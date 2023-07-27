Submit Release
First batch of Hòa Bình's turmeric starch, pink lemon in honey exported to UK

VIETNAM, July 27 -  

HÒA BÌNH — The first batches of turmeric starch and pink-fleshed Eureka lemon in honey from the northern province of Hòa Bình were exported to the UK on Tuesday.

The batch of One Commune One Product (OCOP) products included 60 boxes of turmeric starch produced by the Nhưng Vần Co. Ltd in the Lạc Sơn District and pink-fleshed Eureka lemon in honey by the Hà Phong Cooperative in the Cao Phong District exported to the UK by the R.Y.B JSC. Each box contains 1,080 jars and each jar weighs 200 to 500 grams.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the local People’s Committee Đinh Công Sứ said that the export of the two OCOP products proves the potential of the province’s agricultural products to meet consumers’ tastes, even those in choosy markets.

He said that the province’s agricultural sector and localities will continue to strengthen the direction of the production and development of raw material areas. Local authorities will support the certification of food safety for the raw material areas and support manufacturers to improve product quality, packaging design, traceability stamps, and participate in trade promotion programmes.

Many agricultural products of the province have been exported to countries such as frozen white and purple sugarcane to the US, Canada, the Republic of Korea, and Japan; bananas to China and processed bamboo shoots to Europe and Japan. — VNS

