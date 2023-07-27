Koko, wife extend heartfelt condolences to UAE President and Al Nahyan family

Submit Release
July 27, 2023

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III and his wife Kathryna Yu-Pimentel express profound sorrow and extend their heartfelt condolences to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the entire Al Nahyan family on the untimely passing of his esteemed brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Representative of the Abu Dhabi Ruler.

"We mourn alongside the UAE during this period of profound loss," Pimentel said.

"We express our deep sympathy and support during this challenging time. We offer our thoughts and prayers to President Sheikh Mohamed and his family as they cope with this irreplaceable loss," Pimentel added.

"Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's contributions to public service shall always be remembered not only by the people of the UAE but also by the thousands of overseas Filipinos living and working in the UAE who deeply appreciated his commitment to public service and their wellbeing," Pimentel said.

The UAE government has declared a three-day mourning period commencing on Thursday. Throughout this period, flags will be flown at half-mast as a symbol of respect and reverence for the departed soul.

