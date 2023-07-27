Worldwide Gathering to Commemorate Global Forgiveness Day Honoring Dada J.P. Vaswani's Legacy And Embracing Forgiveness

Dada J.P. Vaswani Moment of Calm Poster

Global Forgiveness Day: Embrace Revered Dada J.P. Vaswani's legacy, join the Moment of Calm, and spread love worldwide. #GlobalForgivenessDay #MomentOfCalm

The best giving is forgiving” — Dada J.P. Vaswani

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An extraordinary event awaits as the world comes together to celebrate Global Forgiveness Day on August 2nd. This momentous occasion is dedicated to honoring the cherished legacy of the esteemed spiritual leader, Revered Dada J.P. Vaswani, and promoting forgiveness as a profound means to foster inner peace and create a more harmonious world.

Global Forgiveness Day and The Moment of Calm: Celebrated annually on August 2nd, Global Forgiveness Day marks the birthday of the humanitarian Dada J.P. Vaswani. Launched on June 6, 2012, by the Mayor of Oak Brook, Mr. Gopal Lalmalani, along with Dada Vaswani in Chicago, it introduced the Moment of Calm, a special observance at 2 PM on August 2nd. During this moment, participants worldwide pause for two minutes, close their eyes, forgive, and seek forgiveness within their hearts. This collective act has the potential to raise world consciousness and generate powerful vibrations of peace.

The Profound Power of Forgiveness: Revered Dada Vaswani's life was dedicated to passionately propagating love, compassion, and non-violence, inspiring millions across the globe. His vision of a world filled with understanding and unity ignited the Moment of Calm movement. "The best giving is forgiving," Revered Dada J.P. Vaswani often said. Forgiveness, a simple yet transformative act, lies at the core of this movement. The Moment of Calm calls upon individuals worldwide to dedicate two minutes at 2 pm on August 2nd to forgive and seek forgiveness, cultivating an environment of love, compassion, and understanding.

Overwhelming Response and Impact: The overwhelming response to the movement has been awe-inspiring, with over 18.7 million participants globally, showcasing its widespread impact and resonance with people from various backgrounds. The initiative has formed collaborations with like-minded individuals and organizations working towards the cause of peace and forgiveness, creating a global network of practitioners devoted to peace.

Annual Campaigns Encouraging Forgiveness: Annual campaigns are conducted both in-person and through social media to encourage individuals to adopt forgiveness as a way of life. One of the unique activities includes the concept of "Forgiveness Jars," where people pen down their feelings and place them into these jars as a symbolic act of unburdening themselves. Such campaigns are instrumental in spreading the message of forgiveness and compassion across diverse communities and institutions, including schools, colleges, corporates, hospitals, and sports associations.

Honoring Revered Dada J.P. Vaswani's Legacy: Global Forgiveness Day promises to be a remarkable gathering, commemorating the life and teachings of Revered Dada Vaswani. Participants from all walks of life will unite at the Consulate General of India, New York to embrace forgiveness, release negativity, and welcome inner well-being. The initiative is spread across all age groups, communities, and countries, making it a powerful force for positive change.

The founder of the Mission, Sadhu T.L. Vaswani exclaimed, – “Darkness surrounds us today, the darkness of hate – What we need is light, the light of wisdom and love!” The Moment of Calm marks the birth time of the illustrious spiritual leader, Dada J.P. Vaswani, who believed, 'The best giving is forgiving.

Embracing Forgiveness, Spreading Love: Join us in this momentous endeavor to honor Revered Dada J.P. Vaswani's teachings and embrace the transformative potential of forgiveness. Together, let us create a world filled with love, harmony, and lasting peace.

Get Involved: For more information about Global Forgiveness Day and to join the Moment of Calm initiative, please visit:

Official Moment of Calm Website: [http://momentofcalm.org/]

Sadhu Vaswani Mission Website: [https://www.sadhuvaswani.org/]

About Global Forgiveness Day: Global Forgiveness Day is an annual event dedicated to honoring the life and teachings of Revered Dada J.P. Vaswani, the esteemed spiritual leader and founder of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission. The Moment of Calm movement, initiated by Revered Dada Vaswani, calls upon individuals worldwide to dedicate two minutes at 2 pm on August 2nd to embrace forgiveness and seek inner well-being. The movement aims to create a more harmonious world filled with love, compassion, and understanding.

About Sadhu Vaswani Mission: The Sadhu Vaswani Mission, a non-profit organization headquartered in Pune, India, was founded by Sadhu Vaswani's spiritual successor, Revered Dada J.P. Vaswani. The Mission operates various social and humanitarian projects, educational institutions, and hospitals that offer free medical services, heart transplants, cataract surgeries, and more, regardless of caste or creed. The Mission's teachings revolve around universal love, reverence for all life, and the power of forgiveness.

Join the Moment of Calm movement and be a part of the global wave of forgiveness and positive, inspired living. Together, let us create a world filled with peace, love, and harmony.

Global Forgiveness Day (1:15 min)