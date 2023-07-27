Hawai‘i limited-purpose driver licenses to be recognized in Florida

Main, News Posted on Jul 26, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces all Hawai‘i driver licenses are now recognized in the State of Florida, including Hawai‘i-issued limited-purpose driver licenses (LPDL).

HDOT worked with Florida officials to clear any misconceptions about Hawaii’s LPDLs, especially informing them that Hawai‘i’s LPDLs are not exclusively issued to those without a legal presence in the U.S. An LPDL can be obtained in Hawai‘i by U.S. citizens if they choose to do so instead of getting a REAL ID credential.

“We thank the State of Florida for working with us to ensure all Hawai‘i driver licenses are recognized in their state,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “We take concerns about our documenting and licensing processes seriously because our residents depend on their reliability.”

Hawai’i is one of 19 states and the District of Columbia that offers limited-purpose driver licenses. The Hawai‘i LPDL program started in January 2016 and offers vulnerable people who may not have the documents needed to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license an option for driving credentials.

The State of Hawai‘i‘s LPDLs can be used only for driving and are not accepted officially for federal purposes and do not establish eligibility for employment, voter registration, or public benefits. As of July 1, 2023, Hawai‘i has issued 10,323 LPDLs.

To find out more about Hawaii’s LDPL program you can go here.

