PHILIPPINES, July 26 - Press Release

July 27, 2023 REVILLA CAUTIONS PUBLIC ON SIM-FOR-SALE MODUS AFTER the deadline for SIM registration, Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on Wednesday (July 26) cautioned the public against selling their registered SIM cards without complying with the law. The lawmaker said those buying already registered SIM cards are most likely to use the modules in scams and other crimes without being traced. According to reports, aside from buying already registered SIMs, online scammers are also offering innocent individuals money in exchange for the registration of SIM cards under their name using their identity. Revilla said this unnecessarily exposes them to potential risks and liability. "Hindi natin dapat ipinagbibili ang ating SIM cards dahil kapag ginamit sa krimen ang SIM na nakarehistro sa isang indibidwal ay tiyak na mahaharap sa kaso kung sino ang nakapangalan sa SIM. Hindi naman puwedeng ikatuwiran na naipagbili na ang SIM kaya wala na silang kinalaman," he said. It was reported that registered SIM cards are being sold as high as P500 each, which is almost 10 times the regular price. Moreover, the individuals that are being victimized are those who are clueless on the registration process, as it is those unscrupulous people that perform the registration on their behalf. "Tandaan natin na nakapaloob sa batas na kung ang rehistradong SIM card ay magamit sa krimen, parehong ang nagbenta at ang bumili ang mananagot sa batas. Kaya wag na wag nating ipagbibili ang ating mga registered SIM cards," Revilla reminded. Pursuant to Republic Act No. 11934 or the SIM Registration Act, the sale of already registered SIM cards must comply with transfer and registration requirements prior to transfer. Failure to register existing SIM cards within prescribed period shall be deactivated automatically. The National Telecommunications Commission said that there will be no further extension and those that were not able to register before July 26, 2023 will be deactivated.