CD BioGlyco Introduces New Nucleosides and Nucleotides Products to Accelerate Glycobiology Research
Earlier this month, CD BioGlyco, one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, decided to expand its nucleosides and nucleotides products offerings. Following this move, researchers can count on CD BioGlyco's comprehensive nucleosides and nucleotides products for biomedical research projects.
Nucleosides are glycosides formed by condensation of nitrogenous bases and sugar components. Originally referring to purine and pyrimidine glycosides from nucleic acids, now extended to other natural and synthetic heterocyclic base ribosides, also including compounds in which the C1 on the sugar is connected to the oxygen atom or carbon atom of the heterocyclic base.
Nucleotide is a small organic molecule, which is the most basic unit (constituent unit) of nucleic acid structures such as deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). Nucleotides play a central role in the cellular metabolism of all living organisms. They transmit chemical energy throughout the cell for various cellular functions that require energy. In addition, nucleotides play an important role in cell signaling and are classified as important coenzyme factors for enzymatic reactions. In terms of nutrition, nucleotides serve important biochemical functions.
With the commitment to discovering, developing, manufacturing and providing innovative glycobiology-related products, CD BioGlyco enlarged its offerings for nucleosides and nucleotides products. Now researchers can choose from over 170 kinds of high-quality sugar nucleotides products, natural and modified nucleosides analogs at the company.
Listed below are the main nucleosides and nucleotides products at CD BioGlyco
Nucleotides
Adenosine 5'-triphosphate (ATP) sodium salt solution, 100 mM
Guanosine 5′-triphosphate (GTP) sodium salt solution, 100 mM
Cytidine-5'-triphosphate (CTP) sodium salt solution, 100 mM
Uridine 5'-triphosphate (UTP) sodium salt solution, 100 mM
Cytidine-5'-triphosphate (CTP) tris solution, 100 mM
Uridine 5'-triphosphate (UTP) tris solution, 100 mM
5-Me-CTP solution, 100 mM
…
Nucleosides
Capecitabine, 2',3'-Anhydroinosine, 2'-O-Methylguanosine, Nicotinamide ribose, 2-Thio-6-azauridine, 2-Cl-IB-MECA, β-Pseudouridine, 3-Deazaadenosine, 5-Azidouridine, etc.
“Our highly skilled scientists will design and customize complex schemes to fit your specific project needs. We guarantee the quality of every final product as all of our products are always thoroughly analyzed by advanced technologies.” Commented Anna, one of the representative speakers from CD BioGlyco.
Please visit https://www.bioglyco.com/nucleosides-and-nucleotides.html to view the whole list of nucleosides and nucleotides products supplied by CD BioGlyco.
