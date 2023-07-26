Deputy PM meets with top Egyptian legislators

VIETNAM, July 26 - CAIRO Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang had meetings with Speaker of the Egyptian Senate Abdel-Wahab Abdel-Razek and First Deputy Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Ahmed Saad El-Din Mohamed Abd El-Rehim on July 26 as part of his official visit to Egypt.

The top Egyptian legislators spoke highly of Quang’s visit, expressing the belief that the trip will contribute to further strengthening the bilateral relations.

Abdel-Razek said he is impressed by Việt Nam’s socio-economic development achievements as well as the flourishing development in the Việt Nam-Egypt relations over the past 60 years.

Meanwhile, El-Rehim affirmed that the Egyptian state and parliament always attach great importance to and wish to promote the traditional friendship and cooperation with Việt Nam.

Deputy PM Quang stated that Việt Nam always treasures and wants to step up multifaceted relations between the two nations and their legislative bodies in a comprehensive, effective and practical way.

The Vietnamese senior official expressed his hope that the Egyptian parliament will continue to support the expansion of the bilateral traditional friendship and cooperation.

He highly valued the crucial role and contributions of the the Egyptian Senate and House of Representative to the African nation’s construction and development, as well as to the development of the ties between the two countries.

Quang said he hopes the Egyptian legislative bodies will continue to support the enhancement of the bilateral cooperation in prioritised areas of politics, diplomacy, trade and investment, and education; as well as supervise and promote the effective implementation of cooperation agreements signed between the two countries.

Affirming that there is an ample room for the two countries to strengthen collaboration, the two sides discussed measures to further deepen the traditional friendship in the coming time, including maintaining the exchange of all-level delegations, people-to-people exchange, and legislative cooperation.

Regarding economic and trade relations, the two sides agreed to further open the market for each other's goods and encourage their businesses to strengthen connections and cooperation in the Halal industry.

Deputy PM Quang suggested the two sides consider negotiating agreements on economic and trade cooperation in the coming time to create breakthroughs in trade ties.

Quang took the occasion to conveyed the invitations for official visits to Vietnam by National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to Abdel-Razek, and Hanafy Ali El-Gebali, President of the Egyptian House of Representatives.

On the same day, Deputy PM Quang had a working session with Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, during which he highly valued the role played by the league in maintaining peace and stability and promoting political, economic and cultural cooperation.

Việt Nam wishes to contribute to the efforts of the Arab League and its member countries to achieve peace, security, stability and sustainable development in the region and in the world, he said, suggesting the two sides closely coordinate, strengthen consultations and support each other at multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

For his part, Ahmed Aboul Gheit pledged to make efforts to promote more effective cooperation between the Arab League and its member countries with Việt Nam in the coming time.

Quang and Ahmed Aboul Gheit witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Secretariat of the Arab League, the first cooperation document between the two sides that features many measures to promote cooperation in politics, diplomacy, economy, culture, education, and science-technology. VNS