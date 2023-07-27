Traffic shift scheduled at Kaipapaʻu Bridge on July 28, for waterline work

Main, News Posted on Jul 26, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying Oʻahu motorists that vehicular traffic will be shifted to Kaipapaʻu Bridge from the temporary Bridge on Friday, July 28 beginning at 3 p.m., for waterline work. Once the waterline work is finished, traffic will be directed back to the temporary bridge.

There will be no disruption to water service and pedestrian traffic will not be impacted. HDOT advises the public to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and to drive with caution through the area. For more information on the Kaipapaʻu Bridge Replacement project, please view the website at https://www.kaipapaubridge.com/. All work is weather permitting.

###