aletah Group, and Jumhouria Bank.
Marc-André de Blois, OBG’s Director of Video Content, said the interview with Issa suggested a growing awareness among investors that Libya had entered a new phase of socioeconomic development and drawn a line under a period of instability.
“Business leaders are keen to showcase not only the wealth of opportunities emerging in Libya as the country takes steps to diversify its economy away from oil, but also their desire to move forward and enlist the support of investors in this key transitional phase,” he said. “I’m delighted that through this insightful interview, we’re able to highlight Libya’s potential and the welcoming reception that investors can look forward to receiving in this important North African market.”
Marc-André de Blois
Oxford Business Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube